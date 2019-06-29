PINKBIKE PHOTO EPICS

Finals Photo Epic: Checkers of Wreckers - EWS Val di Fassa 2019

Jun 29, 2019
by Dave Trumpore  


Photo Epic
CHECKERS OF WRECKERS
MET Val Di FASSA EWS - Canazei, Italy
Words & Photography by Dave Trumpore & Matthew Delorme

Photo Epic presented by ODI

It's been a wild week here in Canazei for the Enduro World Series. Five incredible stages, blistering heat, and some intense racing. Temps today topped out in the '90s, and despite the amount of lift access this round, the heat took its toll. Stage one started the day off with a bang. Adrien Dailly suffered a mechanical, and Jose Borges flatted, ruining his chance for a result on tracks that suited the Portuguese rider. Richie Rude was out to make a strong showing right off the bat and laid down a winning run that would set the tone for the day. Rude would go on to win four stages and take the overall win. It was good to see Rude back. Jesse Melamed had a bad off that would end his day. Melamed suffered a broken ankle and hand injury, we wish him a speedy recovery. Sam Hill was back on form and took second place, winning stage three. Ed Masters once again showed how quick he is going this season with a fourth finish. Florian Nicolai took third place for the men. Dimitri Tordo took fifth place for the men. Italian Marcello Pesenti was having what looked like to be a top ten day until disaster struck on stage five.

For the women's field, Isabeau Courdurier once again showed her dominance finishing thirteen seconds up on second place Noga Korem. ALN was charging hard today and took third place, she also took the win on stage four from Isabeau. Melanie Pugin rode to a fourth place and Morgane Charre took fifth place. Bex Baraona crashed on stage five and is reported to have sustained two broken ribs. It has been an incredible week of riding and racing here in Canazei surrounded by the astounding beauty that is the Dolomites. We can't thank the people of this town for their kindness and generosity. With the season heating up in more ways than one, we can't wait to see how Les Orres plays out next week. For now, it's time to rehydrate and recover from a massive day of racing.

Not a bad place to race your bike at all.
Not a bad place to race your bike at all.

The view still hasn t gotten old
The view still hasn't gotten old

All smiles from Richie Rude to kick off what would be a dominating day.
All smiles from Richie Rude to kick off what would be a dominating day.

ALN joked that her wrist has been held together by tape for what seems like years now. If so that tape is strong enough to smash out a 2nd place finish.
ALN joked that her wrist has been held together by tape for what seems like years now. If so that tape is strong enough to smash out a 2nd place finish.

Keegan Wright keeping the mood chill as always before the start of the day.
Keegan Wright keeping the mood chill as always before the start of the day.

Final preparations to Isabeau s new Intense 29 er.
Final preparations to Isabeau's new Intense 29'er.

Greg Callaghan was all smiles to be back in it.
Greg Callaghan was all smiles to be back at it.

Limber up. It s going to be a long day.
Limber up. It's going to be a long day.

Feet form the start of the day. the views are amazing but they are quickly going to become a blur.
Heat from the start of the day, the views are amazing, but they are quickly going to become a blur.

Sofia Wiedenroth drops on into the first stage of the day.
Sofia Wiedenroth drops into the first stage of the day.

Isabeau Courdurier continued her clean sweep of the season and extended her lead even further n the overall.
Isabeau Courdurier continued her clean sweep of the season and extended her lead even further in the overall.

The two time defending champ returned to form this weekend to take 2nd in Canazei.
The two-time defending champ returned to form this weekend to take 2nd in Canazei.

Florian Nicolai was on the move today. he took third place.
Florian Nicolai was on the move today he took third place.

Remi Gauvin hucks it to the finish.
Remi Gauvin hucks it to the finish.

Dimitri gritted it out to take his best result of the year in 5th.
Dimitri gritted it out to take his best result of the year in 5th.

Disaster on stage one for Jose Borges.
Disaster on stage one for Jose Borges.

Stage 2 was a brutal one. Super physical and with some intense heat Anita Gehrig wasn t the only one wearing a pain face at the finish line.
Stage 2 was a brutal one. Super physical and with some intense heat, Anita Gehrig wasn't the only one wearing a pain face at the finish line.

Ines Thoma had a great start to her day before a puncture would put her out of the running.
Ines Thoma had a great start to her day before a puncture would put her out of the running.

Double horns today for ALN
Double horns today for ALN

Melanie Pugin gets her chin below the bar on stage one. Pugin took fourth.
Melanie Pugin gets her chin below the bar on stage one. Pugin took fourth.

Noga Korem tucked for speed.
Noga Korem tucked for speed.

Ella Conolly would come 6th after a rough day in the heat and altitude.
Ella Conolly would come 6th after a rough day in the heat and altitude.

Once again Eddie Masters showed that he is one of the best bike racers out there. 4th on the day just a handful of seconds off the podium.
Once again Eddie Masters showed that he is one of the best bike racers out there. 4th on the day just a handful of seconds off the podium.

