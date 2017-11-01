Phil Ricard: Heritage - Video

Nov 1, 2017







heritage - features belonging to the culture of a particular society, such as traditions, languages, or buildings, that were created in the past and still have historical importance



Almost 10 years after the Mountain Bike World Cup last stopped in Bromont, Ephek takes us back to where it all started for a generation of riders. Phil Ricard, young Bromont local was one of them.

















''I remember watching the race on the side of the most technical part of the track. Sam Hill came down and it was just crazy. I remember having goose bumps. I didn't even know who he was.'' - Phil Ricard















Video : Ephek // Music : To the Sky – Braveshore // Photography : Andy Vathis



Phil is supported by Devinci, Major Cycles, Dakine, SR Suntour, Maxxis, Renthal, Giro, TRP, Feedback Sports, Gamut USA, Thomson, Nature Express, Velo Saddles, Maxima Racing Oils, HT pedals, Works Components and Saxx Underwear.

Must Read This Week