Phil Atwill's Propain Rage Carbon - Bike Check

Atwill was very vocal about his disdain for Leogang's apparent lack of challenging terrain, but he's still planning on going fast. His rear tire is a Schwalbe Rock Razor, which is almost a racing slick on top, while his front is a the Addix compound Magic Mary - a very grippy option, probably to counter the flat, off camber corners on course. And, both have ProCore liners installed. He also plans on lowering his stem, but there was not talk about a remote shock lockout, an option that we've seen from both Fox and RockShox.

