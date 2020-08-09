Photo Epic: 7 Years of Great Moments from EWS Whistler

2013

Alpine goodness on Top of the World.

There is plenty of proper terrain to be had both in and out of the park

Trek World Racing's Justin Leov made the switch from full-time World Cup downhiller to enduro racer for the 2013 season

Fabien Barel had a controversial few days in Whistler, with a five minute time penalty being added to his overall result. Riders were not permitted to shuttle the course during practice, including between the village and the bottom of the climbs just out of town, and the sanction was due to some alleged motorized help during the prior day

With long stages and wide taping, racers were able to pick from multiple lines on much of the track.

The trails were loose and dry, but a morning thunderstorm kept the dust down to a tolerable level.

Tracy Moseley gave it her all, finishing just over a minute behind Chausson, a close margin in a race as long as this.

It looked like Jerome Clementz had it in the bag, but Yeti's Jared Graves put down what he called "the run of his life" on stage five to clinch the overall win for the day

2014

Cecile Ravanel dropping in

Anne-Caroline Chausson had a solid day on the stages, winning stages 2, 3 and 4.

Florian Nicolai ripping the loamy goodness of stage one - Microclimate.

Martin Maes won stages 2 and 4 today, taking a 12-second lead into the final stage.

Jesse Melamed wiped out three times on the first stage and still managed fifth. Then he won the second stage, his first-ever EWS stage win.

Anneke Beerten getting wild on stage 3.

Damien Oton dons the armour for the final, brutal stage of the day.

Jared was dominant on the final stage. He came in a good way off the lead and demolished everybody.

2015

Mitch Ropelato drops through the fog

Adam Craig dropping into stage 2.

Pauline Dieffenthaler crashed three times and lost a glove by the end of the day but she would keep fighting to take 6th.

2014 winner Cecile Ravenel pushed hard but could not match the pace of Tracy Moseley.

Florian Nicolai needed some serious refreshment after stages two and three.

Another EWS and another dominant performance from Tracy Moseley.

Florian Nicolai rolling through stage 4

Fabien Barel digging deep to try and stay in the mix on stage five.

2016

Stage one could only really be classified as pure bike park.

Cecile Ravanel punctured on both stages one and two.

Richie Rude flatted on stage 2 and finished roughly 36 seconds off the pace. He then came back throughout the next 3 stages to win by about seven seconds.

Because Sam Hill.

Casey Brown was on fire finishing in third place.

Nico Lau powering his way to second place on stage four.

2017

Josh Carlson fully committed down one of the gnarlier chutes on Ride Don't Slide.

The nightmare that was Adrien Dailly's reality on stage 1.

Iago Garay gets loose on stage four.

Jerome Clementz weaving his way to eighth place

Smashing rocks and riding to his true potential, Mark Scott finally landed himself a long overdue podium today.

Stage 4 would be where things would start to fall apart for Sam Hill, as Jesse Melamed took over 10 seconds out of him.

What A ride for Marco Osborne

2018

Wildfires made for a hazy day in the high alpine today.

Full gas and 5th place for Yoann Barelli.

Martin Maes was on another level today. That win has got to taste oh so sweet.

The ever-consistent Mark Scott rode a solid race today for 11th.

What a day for ALN who came oh so close to getting on the podium today.

Isabeau Courdurier pushed on the long Top of the World stage but it was not enough to catch Cecile.

On a charge and taking down all challengers, Cecile Ravanel was a dominant force once again.

Back in the top 10 today for Jared Graves.

Smashing turns all the way down, Richie Rude would start the day with a stage 1 win.

2019

The overnight precipitation lingers into Sunday

It was wet and wild out there

Richie Rude came out swinging and would nearly double his lead throughout the day to win by a massive 55-second margin

Part mud, part loam, full fun.

Eddie Masters brought home bronze, were all stoked to see this great finish for Eddie.

Kate Winton making easy work of the Billy Epic chute.

Sam Hill sliding sideways.

Visibility was a real concern for the racers.

Isabeau had some big crashes and was under pressure from ALN all day. But, she kept her cool and would leave Whistler with another win.

This weekend we would have seen the 2020 stop of the Crankworx World Tour kick off with the Whistler stop of the Enduro World Series. As a staple of the series, we have seen Whistler challenge the world's best enduro riders since the EWS bean in 2013. Each yeah the Whistler Bike Park offers a tough challenge for riders with last years mud fest being a particularly hard race for everyone. Although we won't be seeing the EWS head to Whistler this year let's take a look back at seven years of racing at the venue.