Ultimate Bike Check: Phil Atwill's Propain Rage Carbon 29"

May 31, 2018
by Paul Aston  

Side view
Ultimate Bike Check
Phil Atwill's Propain Rage
Carbon 29"

Words: Paul Aston
Photos: Ben Winder


Phil Atwill launched himself to stardom last year when he proved that there is more to his riding then a good jib-session. A ninth place in Andorra, followed by a 5th place and his first World Cup podium at Lenzerheide. These results boosted him from another hero to somebody with proof of real pace at the highest level.

He has also had many appearances in his own videos and more recently starred in The Biggest Slice of British Pie and Gamble. A slow start to racing in 2018 followed a torn ACL and subsequent rehab during the spring, let's hope that Phil will continue his form at Fort William this weekend and for the rest of the season.

Phil was out in Finale Ligure filming, riding, and enjoying some downtime after the opening round of the World Cup in Losinj, so we took the time to go deep into his settings on his 27.5" bike that had recently received the bigger wheel treatment and plenty of timed runs and tuning with Formula and EXT in San Romolo.


Pre season testing


Bike and Build


Specifications


Frame: Propain Rage Carbon L/XL
Headset Cups +10mm, 461mm reach
Fork: Formula Nero 29" 190mm, 56mm offset
Shock: EXT ARMA custom 247mm x 72mm
Handlebar: Sixpack Millenium 30mm x 780mm
Stem: Sixpack Millenium 50mm
Brakes: Formula Cura4
Rotors: 203mm
Crank: N/A 165mm
Chainring: 36t
Chain: SRAM X01DH
Wheels: Sixpack Matic 29"
Spokes: Double butted 1.8-2.0mm 1200/800nm
Tires: Vee Factory Ride V1 custom
Cassette: SRAM X01DH
Pedals: Sixpack Vertic +4 clicks
Derailleur: SRAM X01DH
Shifter: SRAM X01DH
Seat/Seatpost: Sixpack

Weight: 16.39kg (36.1 lb)
Formula Nero forks


Phi is riding a standard 2018 Rage Carbon frame, the longest L/XL size with the +10mm headset cups. He uses a 50mm stem, with a 30mm rise bar in a 780mm width. This latest version he has been testing in preparation for Fort William with the addition of 29" wheels which fit into the frame when the chainstay is in the longer 459mm setting. They have added a 29" 190mm travel Formula Nero and a custom EXT ARMA shock. The shock has been shortened slightly by 3mm to lower the ride height of the bike with the bigger wheels.


Sixpack take care of the cockpit with their Millenium bar stem and grips.
Sixpack take care of the cockpit with their Millenium bar, stem, and grips.


The shock is driven by two links at either end.
The shock is driven by two links at either end.
The Rage has built-in fork bumpers that double as inlet ports for the internal cable routing.
The Rage Carbon frame has built-in fork bumpers that double as inlet ports for the internal cable routing.


SRAM X01 DH provides seven gears
SRAM's X01 DH provides seven gears


The Cura4 has finally been released to the public and already has one World Championship to its name.
The Cura4 has finally been released to the public and already has one World Championship to its name.
The Cura 4 has finally been released to the public and already has one World Championship to its name. Phil uses 203mm rotors front and rear with organic compound pads.


Phil Atwill
Slik Graphics take keep the race bike looking sharp and displaying all of the team's sponsors.


Phil uses Vee Rubber Factory tires
Phil uses Vee Rubber Factory tires mounted on to Matic rims from Sixpack.


Vee Rubber are a newcomer to the team's sponsor list in 2018. Phil says he met the owners in Losinj who had traveled from Indonesia; they were full of passion and simply stoked on watching and being a part of DH racing. The team has been experimenting with treads, casing, and compounds over the winter season – Vee Rubber can turn around prototypes and have them delivered to the HQ in Ireland within two weeks.


Formula s Nero fork comes in a 29 option with two different offset options.
Formula's Nero fork comes in a 29" option with two different offset options of 50mm or 56mm.
More Italian damping in the form of the EXT ARMA shock.
More Italian damping in the form of the EXT ARMA shock.


The Rage was one if not the first bike to come with an oval shaped headtube with different cups to adjust reach and angle.
The Rage was one of, if not the first, bikes to come with an oval-shaped headtube with different cups to adjust reach by +/- 10mm.


The Rage is 16.39kg at full fighting weight
The Rage is 16.39kg (36.1 lb) at full fighting weight with 29" wheels and a coil shock.






