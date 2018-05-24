Video: The Kona Team Bikepacks To & From The Whiskey Off Road

PART I: THE OUTBOUND, Patrick Means, Team Photographer:

The trip begins on a hot night at an airport hotel, building bikes and organizing gear.

Our first 50-miles involve getting out of Phoenix sprawl. Many miles are along canal trails.

Photographer Patrick Means happens upon a near-boiling but unopened bottle of water when he is near exhaustion.

Puffy-eyed and crusty after the first day, we chart out our route for Day 2, making the decision to stay on more gravel road in order to save our legs. We'll ride trail on the way back!

Trucks rumble by out in the middle of nowhere.

PART II, THE RACE, Spencer Paxson:

Yes, we do it for the duress, the long rides, the races, all of it. It hurts so good.

When you ride to the race...you ride to the grocery store, too...and then you ride back home and make some dinner!!

PART III, THE RETURN, Cory Wallace:

Basking in the sunset and moon rise at the summit of Mt. Union.

Barry Wicks:

Wicks looks for drips in the dry.

The day after the big race saw us returning south towards Phoenix. It was 10,000' of descending, but not without it's heinous ups. The Bradshaw Mountains pack a punch.

