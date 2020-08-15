Photo Epic: 5 Years of Wild Racing from Lenzerheide DH World Cups

Lenzerheide has featured on the World Cup calendar every year for the past five seasons and every year it manages to provide some of the most exciting racing. Although it may be on the Bike Park side of the scale there are still plenty of challenging features and the high speeds make this a tough challenge for the riders. With no Swiss round on the calendar, this year after the cancellation of the event take a look back at some of the great moments from the past five years of racing in Switzerland. 2015
2016
2017
2018 - World Championships
2019
1 Comment
Post a Comment