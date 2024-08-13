Photo Epic: 2024 Leadville 100

The Leadville Trail 100 MTB race is many things. For some it's the light at the end of a long tunnel of training. For others it's a place to test technology and creative bike set-ups. For others it's the place where a career can be made. History can also be written at the 'Race Across the Sky.'
All of that and more happened at the 2024 edition of the 105-mile XC race. This year, nearly 2,000 riders toed the line in the hopes of coming back to the Colorado city at 10,000 feet within the 12-hour time cutoff. The weather was splitter, with days of rain making the roads and trails tacky and smooth.
We didn't see any records broken this year, but we did see Keegan Swenson finish in a blistering 5:49 riding a hardtail with drop bars. We also saw 28-year-old Melisa Rollins finally win
the race that has defined her pro cycling career. Christian Bagg
, the founder of Bowhead Corp, proved that riders with spinal cord injuries — who train their asses off — can also ride to the top of Columbine and Powerline.
Here are a few images from this year's race.
Photos: Marc Arjol Rodriguez