Photo Epic: 5 Years of Wild Racing from Lenzerheide DH World Cups

2015

Rachel Atherton makes it a hat trick, taking her third win in a row

Emmeline Ragot was charging hard, but in the end, it was a bit too hard

Casey Brown smashed it and just missed out on the podium

Mike Jones had a wild ride

Brook Macdonald, fully committed through the roots and stumps to round out the top 10

Loris Vergier's run of horrible luck came to an end today as he pipped fellow Frenchman Amaury Pierron to 13th place

The champion's curse struck again for Ratboy this morning as he took a massive crash in the top rocks during practice. He went and sent it to 12th with a broken finger anyway

Loic Bruni almost lost it in the second to last turn, giving the flat grass corner a solid thrashing

2016

Finn Iles racks up his third out of four wins

Rachel Atherton; number one for the 11th time in a row

Fastest qualifier Tahnee Seagrave was close at every split and came just 0.70 away from ending Atherton's winning streak

Greg Minnaar and Loris Vergier swap notes on the last run before the race

Ratboy hammering down the last drop

2017

Finn Iles drops into the finish arena with the fastest time of the day in Juniors

Vaea Verbeeck scored her best-ever World Cup result, hucking into seventh

Rachel Atherton has made a remarkable return from injury to take second on the day

Full gas and onto the podium for Danny Hart, with three other Brit's

Aaron Gwin looked to be on an untouchable run before disaster struck within sight of the finish line

2018 - World Championships

Pure focus from Vali Holl who took a clean sweep in 2018 winning every World Cup and wrapping it up with the gold at World Champs

This wasn't the result Cecile Ravanel was hoping for

A painful day for Tahnee Seagrave with a nearly 10-second deficit to the gold medal

Aaron Gwin rails the final turn with the finish line drop in his sights

Number 1 for another year

Brook was going for rainbow stripes today but unfortunately pushed a bit too hard, and a crash would end his hopes halfway down the track

2019

A flat for Daprela

Anna Newkirk marching on towards yet another podium

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene keen to show Val Di Sole was no fluke

Vali Höll decimates the opposition on her way to the fastest time of the day

Kate Weatherly struck back with her first podium since Leogang on the slippery Swiss roots

Amaury Pierron rips his own line on the steeps this morning

Before you say it... this wasn't so much the French line as it was the 'international line'. The hop was fastest and apparently, it was fully legit

Gee Atherton rampaging towards the finish arena

Greg Minnaar ran Pierron close but ended up just under a second back

Lenzerheide has featured on the World Cup calendar every year for the past five seasons and every year it manages to provide some of the most exciting racing. Although it may be on the Bike Park side of the scale there are still plenty of challenging features and the high speeds make this a tough challenge for the riders. With no Swiss round on the calendar, this year after the cancellation of the event take a look back at some of the great moments from the past five years of racing in Switzerland.