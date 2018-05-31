Ultimate Bike Check: Phil Atwill's Propain Rage Carbon 29"

Phil Atwill launched himself to stardom last year when he proved that there is more to his riding then a good jib-session. A ninth place in Andorra, followed by a 5th place and his first World Cup podium at Lenzerheide. These results boosted him from another hero to somebody with proof of real pace at the highest level.
He has also had many appearances in his own videos and more recently starred in The Biggest Slice of British Pie
and Gamble.
A slow start to racing in 2018 followed a torn ACL and subsequent rehab during the spring, let's hope that Phil will continue his form at Fort William this weekend and for the rest of the season.
Phil was out in Finale Ligure filming, riding, and enjoying some downtime after the opening round of the World Cup in Losinj, so we took the time to go deep into his settings on his 27.5" bike that had recently received the bigger wheel treatment and plenty of timed runs and tuning with Formula and EXT in San Romolo.Bike and Build
Specifications
Frame: Propain Rage Carbon L/XL
Headset Cups +10mm, 461mm reach
Fork: Formula Nero 29" 190mm, 56mm offset
Shock: EXT ARMA custom 247mm x 72mm
Handlebar: Sixpack Millenium 30mm x 780mm
Stem: Sixpack Millenium 50mm
Brakes: Formula Cura4
Rotors: 203mm
Crank: N/A 165mm
Chainring: 36t
Chain: SRAM X01DH
Wheels: Sixpack Matic 29"
Spokes: Double butted 1.8-2.0mm 1200/800nm
Tires: Vee Factory Ride V1 custom
Cassette: SRAM X01DH
Pedals: Sixpack Vertic +4 clicks
Derailleur: SRAM X01DH
Shifter: SRAM X01DH
Seat/Seatpost: Sixpack
Weight: 16.39kg (36.1 lb)
Phi is riding a standard 2018 Rage Carbon frame, the longest L/XL size with the +10mm headset cups. He uses a 50mm stem, with a 30mm rise bar in a 780mm width. This latest version he has been testing in preparation for Fort William with the addition of 29" wheels which fit into the frame when the chainstay is in the longer 459mm setting. They have added a 29" 190mm travel Formula Nero and a custom EXT ARMA shock. The shock has been shortened slightly by 3mm to lower the ride height of the bike with the bigger wheels.
The Cura 4 has finally been released to the public and already has one World Championship to its name. Phil uses 203mm rotors front and rear with organic compound pads.
Vee Rubber are a newcomer to the team's sponsor list in 2018. Phil says he met the owners in Losinj who had traveled from Indonesia; they were full of passion and simply stoked on watching and being a part of DH racing. The team has been experimenting with treads, casing, and compounds over the winter season – Vee Rubber can turn around prototypes and have them delivered to the HQ in Ireland within two weeks.
Setup and Setting
The 23-year-old from the south of England stands at 186cm with a normal arm span of 187cm. His inseam is fairly long for his height at 90cm and he weighs in at a yoga practicing, part-time-vegan weight of 70 kilograms.Suspension
Formula Nero Fork
Travel: 190mm
Main Chamber Pressure: 130psi
Bottom Out Pressure: 150psi
Negative Chamber: 140 psi
LSC: +4
HSC: +3
Rebound: +7
Sag: 15%
EXT ARMA
Custom length: 247mm x 72mm
Spring Rate: 425 lbs
LSC: -10
HSC: -14 (full open)
Bottom Out Control -4
LSR: -6
HSR: (internal setting) standard
Sag: 27.7%
After adding the bigger wheels to the frame, Phil and Rusty wanted to lower the ride height of the bike. They did this by using a 190mm travel Formula Nero and lowering the stanchions through the crowns slightly, and they also fitted a custom length EXT ARMA shock which is slightly shorter than the standard 250mm x 75mm metric shock. Using a shock with a 72mm stroke reduces travel from 210mm to about 201.5mm, and lowers the ride height accordingly.
Good luck to Phil and the rest of the Propain Dirt Sixpack Race Team at Fort William this weekend.
