2012

Catharine Pendrel takes the win

For the men, from the outset, it was pretty clear that Nino Schurter was not going to let this one slip away.

2013

Emily Batty warming up for the Elite Women's XC race

American Lea Davison en route to taking her first World Cup podium step

Catharine Pendrel chasing hard in the technical rocks, but it was not enough to get on the podium

Katerina Nash, celebrating her first World Cup win with the fans

Daniel McConnell leading out the bunch on the first lap

Jaroslav Kulhavy was the early race leader, but he was soon caught and finished 16th on the day

Schurter and Absalon started one of their classic duels

Absalon with 3 laps remaining, leading out Schurter

With two laps to go, it was as if Absalon hit an extra gear as he pulled away from Schurter, aided in part by a flat tire sustained by Schurter near the end of the race

2014

Yolanda Neff was out front from the start

Jenny Rissveds tackles one of the open slope climbs

Technical single track and sloppy woods sections were sure to keep riders on their toes

Yolanda Neff again kept the lead throughout the race and took another wi,

Nino Schurter got away early and established a sizable lead

Absalon took a brief lead mid-race, but Schurter answered the attack and quickly reeled him back in

Dan McConnell powered through the field from somewhere around 22nd place on lap one to ultimately finish third

The descent lovingly referred to as "Beatrice" was put back into the course this year and she didn't always play nice. The pile-ups were many

2015

Pauline Ferrand Prevot takes third place

Catharine Pendrel was hoping for a win on Canadian soil but was still happy to take second place only 34 seconds behind Neff

Yolanda Neff takes the win with ease

For some, it was easier to walk down Beatrice. For others, they had no choice

Absalon takes a quick look back to see just how close Nino is

Julian Absalon traded blows with Schurter throughout the race, but in the end, would finish second

2016

Gunn-Rita powered her way to second against a few solid foes

Pendrel Taking the expressway down Beatrice

Catharine Pendrel rides into the finish area

With big names like Nino Schurter and Jaroslav Kulhavy missing, the men's elite field might just be even more fired up as riders are eager to move up the ranks

Matthias Fluckiger opened up the race as he sped away

Absalon didn't take the lead until around the third lap. After that, he didn't look back

2017

Bad luck on the start for Jenny Rissveds meant staying about mid-pack for her first race back

Catharine Pendrel in the lead, followed by Yana Belemoina and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot

Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesjaa crashed hard in training, breaking a rib. She raced nonetheless and finished in 20th

Nino came out swinging before settling in for the long haul

Nino sits back on Manny's wheel before turning on the after-burners on the last two laps

2018

Jolanda Neff took the holeshot as well as a comfortable lead. The field was left in the dust

Kate Courtney rode an impressive race only to see her chances dashed by a flat tyre and some mistakes afterwards as she tried to push back to second

Neff wins with almost two minutes to spare

Emily Batty gave the home crowd what they came for

Titouan Carod took the lead early in the race, setting a blistering pace

Nino Schurter seemed to be riding towards another win, but a broken chain threw him back in the field

The top three after Nino's mechanical. Now there was a whole new race brewing

2019 - World Championships

McConnell on route to the podium for Australia

The mighty Beatrice couldn't slow down Pauline. She was long gone before the rest of the pack showed up

Flag issues sorted, Pauline, can finally celebrate her stripes

Nino leads the men off the line

Strong start from Henrique Avancini but it would not be in the cards for him after slipping down the pack

Stephane Tempier makes quick work of Beatrice on his way to third place

Nino Pulling the chase group up before leaving them all to dry

World Champ yet again

As one of the longest-standing World Cup XC venues, Mont-Sainte-Anne has seen plenty of racing over the years but with every new round it always manages to bring plenty of surprises and excitement with unpredictable moments and results. With no racing at the legendary venue this weekend take a look back at some of the great moments from the past eight years of racing.