Photo Epic: XC - Vallnord World Cup 2018

The heat and altitude made for some exciting racing on the cross country course here in Andorra today. There was plenty of pain and suffering going around, especially as the midday sun blazed down of the slopes of Vall Nord. There were a few surprises today as well. Perhaps most shocking was The Italian Gerhard Kerschbaumer hot off his second place in Val di Sole giving Nino what looked like a run for his money by mid-race and then running away with the win. But that wasn't the only surprise. Gunn Rita, the senior stateswoman in the elite field rode an incredible race to take the win. It was a story of opening up a gap, then putting the hammer down in both races. When Gerhard and Gunn-Rita went for it, no one was there to answer. Mathieu van der Poel found that first win well out of grasp and settled for third today. Jolanda Neff took second in the women's race and Emily Batty followed up her Val di Sole performance with a third place today. Sina Frei was once again the victor in the u23 women while France's Joshua Dubau takes the win in the u23 men.
Stoked on the women's overall at this point. A great deal of parody in the women's field. Looks like Batty is close to getting that first win!
