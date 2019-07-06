Day One Photo Epic: French Connection - EWS Les Orres 2019

Photo Epic presented by ODI

Another beautiful day in the French Alps

A big day ahead in some big mountains

Katy Winton limbers up before her first EWS race in a few months

Pedro Burns getting his injured ankle taped up before heading up to Stage 1

Prep, prep and more bike prep

Florian Nicolai relaxing before things get hectic on track

A mechanic's work is never done

Miranda Miller putting the final touches on her race bike

Isabeau Courdurier is racing in front of her mom (on the right) this weekend

Sam Hill chasing hard and on a mission to claw back time. He ended the day in 38th

Isabeau looks untouchable once again but she has a new challenger this weekend in Raphaela Richter

Richie Rude had two big crashes today but was still able to win the Queen Stage and sits in 3rd just 3 seconds back

Adrien Dailly fought it out near the front all day and moved into the race lead on the final stage

The sharp rocks had their victims today, not the least of which was Sam Hill

Eddie Masters is flying on track and held the lead after Stages 1 & 3 but end the day in second.

ALN was on fire to start the day until a possible broken finger and big crash saw here finish dead last on Stage 3

7th today for Morgane Charre

Total domination from Isabeau Courdurier

German Enduro Champ, Raphaela Richter is having an amazing weekend and currently sits in 2nd at her first EWS since 2017.

Kevin Miquel sits 6th with three of his fellow Frenchman ahead in the top 5

Melanie Pugin sits 7th

Noga Korem was lurking in 4th just 5 seconds behind Ines Thoma

Sam Hill charging Stage 1 before a puncture would ruin his weekend and possibly his hopes to take a 3rd world title

Learning more and more each race, Miranda Miller is having a great ride and sits 5th on day 1

Ines Thoma back on form and in 3rd after day 1

Florian Nicolai is currently 4th but has a lot of work to do if he wants to catch the front runners

Hugo Pigeon is having an awesome race on home turf and now sits 8th

Zakarias Johansen trying to see around the tight switchbacks on Stage 4

Robin Wallner hits the rocks at the top of stage 2

Theo Galay sits in 11th

Katy Winton back between the tape and working into things

Greg Callaghan getting some last minute helmet cam review in on the chairlift to stage 2

Youn Deniaud doing a little yoga part way down Stage 2

Matt Walker sits in 7th

Adrien Dailly back on form and leading a tight race after day 1

Richie Rude thinking about his two big crashes as he sits in third just 3 seconds back

Romain Paulhan in the top 20 as predicted

Robin Wallner had a bit of a rough one today and is sitting outside the top 10

Kevin Miquel replaying some close calls to friends at the end of the day

ALN with the ice pack after a rough day

Riders finding shade wherever they could after a very long and hot day

Your current leader, Adrien Dailly after the first day of racing in Les Orres

There's a storm brewing on track for tomorrow so hopefully the thunderstorms hold off another day

After a few years of what felt like constant rain and mud on the EWS circuit, it was amazing to kick off the 5th straight round under warm sunny skies in Les Orres. No longer the Enduro Wet Series, racers have been loving the dry and consistent conditions that make for fast and agressive racing.On the first of two race days here in France racers would tackle 4 stages that descended from well above the tree line and finished below the base of the resort in the valley far below. The 2nd of these first four stages would be the designated queen stage, which would provide its winner with additional points towards the overall championship.The day would start with drama straight away as Sam Hill would suffer a puncture on the first stage, eventually causing him to miss his start time on stage two. Richie Rude and Eddie Masters were separated by just a fraction of a second until stage 2 where Richie would begin to pull away despite a huge crash over the bars. In the women's race, Isabeau Courdurier would dominate once again pulling out a healthy lead over Raphaela Richter who is racing her first EWS since 2017. In third would be a charging Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau who was still feeling the effects of a huge training crash. On Stage 3 the men's order would switch once again as Richie lost time and slid back to third while Adrien Dailly took over the number two spot and Eddie Masters jumped back into the lead. Heading into the final stage of the day these three were only separated by 3 seconds after nearly 25 minutes of racing.The final stage of the day would be the shortest of the weekend but yet again there would be a change at the front as Adrien Dailly jumped up a spot to relegate Eddie and Richie to second and third respectively. The time gap would remain at three seconds between these three as the race heads into its second day and four more long stages. In the women's race disaster would strike for ALN as she would slide way back after stage 3 leaving the door for Ines Thoma and Noga Korem to jump into podium contention. Richter would limit her losses to Isabeau and continued to make gains over third and fourth place. Ines would round out the top three with Noga close behindWith constant changes in the top three of both classes through the day and even more back and forth between riders in the top 10, tomorrow's final four stages are guaranteed to be nail biters that will see riders fighting for position until the very end. But for now, it seems the French are in full control on home soil.