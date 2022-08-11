Photo Epic: Pump Track - Crankworx Whistler 2022

We're back at Base 2 of Blackcomb mountain for the second of 3 events here. This year Crankworx has brought a new format of pump track to the table in the form of a four rider straight rhythm. No changing lanes for a second heat, just straight-up do-or-die elimination rounds. Borrowing from 4-cross, only the fastest two of each heat will advance to the next round and with fewer rounds to fix mistakes, riders must give it their all to stay in the mix. It's a big shake-up in the way of pump track and we'll see it develop as riders give input in the coming years.
The news of the day was Jayden Fleming qualifying fastest and making it through the heats into 3rd, his best showing to date. Queen Vaea, seemingly minding her ongoing knee troubles, takes it easy today with a 10th-place finish. King Bas, matching his counter-part, finishes his day in 10th. Luca Cometti Places 2nd. And Adrian Loron is back in a familiar place on top of the podium. Michaela Hajkova coming into her own in Crankworx in 3rd place. Jordy Scott in 2nd. And Caroline Buchanan, after a rather early exit in yesterday's Dual Slalom, proves she's no slouch today taking the win.
