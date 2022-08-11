Photo Epic: Pump Track - Crankworx Whistler 2022

Rain threatening the event just before finals

After a small shower during the qualifiers which scared a lot of fans off, the crowds started building again when it came to watching the athletes put it all out there during the finals.

The semi-finals brought the heat.

Jayden Fleming stopped in time.

Getting a good gate start made or broke this chainless race.

Guess who drank their Red Bull and got their wings today...Keegan Wright, that's who.

In the gate

Lemoine and Frew

Going out in style

Steep straight out of the gate

Rainbow mountain, a fantastic backdrop to the venue

Bas off the mark today doesn't make it through the round of 16

Mikey Haderer has worn a speedo in every Crankworx pump track he's competed in...Thanks Mikey...

Magic happening for the woman's final

Caroline Buchanan pushing her bike over the line to grab the gold medal in this years pump track.

Buchanan takes the win

Caroline Buchanan keeping the fans stoked.

Slavik and Wright advance

Slavik and Warren

Luca Cometti pushed his bike so far ahead of him crossing the line in the semi-finals he ended up looping out - probably something he doesn't want to be documented. You're welcome bud.

All smiles though as he advances to the final round

It looked to be a dead heat the whole way

The moment when Adrien Loron secured his gold medal.

Elated

Tippie congratulating Loron on the win

Shortly before a shoe was filled with champagne.

Are tacos the secret to success? Let us know

We're back at Base 2 of Blackcomb mountain for the second of 3 events here. This year Crankworx has brought a new format of pump track to the table in the form of a four rider straight rhythm. No changing lanes for a second heat, just straight-up do-or-die elimination rounds. Borrowing from 4-cross, only the fastest two of each heat will advance to the next round and with fewer rounds to fix mistakes, riders must give it their all to stay in the mix. It's a big shake-up in the way of pump track and we'll see it develop as riders give input in the coming years.The news of the day was Jayden Fleming qualifying fastest and making it through the heats into 3rd, his best showing to date. Queen Vaea, seemingly minding her ongoing knee troubles, takes it easy today with a 10th-place finish. King Bas, matching his counter-part, finishes his day in 10th. Luca Cometti Places 2nd. And Adrian Loron is back in a familiar place on top of the podium. Michaela Hajkova coming into her own in Crankworx in 3rd place. Jordy Scott in 2nd. And Caroline Buchanan, after a rather early exit in yesterday's Dual Slalom, proves she's no slouch today taking the win.