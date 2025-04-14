Photo Epic 2025 Araxá XCO World Cup #2 Photography by Ross Bell and Andy Vathis

U23 Women

U23 Women's Top 5:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

I loved every second of it. I wanted to see how the race would play out, we worked together really well in the first few laps making a bigger gap.



I noticed that I was putting her under a bit of pressure so I went all in and created the gap. — Isabella Holmgren

Early bird gets the worm... or whatever this guy is doing.

The top 8 U23 get stuck into their warm ups.

The U23 women get their race underway early in the day.

Isabella Holmgren letting rip down the fast and technical descent.

Valentina Corvi leading out Isabella Holmgren on the long climb on this week's course in Araxa.

Ella Macphee got the better of Sara Cortinovis late in the race to take the final podium spot.

Another Isabella Holmgren masterclass. 4 from 4 in Araxa.

Ella Macphee inspects her battle wounds after the race.

Isabella Holmgren, Valentina Corvi and Ella Macphee taking the spots on the U23 women's podium.

U23 Men

U23 Men's Top 5:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

I wanted to get a gap early to race my own rhythm.



I knew I could go super hard on the uphills and I tried to keep it safe in the downhills, with all the sharp rocks and stuff.



It was super hard, especially when you get called the times, you never know sometimes the gap gets bigger, sometimes it gets smaller. I just tried to focus on myself and it worked out in the end. — Finn Treudler

The gruelling double header here in Araxa is finally coming to a close.

The U23 men pedal into the morning heat.

William Handley over the rocks and into second place.

Finn Treudler dominated today's race.

Another podium appearance for Elian Paccagnella, this time in third.

Finn Treudler wins the double here in Araxa.

Things are already heating up going into round three in the U23 field.

Your U23 Men's podium - Finn Treudler, William Handley, and Elian Paccagnella

Elite Women

Elite Women's Top 5:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

It's new to me to be lonely like that in a World Cup race. I’m working up some confidence, which is really nice and a big forward from last weekend.



I wanted to stay with the group to start with and then I tried to settle into my rhythm. I might have gone a little bit too soon, but not as early as last weekend and I think that was smart. — Jenny Rissveds

A last moment of calm and coolness for Loana Lecomte before heading out to the heat and hectic racing of Araxa.

Cool as you like. Jenny Rissveds meant business today.

Samara Maxwell is back and ready to mix things up at the front.

Last to line up was the queen of short track Evie Richards.

The elite women heading into the heat and humidity.

Samara Maxwell takes to the inside of Jenny Rissveds on the awkward root turn that caught out plenty this week.

A stronger showing this week for Loana Lecomte with 6th.

7th place today completes an incredible few weeks for Nicole Koller.

Evie Richards rounded out a good week of racing with another trip to the podium.

Evie Richards has been busy here in Brazil. She already pocketed two XCC wins and took home third in the XCO.

Jenn Jackson continues her steady climb taking fourth after sitting in second and third for a while.

Jenny Rissveds charging hard down the long descent in Araxa.

Incredible effort from Tamara Wiedmann who took fifth after starting from a few rows back.

Great ride today from Nina Graf slotting into eighth.

Jenny Rissveds had the measure of her opponents today.

Jenny Rissveds happy with her day's work.

What could've been her first elite podium was robbed in a sprint to the finish. The fire still rages on inside Jackson.

What a day for Tamara Wiedmann who left it all out there and was rewarded with 5th.

Great ride from Gwen Gibson who bounced back from her XCC performance, finishing just outside the top ten in the XCO.

It's no easy task racing here and Kate Courtney was feeling the heat.

Jenny Rissveds, Samara Maxwell and Evie Richards completing the top 3 in Araxa.

A strong couple of weeks of racing from this trio of ladies. Next up Nove Mesto.

Elite Men

Elite Men's Top 5:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

It was all a blur, I love that kind of racing where everything was happening at once and you have to stay locked in.