Richie Rude picking up right where he left off at the end of last season.
Richie Rude picking up right where he left off at the end of last season.

8th on the day and a strong performance from Robin Wallner.
8th on the day and a strong performance from Robin Wallner.

Sam Hill is back on pace it s only a matter of time before he takes his first win for the season.
Sam Hill is back on pace, it's only a matter of time before he takes his first win of the season.

Richie Rude is back Rude won four of the five stages today.
Richie Rude is back! Rude won four of the five stages today.

Matt Walker had a hell of a ride today taking seventh place.
Matt Walker had a hell of a ride today taking seventh place.

12 for Max Chapuis
12th for Max Chapuis

Matt Walker checks in after stage three.
Matt Walker checks in after stage three.

Stage one had a couple brutal climbs.
Stage one had a couple of brutal climbs.

Antoine Vidal on his way to another win in Val di Fassa.
Antoine Vidal on his way to another win in Val di Fassa.

Isabeau Courdurier on her way to yet another win in what has been a stellar season.
Isabeau Courdurier on her way to yet another win in what has been a stellar season.

Leigh Johnson just outside the top 10 in 11th.
Leigh Johnson just outside the top 10 in 11th.

Stage five ended on the narrow streets of Canazei.
Stage five ended on the narrow streets of Canazei.

A drag race to the finish on the streets of Canazei.
A drag race to the finish on the streets of Canazei.

Stage 5r finished through the old village of Canazei.
Through the old village of Canazei.

Reflecting on some amazing views and trails in Canazei.
Reflecting on some amazing views and trails in Canazei.

Stage five saw a lot of passing near the finish.
Stage five saw a lot of passing near the finish.

Marcello Pesenti was sitting in the top ten until disaster struck on stage 5.
Marcello Pesenti was sitting in the top ten until disaster struck on stage 5.

Today took it out of the riders. High temps and long stages left everyone gassed.
Today took it out of the riders. High temps and long stages left everyone gassed.

Richie Rude back in the game and with plenty to smile about after a dominant performance in Italy.
Richie Rude back in the game and with plenty to smile about after a dominant performance in Italy.

Hard work saw defending champ Sam Hill back on the podium today.
Hard work saw defending champ Sam Hill back on the podium today.

Brough day at the office for Jesse Melamed and a premature end to what had been an amazing season.
Rough day at the office for Jesse Melamed, and a premature end to what had been an amazing season.

Riders wait their turn at Dopping control before the podium celebration.
Riders wait their turn at Dopping control before the podium celebration.

The fastest three women in Canazei.
The fastest three women in Canazei.

Isabeau Courdurier Noga Korem and ALN making it rain.
Isabeau Courdurier, Noga Korem and ALN making it rain.

Richie Rude Sam Hill and Florian Nicolai pupping bottles on the podium.
Richie Rude, Sam Hill, and Florian Nicolai pupping bottles on the podium.

Richie Rude enjoyed the victory champagne after a return to racing and a return to the top of the podium all on the same weekend.
Richie Rude enjoyed the victory champagne after a return to racing and a return to the top of the podium all on the same weekend.

We are going to miss these views.
We are going to miss these views.

This round played host to some of the most beautiful trails we have ever seen
This round played host to some of the most beautiful trails we have ever seen


Regions in Article
Canazei

Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics Met ODI Isabeau Courdurier Richie Rude Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Val Di Fassa 2019


Must Read This Week
Martin Maes Tests Positive for Masking Agent at EWS Rotorua & Tasmania, Receives 90 Day ‘Non-Intentional’ Suspension
93624 views
Richie Rude Announces Return to the EWS
65442 views
Interview: Martin Maes - "I'm Not Guilty... I Just Made a Stupid Mistake"
59930 views
Review: Shimano's XTR 12-Speed Drivetrain Sets the Bar for Shifting Performance Under Power
50775 views
8 Bike Checks from Allos - French Enduro Series
50521 views
The MTB Aesthetic - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
45253 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2019
43245 views
Bike Check: Sam Hill's Bare Aluminum Nukeproof Mega
43028 views

8 Comments

  • + 4
 VAL DI FASSA than Richie Rude? ‘fraid not.
  • + 1
 Excellent photos. Just as I was asking do they have any climb photos ? Yep.
Climbing ,DH and a bit of street. Cool.
  • + 1
 What's the number for UCI? I need to report a racer sipping from someone else's champagne bottle!!
  • + 1
 Pretty Rude awakening if you ask me
  • - 2
 Holy crap! No comments?? I've imagined this day would come. Must think of something quick...erm, Norbs got robbed?!?!?
  • - 3
 Hopefully no one shared any champagne bottles! Wink
  • - 3
 Dominating, that is just Rude..
  • - 3
 Man if Richie comes out positive to a drug test imma be so mad n over this drug testing shit

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.047091
Mobile Version of Website