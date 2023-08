Words

POWER UP, PARTY DOWN!

: Propain BicyclesFor the launch of our new EKANO 2 AL we asked Phil Atwill between his World Cup Races whether he wants to swing a leg over our new eMTB and ride a few laps in the bike park Schladming. Phil didn’t hesitate one second and jumped on the bike. Get ready for an action-packed edit and let yourself be carried away by Phil’s unique style according to the motto: