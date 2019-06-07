Practice: Coming in Hot - Leogang DH World Cup 2019

Nothing but blue skies today in Leogang.

The best thing about this side of Austria is there are more cows than people.

Someone is happy it's not raining this week.

Rachel Atherton ready to send it with the number one plate on the front of her bike here in Leogang.

The Fort William hangover still lingers on. Not only did Loic Bruni lose the number 1 plate, he banged himself up pretty good too.

Luca Shaw and mechanic Dougy getting the V10 dialled in for first runs.

Reece Wilson gets some last minute physio work done before heading up the hill. After slamming a tree in Fort William he's feeling a bit beat up this week.

Danny Hart patiently waiting for the final few tweaks to be made on his bike before cracking on with practice.

Keegan Wright keeping it chill before things get hectic up on track.

It must be hard to concentrate on the task at hand coming down the track when this view is in your face the whole way down.

Kaos holding down the Seagrave fort here in Austria.

Even on his first run Aaron Gwin meant business today. He has put down some legendary runs here and will be looking to kickstart his otherwise mediocre season.

A big mountain and a small Rachel Atherton.

Loic Bruni might still be a bit sore after his crash last week but it sure isn't slowing him down any in Leogang.

Keegan Wright enjoying some time on a DH bike before switching back to the EWS in a few weeks.

Hugo Frixtalon's front wheel kicks up the dust as he scrubs one of the fastest jumps on the lower motorway section.

Kye A'Hern drifting in the dust and almost out of control through the tape.

Creatures of the savanna getting buckwild.

What a start to the season it has been for Matt Walker with a podium and another solid top 10, he'll be looking for more of the same this weekend.

Rachel Atherton at full gas and looking way ahead as she speeds down the motorway section.

Tracey Hannah diving back into the open out of the first tunnel.

Fastest in timed training would be Bernard Kerr.

There's plenty of loose gravel lurking off line as Loris Vergier finds out.

Connor Fearon cranking it over in one of the fresh sections which has cut in nicely after a few reservations on track walk yesterday.

Dean Lucas stomping his way through the stump-riddled Leogang battleground.

Strange to see a rider of Flo Payet's caliber with 3 digits on the plate, expect him to be back up there before long.

G-Willy digging in high up on track.

The World Champ on his first lap through the meadows in his pink threads.

Number one on the plate, number 1 in the series, 2nd in the timed training session today, it's TB.

Eddie Masters creeping ever closer to that top 10 ranking.

It's 2 out of 2 so far for Thibaut Daprela in 2019. He's out to make it 3 here in Leogang.

Nina Hoffmann was awarded the first-ever Privateer Award by Wyn Masters the other day and she surely earned it.

Finn Iles kicking up dust.

Veronika Widmann charging the off camber bit. If her result in Fort William is anything to go by, she should be a fan of this track.

Mick Hannah setting up wide as he heads into the steep rock face about halfway down the track.

Look ma, no hands! Sick Mick Hannah loves a good no hander.

Brook Macdonald cuts it as far inside as possible heading into the stump section.

Charlie Hatton squashing jumps and enjoying some big views.

On a high-speed course like this one, mistakes can be very costly.

Another racer who is quietly plugging away this year is David Trummer with strong showings in the opening 2 rounds.

The motorway jumps are stretch this year with the new taping. It's good to see a few riders still finding the speed.

Neko Mullaly enjoyed a solid 22nd at the especially savage Fort William last weekend. Let's see if he can bring his plate into the teens here in Austria.

A long course hold was needed this afternoon to airlift Stefan Garlicki from the hillside. After a long recovery from a broken femur last year it's a cruel twist of fate to see him hit the deck once again. Hoping for the best outcome for him this time.

Healing vibes to Stefan Garlicki today.

Troy Brosnan's bike sitting pretty with the number one plate as he makes quick work of the new setup section.

Laurie Greenland into the big loose off camber at the top of the track.

Greenland getting after it on the first straight of the first run.

Charlie Harrison leads Ethan Shandro though the first of Leogang's many dark tunnels.

Thomas Estaque launching out of the first turn.

Charlie Hatton scrubbing into the lower woods.

Danny Hart has been on the podium at each of the first two rounds this year but has yet to reach the top step. You can be sure the motivation is high in Leogang.

Fastest in timed training and on home turf for Vali Holl.

Greg Minnaar speed tucking down the motorway. After Aaron Gwin won here without a chain it's rare to see anyone pedaling on this section, and nearly all riders the try instead to keep it aero.

Every year Kerr puts a big score on the board here in Austria and today he set the time to beat at 3:21.

Brook and Benoit take a scroll through the timed training results.

Loris Vergier has come close to the win here a couple of times, he's a solid bet to take the top spot on Sunday.

Matt Walker's mechanic, Matt Allingham, dialling in the big rig after training for when things get serious tomorrow.

All smiles for Amaury Pierron after practice, will he now go on another winning streak the same as last year?

Only dust in this web.

This was the only form of moisture to be found on bikes today.

See you tomorrow for qualifying, sports fans.

Even the overnight thunderstorms were no match for the blazing Austrian sunshine as riders tackled the newly reworked Leogang track in near perfect conditions. The fresh new bits really only needed the morning to bed in, and by mid-afternoon riders were lighting up the track. And while the track has certainly been slowed down in a few key spots the majority of it still sees riders coming down full gas.It's the type of track that the majority of the riders look comfortable and up to pace on so it's difficult to tell who the real standouts are during practice. But if you were looking to place your bets, the riders on the podium last weekend in Fort William are certainly the ones riding with an air of confidence around them here in Leogang. However, with it not being the gnarliest of tracks, don't be shocked to see some suprise faces in the mix. And when you consider the variety of riders that have been on the podium this year in all classes, many for the first time, it really is hard to rule many people out.Timed training surely proved that with a different list of names in the bunch with Mitch Ropelato sneaking in to the top five and the always quick Bernard Kerr taking top honors in the men's. Both the women's categories saw the usual suspects in a fairly predictable order, but the junior men's results were full of names we've not really been used to seeing before.Tomorrow the click ticks for real though, and when qualifying times come flying in we will have a far better idea of who's who and what's what on the dry and dusty track here in Leogang.