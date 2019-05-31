Practice: Some Scottish Weather - Fort William DH World Cup 2019

It was a straight up pond up the track.

Welcome to one of the wettest Fort William rounds ever.

All kinds of rain, fog, and Scottish weather blew in and out of Fort William today.

Tahnee pumped on her new zebra themed FOX kit. Though probably less pumped about thrashing in about in the rain and mud.

The man they are all chasing. Loic Bruni warming up for proceedings this morning.

Dean Lucas making some last minute modifications to make his day on the hill a little bit more comfortable.

After a crash took him out of the running in Maribor, Loris Vergier is looking for redemption here in Fort William.

Laurie Greenland; never not stoked, even though a snorkel would have gone well with the goggles this afternoon.

Sunny Fort William, where there is plenty of high-speed action through the fog and just out of sight

There wasn't much to see out the gondola window today, but Greg Minnaar isn't exactly a stranger to this place... Fort William is Greg Minnaar's track.

Greg Williamson is hungry to right the wrongs of last year's race run which started full of hope and ended in heartbreak.

Danny 'the Mudman' Hart in the gate and ready to drop into the rain.

Rachel Atherton in the start hut.

The strip of granite looks more like a river this year.

Marine Cabirou on the charge and planning to keep the throttle wide open until Sunday.

Mike Jones styling out of the gate.

Mariana Salazar up top just before the skies opened up.

Eleonora Farina out of the fog.

Connor Fearon slices and dices through the wet rock up top.

Wyn Master's charging the foggy backdrop.

Troy Brosnan holding the line into the switchbacks high up on the moor.

Gee Atherton loves a wet one and he's done it all before here in the Highlands.

Neko Mullaly was one of the last out on track today on the hunt for a top TT in the rain, but he blew out a turn halfway down and turned it into a line scoping mission.

Laurie Greenland would love nothing more than to crack the Bill in front of the UK crowds.

Unfortunately, it was a short day for Tahnee Seagrave on the hill. She had a big crash and injured her shoulder. All we can do is wish her a speed recovery whilst we eagerly await news on the severity of the injury.

Tahnee Seagrave was in a serious amount of pain and the full extent of the injuries is still unknown.

Tahnee Seagrave getting lifted off course.

Rachel Atherton smashing rocks and raindrops in Fort William.

Mick Hannah splashes through one of the many puddles that have developed down this river of a track.

Aaron Gwin only took a few runs today. Possibly still feeling the effects of his ankle injury and waiting to see what happens as the weather improves slightly the next few days.

Brook Macdonald having a moment and almost going of tracks as he bounces out of the hole that claimed Tahnee Seagrave.

Blenki always looks good through the big rock at Fort William.

Luca Shaw is back after injury had him sidelined in Maribor.

There can only be one Kade Edwards. Never change.

Adam Brayton looked comfortable in the wet. He'll look to lay down another heater as he did a few years ago en route to his first podium.

Finn Iles about to rescue one hell of a slide on his way to the fastest Timed Training run.

Marine Cabirou is riding with confidence and so she should, her first win looks to be beckoning.

The riders weren't only getting wet from above.

Amaury Pierron being a gentleman and helping to clear some standing water off the middle part of the track.

The number 1 plate of Loic Bruni though the rocks.

Tracey Hannah has been riding aggressively and doesn't seem at all bothered by all the rain.

A break in the rain? Kinda. No respite from the cruel wind though.

Sadly Brendan is out of the game with a shoulder he injured filming. Healing vibes to the 'dawg.

Bernard Kerr was going hard today, taking 6th in the TT.

The rain was relentless all day.

Howling winds from 9 to 5 today.

Delightful conditions on track.

Remi Thirion cracking on unfazed by the Scottish deluge.

Aaron Gwin with Neko Mulally in tow.

Monika Hrastnik getting stuck into her first practice run down the lengthy Aonach Mòr track.

Charlie Harrison in the green room. This kid is fast, real fast.

No amount of rain could dampen Kaos Seagrave's style.

Danny Hart finding room in the throttle. He's been hungry for a top spot and will be one to watch come Sunday.

Danny Hart finding grip on the wet rocks

It doesn't look like Matt Walker's big crash a few weeks ago at the British National slowed him down much.

When you hit a big hole at high speed and go over the bar...

Sometimes it claims your shoe.

Let's hope things dry out a bit before Sunday.

Drainage trenches feverishly being made after practice while the rain continued to pour down. Hopefully, the pits don't wash away overnight tonight.

Macdonald hits the showers. Highlands style.

Close of play. Time to get dry. Somehow.

After dodging a bullet the past three years at Fort William with dry mostly dry and sunny weather, that string of good luck just ran out. With near constant rain falling on Thursday during Track Walk, overnight Thursday night and all day on Friday, the track in Fort William has probably received a year's worth of moisture in a brief 48 hour period. There is standing water on the track where we have never seen it in previous years, and many of the upper corners have rivers running across them. In fact, the track is pretty much one big river top to bottom right now. The years of erosion on most of the track actually played in the riders' favor when the monsoon rains hit as the track is almost completely void of any dirt on its upper slopes and the running water keeps the rocks clean and fairly grippy. The only really exceptional sloppiness being found is in the lower woods where the mud is making a proper mess of things. And if the rain ever does let up it will get even worse below the tree line. As with any wet race, the biggest challenge is with vision as riders try to clear mud with tear off or roll off systems, as well as avoid fogging later in the run as the humidity sets in. Grip on most of the track in Fort William is not an issue, and many sections ride better a bit damp anyway.Unfortunately, the biggest news of the day is not good news after the women's World Cup leader, Tahnee Seagrave, went down hard and will be out of the running for a few weeks with a shoulder injury. Preliminary reports point to a dislocation at the very least, but she will have further scans over the next two days to access the extent of the damage. And with Myriam Nicole also out with injury, the women's field is now down two of its best racers for the foreseeable future.As Practice went on and the weather began to worsen, many riders began to dial it back a few notches and it was hard to tell who was really standing out from the crowd. Usually if stood trackside, you can get a feel for who is on one, but right now in Fort William, it seems many are keeping their cards close to their chest. Sure, you could look at Timed Training, but with many riders stopping to check out lines or rolling through sections slowly, it's not really going to give an accurate snapshot of who is where right now.Tomorrow's qualifying runs will be a different story, and we are going to have to wait until then to see who has the pace on this wet and wild Fort William track.