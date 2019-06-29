Finals Photo Epic: Checkers of Wreckers - EWS Val di Fassa 2019

Photo Epic presented by ODI

Not a bad place to race your bike at all.

The view still hasn't gotten old

All smiles from Richie Rude to kick off what would be a dominating day.

ALN joked that her wrist has been held together by tape for what seems like years now. If so that tape is strong enough to smash out a 2nd place finish.

Keegan Wright keeping the mood chill as always before the start of the day.

Final preparations to Isabeau's new Intense 29'er.

Greg Callaghan was all smiles to be back at it.

Limber up. It's going to be a long day.

Heat from the start of the day, the views are amazing, but they are quickly going to become a blur.

Sofia Wiedenroth drops into the first stage of the day.

Isabeau Courdurier continued her clean sweep of the season and extended her lead even further in the overall.

The two-time defending champ returned to form this weekend to take 2nd in Canazei.

Florian Nicolai was on the move today he took third place.

Remi Gauvin hucks it to the finish.

Dimitri gritted it out to take his best result of the year in 5th.

Disaster on stage one for Jose Borges.

Stage 2 was a brutal one. Super physical and with some intense heat, Anita Gehrig wasn't the only one wearing a pain face at the finish line.

Ines Thoma had a great start to her day before a puncture would put her out of the running.

Double horns today for ALN

Melanie Pugin gets her chin below the bar on stage one. Pugin took fourth.

Noga Korem tucked for speed.

Ella Conolly would come 6th after a rough day in the heat and altitude.

Once again Eddie Masters showed that he is one of the best bike racers out there. 4th on the day just a handful of seconds off the podium.

Richie Rude picking up right where he left off at the end of last season.

8th on the day and a strong performance from Robin Wallner.

Sam Hill is back on pace, it's only a matter of time before he takes his first win of the season.

Richie Rude is back! Rude won four of the five stages today.

Matt Walker had a hell of a ride today taking seventh place.

12th for Max Chapuis

Matt Walker checks in after stage three.

Stage one had a couple of brutal climbs.

Antoine Vidal on his way to another win in Val di Fassa.

Isabeau Courdurier on her way to yet another win in what has been a stellar season.

Leigh Johnson just outside the top 10 in 11th.

Stage five ended on the narrow streets of Canazei.

A drag race to the finish on the streets of Canazei.

Through the old village of Canazei.

Reflecting on some amazing views and trails in Canazei.

Stage five saw a lot of passing near the finish.

Marcello Pesenti was sitting in the top ten until disaster struck on stage 5.

Today took it out of the riders. High temps and long stages left everyone gassed.

Richie Rude back in the game and with plenty to smile about after a dominant performance in Italy.

Hard work saw defending champ Sam Hill back on the podium today.

Rough day at the office for Jesse Melamed, and a premature end to what had been an amazing season.

Riders wait their turn at Dopping control before the podium celebration.

The fastest three women in Canazei.

Isabeau Courdurier, Noga Korem and ALN making it rain.

Richie Rude, Sam Hill, and Florian Nicolai pupping bottles on the podium.

Richie Rude enjoyed the victory champagne after a return to racing and a return to the top of the podium all on the same weekend.

We are going to miss these views.

This round played host to some of the most beautiful trails we have ever seen

It's been a wild week here in Canazei for the Enduro World Series. Five incredible stages, blistering heat, and some intense racing. Temps today topped out in the '90s, and despite the amount of lift access this round, the heat took its toll. Stage one started the day off with a bang. Adrien Dailly suffered a mechanical, and Jose Borges flatted, ruining his chance for a result on tracks that suited the Portuguese rider. Richie Rude was out to make a strong showing right off the bat and laid down a winning run that would set the tone for the day. Rude would go on to win four stages and take the overall win. It was good to see Rude back. Jesse Melamed had a bad off that would end his day. Melamed suffered a broken ankle and hand injury, we wish him a speedy recovery. Sam Hill was back on form and took second place, winning stage three. Ed Masters once again showed how quick he is going this season with a fourth finish. Florian Nicolai took third place for the men. Dimitri Tordo took fifth place for the men. Italian Marcello Pesenti was having what looked like to be a top ten day until disaster struck on stage five.For the women's field, Isabeau Courdurier once again showed her dominance finishing thirteen seconds up on second place Noga Korem. ALN was charging hard today and took third place, she also took the win on stage four from Isabeau. Melanie Pugin rode to a fourth place and Morgane Charre took fifth place. Bex Baraona crashed on stage five and is reported to have sustained two broken ribs. It has been an incredible week of riding and racing here in Canazei surrounded by the astounding beauty that is the Dolomites. We can't thank the people of this town for their kindness and generosity. With the season heating up in more ways than one, we can't wait to see how Les Orres plays out next week. For now, it's time to rehydrate and recover from a massive day of racing.