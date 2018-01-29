Phil Atwill gets Loose in Finale Ligure, Italy





When you invite Phil Atwill and friends out for a few days shredding in Finale Ligure you know it's going to be interesting, to say the least. From the second the boys touched down in Finale the action began, from street stunts to beers in the sea the boys were in paradise on the Italian Riviera. The next morning and after a healthy breakfast and some well-deserved sleep it was time to ride some bikes, very fast apparently. Check out our European top wheeler Ben Richards trying his hardest to chase Phil down the famous Rollercoaster trail.



Full Track check video available at:



From April through to November Finale Ligure provides an epic destination to ride bikes, with it's warm climate and dusty trails it's a world away from good old Blighty. Even in the winter months this place has some of the best riding available anywhere in Europe and is rapidly becoming a go-to destination for Pro's and Amature athletes alike to hone their race skills ready for the season ahead.



Phil up to his old tricks from the second he landed, skills = 10/10



With trails starting at 1398 metres above the town of Finale that descending straight to the beach this place really is incredible, ride all day, jump in the warm Mediterranean sea, drink cold Birra Moretti and eat insanely good Gelato until you fall over.







The riding in Finale provides everything from flat-out smooth sections through to some of the most technical and demanding trails you will find anywhere in this part of the world. Some of our favourite trails are Mini Champery with its steep technical descents just like its big brother back in Switzerland through to Rollercoaster with its endless berms, gaps and flow.





Sending it into the shadows mach-10



What awaits riders in Finale Ligure is something truly special, get out here and check out www.mtbbeds.com for an epic holiday.



