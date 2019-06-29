Finals Photo Epic: Checkers of Wreckers - EWS Val di Fassa 2019

Photo Epic presented by ODI
It's been a wild week here in Canazei for the Enduro World Series. Five incredible stages, blistering heat, and some intense racing. Temps today topped out in the '90s, and despite the amount of lift access this round, the heat took its toll. Stage one started the day off with a bang. Adrien Dailly suffered a mechanical, and Jose Borges flatted, ruining his chance for a result on tracks that suited the Portuguese rider. Richie Rude was out to make a strong showing right off the bat and laid down a winning run that would set the tone for the day. Rude would go on to win four stages and take the overall win. It was good to see Rude back. Jesse Melamed had a bad off that would end his day. Melamed suffered a broken ankle and hand injury, we wish him a speedy recovery. Sam Hill was back on form and took second place, winning stage three. Ed Masters once again showed how quick he is going this season with a fourth finish. Florian Nicolai took third place for the men. Dimitri Tordo took fifth place for the men. Italian Marcello Pesenti was having what looked like to be a top ten day until disaster struck on stage five.
For the women's field, Isabeau Courdurier once again showed her dominance finishing thirteen seconds up on second place Noga Korem. ALN was charging hard today and took third place, she also took the win on stage four from Isabeau. Melanie Pugin rode to a fourth place and Morgane Charre took fifth place. Bex Baraona crashed on stage five and is reported to have sustained two broken ribs. It has been an incredible week of riding and racing here in Canazei surrounded by the astounding beauty that is the Dolomites. We can't thank the people of this town for their kindness and generosity. With the season heating up in more ways than one, we can't wait to see how Les Orres plays out next week. For now, it's time to rehydrate and recover from a massive day of racing.
