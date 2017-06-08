PINKBIKE TECH

Phil Atwill's Propain Rage Carbon - Bike Check

Jun 8, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  

bigquotesThis one is a bit stiffer to ride, for sure. You can notice it rails a bit faster. The ally' one had a lot of travel - ten inches, I think. This one has eight and a half inches, but plenty there still.

Phillip Atwill stands just over six feet (182cm) and only weighs about 154 pounds (70kg), but he says he's running the suspension on his new Propain Rage Carbon pretty stiff for Leogang's (now) relatively smooth course, with settings near those of the very pedally Fort William course the downhill circus left behind last week. Phil rides the larger of the two (long or short) sizes Propain offers for their new carbon-framed DH machine. Further lengthening the chassiss, Atwill has the two-position headset cups set 10-millimeters forward, and the two-position rear-axle chips set back for another ten millimeters of wheelbase bliss.

Atwill was very vocal about his disdain for Leogang's apparent lack of challenging terrain, but he's still planning on going fast. His rear tire is a Schwalbe Rock Razor, which is almost a racing slick on top, while his front is a the Addix compound Magic Mary - a very grippy option, probably to counter the flat, off camber corners on course. And, both have ProCore liners installed. He also plans on lowering his stem, but there was not talk about a remote shock lockout, an option that we've seen from both Fox and RockShox.
Phil Atwill Bike Check
Schwalbe Rock Razor rear tire with a Magic Mary up front - both protected by ProCore liners.

bigquotesIt is actually embarrassing that Leogang could present this track to the world as as their World Cup Course. It is a joke.


Phil Atwill Bike Check
Funn 785 millimeter wide Fatboy Supreme handlebar with soft-tip locking grips.

Phil Atwill Bike Check
X-Fusion RV1 fork with firm spring with 6 Euro coins used as preload spacers. Sticky compound Addix rubber Magic Mary tire. Zelvy PDL DH carbon rims (30mm IW) on both ends.

Phil Atwill Bike Check
Fifty millimeter stem clamps with ten millimeters of spacers. "I may take those out for the race to lower the bars."

Phil Atwill Bike Check
The Propain frame has a switchable head set chip that can change the wheelbase by ten millimeters. Atwill prefers the longer of the two.

Phil Atwill Bike Check
Phil prefers the flat lever angle that is gaining popularity in the pro ranks.

Phil Atwill Bike Check
SRAM Code RSC brakes with the lever blades set quite far from the grips.

Phil Atwill Bike Check
X-Fusion Vector Coil shock with a Super Alloy 475-pound spring.

Phil Atwill Bike Check
Funn crankset, chain guide and Mamba pedals. The chainring is a 36-tooth.

Phil Atwill Bike Check
A close look at the two-way axle chip - set long to add ten millimeters to the wheelbase.
Phil Atwill Bike Check
SRAM Centerline rotors, 200 millimeters on both wheels.



