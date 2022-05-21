Photo Epic: 4X Protour Round 1 at Fort William

Twenty years of 4X, with the first-ever race being held at Fort William - it was a nice bit of symmetry that Fort William was the first round of this year's Protour

The British Champion getting ready for business

Who doesn't love a retro Intense?

Riders set in the gate, a little late, due to a big crash in practice

Tomas Slavik is an animal in the gate

Super tight racing in the Women's Elite B-Final

Just a World Champion doing a manual mid-race, not that anybody noticed

Despite the rain there were plenty of people still up on the 4X track

A rider of the future became a star all on their own, with 3 laps of high fives before they collected their free pair of Oakley Goggles

The crowd was in and enjoying the 4X on the big screen

All aboard the Slavik train

Tough day for Zac Hudson after racing in Qualifying for the Downhill, Zac took to the 4X track only to take a big fall in his semi-final

You're never too old for a beer in the bushes

Something tells me these boys enjoy their beer almost as much as they enjoy their 4X. Is it even a Fort William World Cup weekend if nobody wears fancy dress?

The Elite Women are never afraid to send it

Michaela Hajkova out in front where she was all evening taking the perfect clean sweep

Noel Niederberger and Jono Jones bar to bar through the mid-section of the track

Tomas Slavik with the perfect evening winning all his heats and his semi-final, swiftly followed by the win in the Men's Elite A-Final. To top it off the reigning world champion also qualified first too

Hannes Slavik and Scott Beaumont battled top to bottom in their semi-final heat with Slavik coming out on top

Slavik's fans were making themselves heard in the penultimate corner

The boys had found some comfy seats to enjoy the big screen

Hands up if you're ready for some 4X

It was either the amount of sugar the kids had eaten all day, or they were genuinely pumped up to see some 4X action

Did it even happen if you didn't take a video for Instagram

Pushing through the midge infested woods wasn't for the faint hearted

After winning the last round of the National Series, Dan Wagstaff didn't have the race he would have wanted going out early

Jono Jones looked at home on a 4X track

Inside or outside?

Zac Hudson sending it for the crowd

Vuvuzelas are possibly the loudest and slightly irritating noise at the side of a race track, but they do build the atmosphere

The only sensible thing to do after you've had a crash is to send a whip on the biggest jump you can find

Don't call it a come back just yet but Hannah Escott took the win the Women's Elite B Final and the fifth step on the podium

Hugs all round in the Women's Elite final

World Champion Michaela Hajkova comfortably taking the win in the Women's Elite final

Cheeky stoppy into the finish area for Jono Jones

Mobbed by the crowd and bitten by the 4X bug, Jono Jones took home third in the Elite final.

Hannes Slavik loving the Fort William atmosphere

It's always good to see a Yeti 4X out in the wild

Michaela Hajkova soaking up the Fort William atmosphere

High fives all round

It wasn't to be for Scott Beaumont at Fort William with the British Champion taking home 5th place and a win in the B-Final

Hands up if you've won the World Championship and the First Round of the 4X Pro-tour? Take a bow Tomas Slavik. Some top quality 4X racing this weekend from the Czech rider