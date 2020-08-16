Photo Epic: 5 Years of World Cup XC Racing at Lenzerheide

2015

Gasping for air, biting dust. Jolanda Neff had to settle for a very respectable fourth place

Gunn-Rita, fresh off Marathon World Champs took another victory in Lenzerheide

The battle of the day proved to be between the unleashed Jaroslav Kulhavy and Nino Schurter.

Dan McConnell was another who was struck with back luck, flatting far out from the tech zone.

Jaroslav Kulhavy had the staying power to best Nino

2016

Jenny Rissveds was on the gas

Annika Langvad was out front for most of the race but Rissveds would pass her on the last lap

Jaroslav Kulhavy leading Nino into lap two.

2017

Gunn-Rita chooses to go safe, whilst Jolanda Neff launches it

Some of the woods were a slick rooty mess and most riders had to dismount.

Annie Last. She has fought her way back to the top of the field

Early in the race, Schurter and Van der Poel set the pace.

Van der Poel chasing Schurter down Heidi's hell.

2018 - World Championships

Annika Langvad had the power, but when it came down to it the technical riding got the best of her

Annika Lanvad leads before Courtney

What a ride for Kate Courtney

The men's field is off

Mathieu van der Poel had a solid ride from the second row

Nino Schurter - world title number seven

2019

Rissveds leads the women off the line

Anne Terpstra made a run for the win and was in touch at several points. She settled for second after being overtaken by Rissveds with 1.5 laps to go

Jenny Rissveds got out in front when the others were starting to crack and never looked back

An elated Rissveds crosses the line

Jenny left nothing out on the track

In her short time back on the WC cup circuit, Jenny Rissveds staged the comeback of the decade

Koretzky griding out the grassy climb. He fought hard for that fourth-place finish

Massive win for Van der Poel

In just five years Lenzerheide has provided some incredible XC racing with some of the most memorable moments from the last few years of racing. From Kate Courtney's incredible World Championships win in 2018 to Jenny Rissveds emotional comeback win in 2019 the Swiss World Cup venue has cemented itself in the history books as one of the greats. Although we won't be heading to Lenzerheide in 2020 anymore it doesn't mean we can't look back at some of the great moments from the past five years of racing in Switzerland.