Photo Epic: 5 Years of World Cup XC Racing at Lenzerheide

Aug 16, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Schurter blazes ahead.
Lenzerhdeide World Cup XC Recap
Photography by Matthew Delorme, Andy Vathis and Irmo Keizer


In just five years Lenzerheide has provided some incredible XC racing with some of the most memorable moments from the last few years of racing. From Kate Courtney's incredible World Championships win in 2018 to Jenny Rissveds emotional comeback win in 2019 the Swiss World Cup venue has cemented itself in the history books as one of the greats. Although we won't be heading to Lenzerheide in 2020 anymore it doesn't mean we can't look back at some of the great moments from the past five years of racing in Switzerland.


2015

Gasping for air, biting dust. Jolanda Neff had to settle for a very respectable fourth place

Jolanda Neff rode through a solid bit of the field but couldn t catch Gunn-Rita Davison or Pendrel.

Gunn-Rita, fresh off Marathon World Champs took another victory in Lenzerheide

Lea Davison rode a very strong race riding into second place. She proved too strong for Neff.

The battle of the day proved to be between the unleashed Jaroslav Kulhavy and Nino Schurter.

Jaroslav Kulhavy fired from all cylinders as he overtook Schurter coming into the descent.

Dan McConnell was another who was struck with back luck, flatting far out from the tech zone.

Nino Schurter may not have won today be he sure did show some style.

Jaroslav Kulhavy had the staying power to best Nino


2016

Reaching the Boiling Point

Jenny Rissveds was on the gas

Annika Langvad was out front for most of the race but Rissveds would pass her on the last lap.
Annika Langvad was out front for most of the race but Rissveds would pass her on the last lap

World Champion in the U23 category Jenny Rissveds taking the win in the elite women s field today in Lenzerheide.

An uphill start saw riders charging hard.

Jaroslav Kulhavy leading Nino into lap two.

Schurter pleasing the crowd. The course in Lenzerheide might not be the most technical but physically it is demanding.

Julien Absalon pushed hard today in the heat and took second.

Jaroslav is in good form right now. Can it last until the Olympics Kulhavy took fourth today.

Riding into his last lap proving his confidence Schurter whips it up.

Nino and Julien once again showing mutual respect for each other at the finish line.


2017

The Women are off

Gunn-Rita chooses to go safe, whilst Jolanda Neff launches it

Gunn-Rita dives into Hedi s Hell.

After lap three it seemed as if Yana would take her third straight victory but a crash saw her loose two places in the penultimate lap.

Fifth for Helen Grobert today a solid result for what has seemed a tough season so far.

Some of the woods were a slick rooty mess and most riders had to dismount.

Neff fought like hell today making it onto the podium in fourth position.

Annie Last. She has fought her way back to the top of the field

Annie Last on the top step. It s been a long time coming but many knew she had it in her.

Early in the race, Schurter and Van der Poel set the pace.

Nino Schurter giving the crowds even more reasons to cheer.

Van der Poel chasing Schurter down Heidi's hell.

Maxime Marotte worked his way up to second position and challenged Schurter s lead. Schurter had to work for this victory.

With two laps to go Schurter made his move and was gone.

Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2017


2018 - World Championships

Always the fastest starter. Neff took off.

Annika Langvad had the power, but when it came down to it the technical riding got the best of her

It might have been a sign that bright red sparkle in the middle.

Annika Lanvad leads before Courtney

Kate Courtney brought a little shock and awe to this race.

What a ride for Kate Courtney

Your women elite podium- Courtney Langvad Batty.

The men's field is off

Mathieu van der Poel had a solid ride from the second row. He took third today.
Mathieu van der Poel had a solid ride from the second row

The champ on home soil. Practically his home town. There was no other outcome really. This crowd carried him.

And the crowd roared with him.

Nino Schurter - world title number seven

Your men elite podium- Schurter Kerschbaumer van der Poel. Looks like Bart was right on this one.


2019

Rissveds leads the women off the line

Jolanda Neff had a bit of bad luck with a rear flat and would finish eighth.

Anne Terpstra made a run for the win and was in touch at several points. She settled for second after being overtaken by Rissveds with 1.5 laps to go

Jenny Rissveds got out in front when the others were starting to crack and never looked back

Pauline was out in front but the brutal course took its tool lap after lap. She would finish third in the end.

Sina Frei on her way to fourth place. The first year elite has been on a tear.

An elated Rissveds crosses the line

Jenny left nothing out on the track

In her short time back on the WC cup circuit, Jenny Rissveds staged the comeback of the decade

Jenny Rissveds Anne Terpstra Pauline Ferrand Prevot Sina Frei and Catherine Pendrel. Women elite winners.

Men s Elte start.

Mathieu van der Poel added to his already amazing season today. He was battling right at the front from the very beginning of the race with Nino Schurter and did not let up even after a new attempted attacks.

Nino Schurter had to play both defense and offense today. He may have pulled ahead shortly but never convincingly. Second on the day for him.

Koretzky griding out the grassy climb. He fought hard for that fourth-place finish

Mathias Flueckiger stayed with it and earned third. He managed to fend off a few opponents during.

Massive win for Van der Poel

Mathieu van der Poel Nino Schurter Mathias FLueckiger Victor Koretzky and Gerhard Kerschbaumer close out Men s Elite podium.