The team aspect, Adrien Boichis, when he passed me on that climb, I've never met a kid with more exuberance than him, he's just brilliant. I had to dig super-deep to stay with him. Martin [Vidaurre] had a hell of a ride as well.



It's just a cool feeling doing it with the team. We were just so locked in as a unit, there is something about the four red jerseys at the front. When we all push each other, it’s like iron sharpens iron, and it’s hard to figure out exactly what to do with team tactics. Having four red jerseys at the front is changing the way we race. — Christopher Blevins

Christopher Blevins and his band of Specialized teammates mean business this weekend.

Adrien Boichis is finding his feet in the elite ranks.

Victor Koretzky was the firm favourite today but would end up further back than expected.

The Elite men are off with none other than Blevins taking the hole shot.

Simone Avondetto came out swinging today.

The common sight of Chris Blevins and Victor Koretzky line astern.

Martin Vidaurre leads the charge up the climb. He'll later be involved in a three-way sprint between himself and his teammates, settling for second.

A huge day for Adrien Boichis. Third place behind some good company.

A strong ride by Fabio Puntener, who came from way back, even leading a lap, finishing in eighth.

Victor Koretzky over the rocks and into sixth.

Luke Moir digging deep, the first-year elite rider making his presence felt amongst the big dogs.

Jordan Sarrou was in the tick of things, eventually coming home in 7th.

The pack heads out for an action-packed final lap.

Round two in Araxa goes to Christopher Blevins.

Chris Blevins with a masterclass today, completing the double this week in Araxa.

Martin Vidaurre goes one better than last week for second.

Total dominance by the Specialized boys once again.

A valiant effort from Italian Simone Avondetto on his way to 4th.

What a ride from Luke Moir, who finds himself without a team in 2025 after some bad luck in the offseason.

Consistent as ever, Jordan Sarrou finishes the day in seventh.

The temps were no joke. Riley Amos melts away in the finish bowl.

Koretzky felt the heat today and maybe burnt too many matches early.

Elite Men's podium - Christopher Blevins, Adrien Boichis, and Martin Vidaurre

Rinse and repeat, the big 'S' is putting on a show in the Elite Men's field.

