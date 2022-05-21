Photo Epic: 4X Protour Round 1 at Fort William

Twenty years of 4X, with the first-ever race being held at Fort William - it was a nice bit of symmetry that Fort William was the first round of this year's Protour
The British Champion getting ready for business
Who doesn't love a retro Intense?
Riders set in the gate, a little late, due to a big crash in practice
Tomas Slavik is an animal in the gate
Super tight racing in the Women's Elite B-Final
Just a World Champion doing a manual mid-race, not that anybody noticed
Despite the rain there were plenty of people still up on the 4X track
A rider of the future became a star all on their own, with 3 laps of high fives before they collected their free pair of Oakley Goggles
The crowd was in and enjoying the 4X on the big screen
All aboard the Slavik train
Tough day for Zac Hudson after racing in Qualifying for the Downhill, Zac took to the 4X track only to take a big fall in his semi-final
You're never too old for a beer in the bushes
Something tells me these boys enjoy their beer almost as much as they enjoy their 4X. Is it even a Fort William World Cup weekend if nobody wears fancy dress?
The Elite Women are never afraid to send it
Michaela Hajkova out in front where she was all evening taking the perfect clean sweep
Noel Niederberger and Jono Jones bar to bar through the mid-section of the track
Tomas Slavik with the perfect evening winning all his heats and his semi-final, swiftly followed by the win in the Men's Elite A-Final. To top it off the reigning world champion also qualified first too
Hannes Slavik and Scott Beaumont battled top to bottom in their semi-final heat with Slavik coming out on top
Slavik's fans were making themselves heard in the penultimate corner
The boys had found some comfy seats to enjoy the big screen
Hands up if you're ready for some 4X
It was either the amount of sugar the kids had eaten all day, or they were genuinely pumped up to see some 4X action
Did it even happen if you didn't take a video for Instagram
Pushing through the midge infested woods wasn't for the faint hearted
After winning the last round of the National Series, Dan Wagstaff didn't have the race he would have wanted going out early
Jono Jones looked at home on a 4X track
Inside or outside?
Zac Hudson sending it for the crowd
Vuvuzelas are possibly the loudest and slightly irritating noise at the side of a race track, but they do build the atmosphere
The only sensible thing to do after you've had a crash is to send a whip on the biggest jump you can find
Don't call it a come back just yet but Hannah Escott took the win the Women's Elite B Final and the fifth step on the podium
Hugs all round in the Women's Elite final
World Champion Michaela Hajkova comfortably taking the win in the Women's Elite final
Cheeky stoppy into the finish area for Jono Jones
Mobbed by the crowd and bitten by the 4X bug, Jono Jones took home third in the Elite final.
Hannes Slavik loving the Fort William atmosphere
It's always good to see a Yeti 4X out in the wild
Michaela Hajkova soaking up the Fort William atmosphere
High fives all round
It wasn't to be for Scott Beaumont at Fort William with the British Champion taking home 5th place and a win in the B-Final
Hands up if you've won the World Championship and the First Round of the 4X Pro-tour? Take a bow Tomas Slavik. Some top quality 4X racing this weekend from the Czech rider
