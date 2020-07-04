Video: Making the Most of Lockdown with Jonny Eden

Jul 3, 2020
by Josh Birkenhake  
Hidden Gems

by blazetech
Views: 436    Faves: 2    Comments: 1


For the last 18 years, Jonny has called Christchurch home. Normally he would be chasing summers too and from Canada but this time 2020 has come round and slowed things down a bit. With his plans to move to Canada a couple months ago getting pushed back by the pandemic, he was left in Christchurch with a decent amount of downtime. To make the most of his time Jonny headed into the woods to continue building this jump trail.

Photos and words: Josh Birkenhake


The first step-down feature of the trail.

After the step-down, you enter a left hand turn into a right-hand shark fin.


The shark fin sets you up for another step-down, this one being quite blind when you're coming into it.


Finishing off with the last feature, a left-hand hip.


The Dems: 2014 Specialized Demo 8 II

After growing up with more of a skatepark / dirt jump background, Johnny got his hands on his first downhill bike back in 2016. Ever since then he's been through a few, but found himself back on one of his first bikes, the Demo. For what he wants to do with it, the short chainstay and 26-inch wheels works a treat.

Jonny's Demo 8 equipped with 2019 Boxxer Team Fork; Saint Brakes and Cranks; Ohlins TTX rear shock; Hope Pro 4 Dh wheels and to finish it off a single speed conversion to keep everything clean.


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Johnny Eden


Must Read This Week
First Look: Transition's All-New Spur is a Rowdy XC Bike
74835 views
MTB on a Budget: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
66108 views
49 Bikes of Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2020
59964 views
Must Watch: Amaury Pierron Goes Ridiculously Fast Aboard Commencal's New Supreme DH 29/27
50160 views
Kona Teases New Honzo ESD & Shonky Hardtails
48601 views
First Look: 2021 Yeti SB115
45659 views
Shimano Brings Back the SPD Sandal for Its 25th Anniversary
40657 views
Review: 2021 Guerrilla Gravity Gnarvana
40422 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011959
Mobile Version of Website