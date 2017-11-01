VIDEOS

Phil Ricard: Heritage - Video

Nov 1, 2017
by Bastien Major  
 
THE WORLD CUP
HERITAGE
OF BROMONT, QUEBEC

heritage - features belonging to the culture of a particular society, such as traditions, languages, or buildings, that were created in the past and still have historical importance

Almost 10 years after the Mountain Bike World Cup last stopped in Bromont, Ephek takes us back to where it all started for a generation of riders. Phil Ricard, young Bromont local was one of them.

Heritage - Phil Ricard

''I remember watching the race on the side of the most technical part of the track. Sam Hill came down and it was just crazy. I remember having goose bumps. I didn't even know who he was.'' - Phil Ricard




Video: Ephek // Music: To the Sky – Braveshore // Photography: Andy Vathis

Phil is supported by Devinci, Major Cycles, Dakine, SR Suntour, Maxxis, Renthal, Giro, TRP, Feedback Sports, Gamut USA, Thomson, Nature Express, Velo Saddles, Maxima Racing Oils, HT pedals, Works Components and Saxx Underwear.
 Ten years already? My heavens, time goes by so fast! Thanks for the trip down memory lane. I'll never forget sharing the lift line and some trail segments with Sam Hill - The Legend - while he was training during the week leading up to the World Cup in Bromont.
 Did MC Escher produce this video! Phil parked his car, ripped down the mountain, and ended up right back at his car. That's my kind of bike park.
 Unfortunately Maurits Cornelis couldn't take part in this project. We decided to use the chairlift instead. #lapsonlaps

Seriously, come ride Bromont next summer. We wish more americans would come north and visit us!
 Awesome work guys! Crazy Rob Warner, flat pedal thunder, Phil Ric, Bromont tech trails...What else do you want?! Great photos as well!
 Some of us who ride Bromont remember the 1992 Worlds.
 We would like to see a world cup in western Canada again....
 on veut une autre WC!!

