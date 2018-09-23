Photo Epic: EWS Ainsa 2018 - Day Two

What a weekend of racing. Seven long stages, brutal heat, and rocks that claimed plenty of wheels and tires. Although it was nice to not have the timing equipment washed down a river that formed on stage six, the 90 plus degree heat made racing tough. Sam Hill was hoping to clinch the series title here in Ainsa but it will have to wait until Finale next week. A front flat and a bent pedal cost him valuable time he couldn't make up. Richie Rude was the man to beat taking twelve seconds to the field on Saturday and winning the race today with eight seconds on 2nd place Martin Maes. Damien Oton raced consistently and took third. Cecile Ravanel was once again the woman to beat winning five of seven stages. Isabeau Courdurier won the final two stages and took second. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau had her best race yet and took third place.
