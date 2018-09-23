Photo Epic: EWS Ainsa 2018 - Day Two

The final day of racing in Ainsa kicked off under nothing but blue skies once again. The final day of racing in Ainsa kicked off under nothing but blue skies once again.

Way steeper and way scarier than it looks in photos.

ALN smashed it this weekend to take 3rd and her first podium of the season.

Isabeau Courdurier took two stage wins on day two and finished in second. She's closing the gap to Cecile.

Caro Gehrig was pushing for the podium but would lose time on the first stages of the day.

Cecile may have lost two stages but she still dominated in Ainsa.

Unstoppable Cecile. She put enough time into the field that she had the win even with two second place stages.

ALN was a force this weekend. Third place after some incredible racing.

Noga Korem has build building all season. Taking fifth here in Ainsa after another big race in Whistler.

Anita Gehrig found her rhythm to finish fourth place on the weekend.

Damien Oton and his daughter share a moment before he heads off for the day.

The man to beat on day 2, Richie Rude

One of our own from the Squid Ranks went racing. Therefore BeBe gets in.

Doing it for his close friend Jared Graves, Richie Rude makes it two for two in Ainsa, and win that means something a bit extra this weekend.

Jesse Melamed mixed it up in the top 10 despite riding with a still broken hand sustained at the last round in Whistler.

Florian Nicolai back amongst the top 10.

The band. They traveled to all stages and played a mean polka.

A crowd favorite, Iago Garay warps through the fans.

Greg Callaghan sending bringing it home for tenth place.

Ruaridh Cunningham's rear wheel made it. We are guessing it weighs in at 6 to 8 pounds. It has three-quarters of a liter of sealant in it, 3 things of epoxy, one FTD, one tube, a spoke threaded through the cracked seam weld, and a tube. We will give it a post-race dissection on Tuesday so you all can see what that looks like.

Sam Hill flat out, pinned and trying to make up time.

Jesse Melamed has had a rough season with injuries but despite that, he comes back charging hard each race. This one he took eighth.

Dimitri Tordo has been on a roll this season. A regular in the top ten. Ainsa was no different, seventh place.

Kevin Miquel takes a fourth-place finish, his best to date.

Richie Rude takes another win in Ainsa, and his second for the season. Will he pull out another in Finale? He's got that look in his eye for sure.

Curtis Keene out there doing it for Jared Graves.

Zakarias Johansen had one of his best results to date with a ninth-place finish.

Dan Wolfe retired after a crash on stage five and a dislocated shoulder.

Still not one hundred percent and still fully pinned, Jesse Melamed made it into the top 10 in Ainsa.

Jose Borges takes sixth place on the weekend.

Greg Callaghan had some strong stage finishes on one of his best EWS races this season.

Florian Nicolai rails it down Stage 5.

The always consistent Damien Oton would hold on to 3rd on day two.

A calm and composed Richie Rude ready to back up the results from day one.

Remi Gauvin feeling the heat after Stage 6.

Oton tries to rest, refuel and cool off as best possible during the only break in another long and hot day.

It was so hot even the mechanics were sweating it out as the prepped bikes for the final stage.

ALN back from injury and on the podium withing two races. Reason to smile.

Isabeau has reason to celebrate. Two stage wins and a second place.

Keegan Wright is always excited to ride his bike regardless of the discipline and it's been great to see him in the mix on the EWS circuit this season.

Not the way Sam wanted the weekend to play out, but after a flat on stage two and a crash on six he couldn't lock it up this round.

Damien Oton took home a proper sharp ax for his 3rd place efforts.

ALN nudged out friends and competitors, Noga Korem and Caro Gehrig to take the final spot on the podium.

4th for Kevin Miguel and his best ever EWS finish.

Richie Rude shares the top steps of the podium with Martin Maes and Damien Oton.

The fastest ladies in Spain.

What a weekend of racing. Seven long stages, brutal heat, and rocks that claimed plenty of wheels and tires. Although it was nice to not have the timing equipment washed down a river that formed on stage six, the 90 plus degree heat made racing tough. Sam Hill was hoping to clinch the series title here in Ainsa but it will have to wait until Finale next week. A front flat and a bent pedal cost him valuable time he couldn't make up. Richie Rude was the man to beat taking twelve seconds to the field on Saturday and winning the race today with eight seconds on 2nd place Martin Maes. Damien Oton raced consistently and took third. Cecile Ravanel was once again the woman to beat winning five of seven stages. Isabeau Courdurier won the final two stages and took second. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau had her best race yet and took third place.