Concluding an incredible two weeks of racing in Brazil, the second stop of the 2025 XC World Cup series saw riders take on a new variation of the Araxá trails, offering brutal climbs and some new technical challenges.The lap for round two may have been slightly shorter, but the combination of a long climb and riders from every category taking on more laps than round one made it a tough day of racing in high temperatures. Across the extended race, the elite women's winner averaged 22.91km/h and the elite men's victor 26.77km/h. With the first two rounds out of the way, there is a short break before the series returns at the classic venue of Nove Mesto in May.Isabella Holmgren leaves the opening two rounds in Araxá with a perfect record after winning all XCC Short Track and XCO races. Maintaining her dominance in U23 women's racing, Holmgren made it four wins from four races after a fifth-lap attack saw her create a lead against Valentina Corvi, which grew to 50 seconds by the end of lap seven.Corvi did provide a challenge to the World Champion Holmgren in the early stages of the race as the pair rode away from the rest of the field with a 48-second lead into the fifth lap. The fifth time around the course, Holmgren launched the race-winning move as she used her strength on the climb to create a 12-second advantage, which would only grow as she continued to ride away from Corvi.In the battle for a final podium spot, Sara Cortinovis and Ella Macphee fought back from slower starts to the race to be in with a shot at the final podium position. In the closing stages, Macphee made it two Canadian racers on the podium as she finished the last lap three seconds ahead of Cortinovis.Isabella Holmgren: 1:09:19Valentina Corvi: 1:10:09 //Ella Macphee: 1:10:38 //Sara Cortinovis: 1:10:42 //Marin Lowe: 1:11:39 //In the U23 Men's race, we saw another repeat winner as Finn Treudler left Brazil with two back-to-back XCO victories. The new track variation for round two didn't stop Treudler from delivering another masterclass, showing his strength straight from the start.Wanting to create some breathing room, Treudler shot off the front of the race with Cube Factory Racing teammate Nikolaj Hougs as they took team tactics inspiration from the Specialized squad. As Treudler and Hougs continued to work together, they were able to build a healthy lead of over 20 seconds by the mid-point of the race.A crash for Hougs through the monster roots on lap four saw Treudler set off on a solo effort for the remaining four laps. Treudler started the second half of the race with nearly a minute between him and the chasing group. As the race reached its final laps, the chase group began to advance on Treudler, but with the damage already done in the first half of the race, it was only a battle for the remaining podium spots.In the battle for 2nd, William Handley created a gap to round two XCC Short Track winner Elian Paccagnella as he also managed to close the gap to Treudler down to 35 seconds at the finish line.Finn Treudler: 1:07:53William Handley: 1:08:28 //Elian Paccagnella: 1:08:44 //Benjamin Krüger: 1:08:53 //Sivert Ekroll: 1:08:58 //Following the U23 racing, it was the turn of the elites to take on the gruelling challenge of the updated Araxá course. Across nine laps in challenging temperatures, Jenny Rissveds rode an incredible race to secure her fourth elite XCO World Cup victory.From the second lap, it was clear Rissveds meant business, and unlike her attempt at the win during the first round, she did not fade away in the later half of the race. Using the slowing pace of the chasers, Rissveds turned a small advantage into a race-winning lead, powering her way through the second half of the race to a 28-second lead at the finish.The battle for the remaining podium spots would prove thrilling as the world's best fought through brutal climbs and technical descents for a place near the top of the standings. Round one winner Samara Maxwell fought hard to retain her overall series lead as she continued to attack in the chasing group, helping her to eventually break away with a healthy six-second gap to third place. Evie Richards had not spent all her energy winning both opening rounds of the XCC Short Track World Cups as she secured the final podium spot after some close racing against Jennifer Jackson and Tamara Wiedmann.Jenny Rissveds: 1:26:59Samara Maxwell: 1:27:27 //Evie Richards: 1:27:53 //Jennifer Jackson: 1:27:36 //Tamara Wiedmann: 1:27:43 //Finishing two weeks of racing in Araxá, the elite men's XCO saw another sweep of the podium, but it was a hard-fought battle with the rest of the field working hard to stop the team's riders from pulling away.Straight from the first lap, the Specialized team tried to repeat its round-one success on the first climb. Wise to the team tactics, a leading group of riders followed the attack, ensuring no one could ride away in the early laps. The track provided some thrilling racing as, despite the best efforts of those at the front, the race continued to regroup through the final part of each lap. The start of the race's second half saw Christopher Blevins, Victor Koretzky, Martin Vidaurre Kossmann and Simone Avondetto break away at the front. It looked like the gap would hold, but a resurgent Adrien Boichis didn't want to let his teammates get away as he pulled the chase group back to the leaders. Avondetto took a turn attacking on the seventh lap climb, but the advantage didn't last long as the leading group was back to ten riders before the lap ended.Fabio Püntener and Luke Moir were two standouts in the lead group as the privateer racers continued to keep up with riders on the top-tier teams. Püntener produced some of the wildest moments in the men's race as the final laps saw him repeatedly attack through the second tech feed zone, creating a small lead at the start of each lap. The second attempt at this tactic saw Püntener hold the race lead into the final lap, but it was short-lived as Specialized Factory Racing took control on the final climb with riders in the first four positions. Koretzky could not match his teammate's pace as the round one XCO winner faded in the final lap. With the Specialized rider of Blevins, Boichis and Vidaurra Kossmann holding an eight-second lead against Avondetto into the final part of lap ten, it was all-or-nothing amongst the teammates as it was clear Specialized was about to fill another XCO podium.In the final sprint to the line, Blevins proved why he won both opening XCC Short Track races with a burst of speed that placed him first, followed by Vidaurre Kossmann and Boichis.Christopher Blevins: 1:22:42Martin Vidaurre Kossmann: 1:22:44 //Adrien Boichis: 1:22:45 //Simone Avondetto: 1:22:59 //Luke Moir: 1:23:02 //