Photo Epic: 2024 Leadville 100

Aug 13, 2024
by Betsy Welch  
The Leadville Trail 100 MTB race is many things. For some it's the light at the end of a long tunnel of training. For others it's a place to test technology and creative bike set-ups. For others it's the place where a career can be made. History can also be written at the 'Race Across the Sky.'

All of that and more happened at the 2024 edition of the 105-mile XC race. This year, nearly 2,000 riders toed the line in the hopes of coming back to the Colorado city at 10,000 feet within the 12-hour time cutoff. The weather was splitter, with days of rain making the roads and trails tacky and smooth.

We didn't see any records broken this year, but we did see Keegan Swenson finish in a blistering 5:49 riding a hardtail with drop bars. We also saw 28-year-old Melisa Rollins finally win the race that has defined her pro cycling career. Christian Bagg, the founder of Bowhead Corp, proved that riders with spinal cord injuries — who train their asses off — can also ride to the top of Columbine and Powerline.

Here are a few images from this year's race.

2024 marked the 30th edition of the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race. The mountain bike race joined the Leadville Race series 10 years after the Leadville 100 debuted as a way to help boost the local economy after a nearby mine shut down.
An early dusting of snow on the peaks outside of town.
South African Matt Beers doing his best to show solidarity for his fellow American riders during the Star Spangled Banner.
Swenson trying to set the fastest pace possible early in the race to create separation before the technical descent down the Powerline Trail.
Despite the drop bar hype most riders opted for flat bars like Sean Fincham and Matt Beers pictured here.
Toby Roed rides away from Hagerman Pass and toward Twin Lakes on the newly added Outward Bound section. After last year s event Life Time got permission from the Colorado Outward Bound school to route the race through its property shaving off a few miles of often-windy pavement.
It s true there isn t much singletrack in the Leadville Trail 100. Here Colorado pro Caroline Tory makes the most of a two-mile ribbon of trail through the sage brush.
The Twin Lakes feed zone may be the Leadville 100 s biggest party. Riders pass through twice - once at mile 40 on their way up toward the infamous Columbine climb and then again at mile 60. Hundreds of spectators and support crews line the Twin Lakes dam offering snacks and much needed moral support to the racers.
Riders look for their support crews and crews look for their riders at the Twin Lakes alternate feed zone.
Encouragement comes in all forms.
Liv s Crystal Anthony makes quick work of the Twin Lakes feed zone.
Russell Finsterwald another pro who decided to jump on the drop bar bandwagon bested his 2023 time by four minutes.
Christian Bagg the founder of Bowhead Corp adaptive mountain bikes ripping through Twin Lakes. Bagg made history as the first person to race Leadville on a hand cycle.
Swenson at the finish with Leadville Race Series race founders Merilee Maupin and Ken Chlouber.
Second place Sofia Gomez Villafa e congratulates Melisa Rollins on her Leadville win.
Ellen Campbell of Durango rode to a career-best sixth place.
Erin Huck shares a finish line moment with her son Brennan. An unfortunate puncture took Huck out of the top 10 the Tokyo olympian was fourth on the day.
Photos: Marc Arjol Rodriguez

