Photo Epic: 100 of the Best Shots of the Rainbow Stripes from the Past 5 Years

Blessing, curse or just good style? Our recent in-depth Pinkbike nerd analysis of the rainbow stripes
concluded that only 3 men have ever piloted this unique blend of color to overall victory the following year. Nico Vouillouz, Sam Hill and the currently active exception to the rule, Loic Bruni. However, in the women's field, there have been no such caveats over the years and as many images of Rachel Atherton in the following story suggest.
If the stats have left us feeling unsure of the jersey's performance connotations, this photo epic sets out to do one thing; put your mind at rest regarding the 'style' element. It's a good look, a strong look, but best backed up with world-leading skill between the tape. Bright white with bands of multicolour isn't for any old brake-dragger. The status it immediately gives its wearer is unparalleled, but as the data and this occasionally mud-stained feature show, it cannot offer immunity to race run disaster. Like Joseph's technicolour dream coat, this is a garment liable to make any rival wildly jealous and a level head is needed to steer it to safety or beyond to victory.
So here comes an extended gallery of the great mix of fortunes we have witnessed from your favourite DH riders in the rainbows over the last 5 years. Please enjoy the fiery action, sky-highs and axle-deep lows, beaming grins and sour scowls... all strictly in the stripes.
