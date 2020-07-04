Video: Making the Most of Lockdown with Jonny Eden

Photos and words: Josh Birkenhake

The first step-down feature of the trail.

After the step-down, you enter a left hand turn into a right-hand shark fin.

The shark fin sets you up for another step-down, this one being quite blind when you're coming into it.

Finishing off with the last feature, a left-hand hip.

The Dems: 2014 Specialized Demo 8 II

Jonny's Demo 8 equipped with 2019 Boxxer Team Fork; Saint Brakes and Cranks; Ohlins TTX rear shock; Hope Pro 4 Dh wheels and to finish it off a single speed conversion to keep everything clean.

For the last 18 years, Jonny has called Christchurch home. Normally he would be chasing summers too and from Canada but this time 2020 has come round and slowed things down a bit. With his plans to move to Canada a couple months ago getting pushed back by the pandemic, he was left in Christchurch with a decent amount of downtime. To make the most of his time Jonny headed into the woods to continue building this jump trail.After growing up with more of a skatepark / dirt jump background, Johnny got his hands on his first downhill bike back in 2016. Ever since then he's been through a few, but found himself back on one of his first bikes, the Demo. For what he wants to do with it, the short chainstay and 26-inch wheels works a treat.