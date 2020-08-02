Photo Epic: 5 Years of Flat Out EWS Racing in America

Winter Park - 2014

Cedric Gracia pushing hard on stage six.

Rene Wildhaber getting very close to nature.

After some bad luck Yoan Barelli bagged fourth on the final stage to take him back up to 11t.

Tracey Hannah finishing the weekend in sixth.

Jared Graves was looking strong all weekend as he rode to the top spot of the podium.

Richie Rude secures three stage wins and second overall at Winter Park.

A sixth-place finish for Martin Maes.

Crested Butte - 2015

Aspen - 2016

Adrien Dailly dominated the U21 category.

Cecile Ravanel was nearly a minute ahead after the first day of racing.

Isabeau Courdurier couldn't match Ravanel but she did manage to secure second place at the end of the first day.

Yoan Barelli fell back to 35th at the end of day one.

Maes sits in third after day one.

Unstoppable once again, Cecile Ravenel was uncontested on every single stage ON DAY TWO.

Courdurier slipped back to third during the second day of racing.

Jesse Melamed flying on his way to his first top ten.

Sam Blenkinsop was having fun out on the trails.

Second place for Nico Lau.

Aspen - 2017

6th for Robin Wallner and only 10 seconds back of that ever-elusive first podium.

Casey Brown sits in third at the end of day one.

Kenta Gallagher is trying his hand at the EWS for the first time.

Ravanel holds a 38-second lead at the end of day one.

Jesse Melamed pulled back 5 places on day two.

Sam hill leaving a trail of dust and loam down stage 5.

Cecile Ravanel made it look all too easy once again.

EWS win number 2 for Sam Hill.

Northstar - 2019

Shawn Neer battling the dust.

Theo Galy slipping and sliding on stage 1.

Flat pedal destruction.

Richie Rude crushed everyone on stage 1.

Two stage wins and a healthy lead for Isabeau going into day 2

Mitch Ropelato was right at home in the dust and was in third going into day two.

Richie muscling it through the dust to take the win.

Mitch Ropelato was possibly the most impressive this weekend taking his first EWS podium.

Karim Amour took home gold in the Masters race.

Another top 10 for the always consistent Matt Walker.

This weekend would have seen the EWS arrive in Burke, Vermont for the sixth round of the 2020 series. With no racing in Burke this weekend after the event was cancelled we have taken a look back at some of the past American rounds of the Enduro World Series. From Winter Park to Aspen and then last years dusty and rocky assault at Northstar there has been a wide variety of racing over the years with an American round hosting the EWs nearly every year since the series began in 2013. Let's hope everything is back to normal in 2021 where the EWS visits both Burke and Northstar.[PI=]14997895 width=window]Second place for Courdurier.[/PI]