Setup and Setting


Phil Atwill


The 23-year-old from the south of England stands at 186cm with a normal arm span of 187cm. His inseam is fairly long for his height at 90cm and he weighs in at a yoga practicing, part-time-vegan weight of 70 kilograms.


Phil s mechanic Rusty has a secret book of settings and girls phone numbers.
Phil's mechanic, Rusty, has a secret book of settings and phone numbers.


Suspension

Formula Nero Fork

Travel: 190mm
Main Chamber Pressure: 130psi
Bottom Out Pressure: 150psi
Negative Chamber: 140 psi
LSC: +4
HSC: +3
Rebound: +7
Sag: 15%
EXT ARMA

Custom length: 247mm x 72mm
Spring Rate: 425 lbs
LSC: -10
HSC: -14 (full open)
Bottom Out Control -4
LSR: -6
HSR: (internal setting) standard
Sag: 27.7%


The wheelbase is a generous 1290mm perfect for high speed downhill.
The wheelbase is a generous 1290mm, ideal for high-speed downhill.


The adjustable dropouts are always set in the longer 460mm length regardless of wheel size.
The adjustable dropouts are always set in the longer 459mm length regardless of wheel size.


The headangle is slightly steeper than on paper due the the ride height of the fork.
The head angle is slightly steeper than the 63° on paper, due to the ride height of the fork.
The headangle is slightly slacker with Phil in riding position
The head angle 1.2° slacker with Phil in riding position


The headangle is slightly slacker with Phil in riding position


The bottom bracket under sag is 304mm from the ground.
The bottom bracket under sag is 304mm from the ground.
But unweighted it is 352mm from the floor
But unweighted it is 352mm from the floor


29mm of sag on the 190mm travel fork works out at 15 .
29mm of sag on the 190mm travel fork works out at 15%.
Phil has 20mm of sag on the 75mm stroke shock which is 26.6 sag.
Phil has 20mm of sag on the 72mm stroke shock, which is 27.7% sag.


After adding the bigger wheels to the frame, Phil and Rusty wanted to lower the ride height of the bike. They did this by using a 190mm travel Formula Nero and lowering the stanchions through the crowns slightly, and they also fitted a custom length EXT ARMA shock which is slightly shorter than the standard 250mm x 75mm metric shock. Using a shock with a 72mm stroke reduces travel from 210mm to about 201.5mm, and lowers the ride height accordingly.


The centre of Phil s handlebar is 36cm behind the front axle.
The center of Phil's handlebar is 36cm behind the front axle.
The top of his saddle is 62cm from the centre of the bottom bracket.
The top of his saddle is 62cm from the center of the bottom bracket.

Phil runs plenty of nose extension at 14cm to keep his weight on the front wheel.
Phil runs plenty of nose extension at 14cm to keep his weight over the front wheel.


Handlebar height from the floor is 108cm
Handlebar height from the floor is 1080mm
The 780mm bar totals 785mm with the lock-on grips.
The 780mm bar totals 785mm with the lock-on grips.


Saggy sags
Front wheel axle centre to handlebar centre is 75cm.
Front wheel axle center to handlebar center is 75cm.


The centre of the brake lever clamp is 27mm from the inside of the lock-on grips.
The center of the Cura brake lever clamp is 27mm from the inside of the lock-on grips. Phil runs UK/Moto style with the front brake on the right-hand-side.
The rear brake is 45mm from the grip at full extension
The rear brake is 45mm from the grip at full extension. His front brake is further out at 60mm.


His finger contact point on the front brake at bite point is 40mm from the grip...
His finger contact point on the front brake at bite point is 45mm from the grip...
Where his rear brake bites at 28mm from the grip.
...where his rear brake bites at 28mm from the grip. Phil sets it like this as it helps him to drag the rear brake less.


Phil s total weight including the bike he forgot his riding kit was 86.3kg.
Phil's total weight including the bike (he forgot his riding kit!) was 86.3kg.
Phil had 40.9kg s of weight on the front wheel.
Phil had 40.9kg of weight on the front wheel.


Phil had 40.9kg s of weight on the front wheel giving a 53 47 weight balance between the front and rear wheel on flat ground.
Phil had 40.9kg of weight on the front wheel, giving a 47/53% weight balance between the front and rear wheel on flat ground.

Pre season testing


Good luck to Phil and the rest of the Propain Dirt Sixpack Race Team at Fort William this weekend.

