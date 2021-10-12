Photo Epic: A Condensed Session - Red Bull Rampage 2021

Oct 12, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

Tom looking back at the crowd.
A CONDENSED SESSION
2021 Red Bull Rampage
Words by Sarah Moore & Photography by James Stokoe and Trevor Lyden


Access to the venue was restricted this morning as we woke up to the pitter patter of rain and high winds. The dirt on the long, narrow shuttle road to the venue becomes slick and sticky when wet and so organizers had no choice but to delay the start of the day until the road dried out. The sun eventually came out mid-morning, but it wasn't until close to 3pm that riders were able to drive into the venue to get to work on their lines. In the distance, fresh snow coated the mountains and the nearby town where Ethan Nell lives was one of the places that received several inches of fresh snow.

Although the day was cut short, we were treated to some mega sessions, and riders fit an impressive amount of riding into a short period of time before the sun set. While Brage Vestavik, Reed Boggs, and Brandon Semenuk took advantage of the moisture in the dirt to spend all afternoon on the tools, many other riders took the opportunity to tick of features on their lines and get comfortable on their bikes as the wind was light.

There's nothing like approaching darkness to put the pressure on, and as the sun moved lower in the sky, we saw some major features ticked off. It was like fireworks going off around the site as Tom Van Steenbergen, Kurt Sorge, Cam Zink, Ethan Nell, and Jaxson Riddle all hit the major drops in their lines within the same hour.


A late start to the day due to the overnight rainstorm. We finally got on course around 3pm.
It was a late start to the day due to the overnight rainstorm. Riders were finally able to get on site around 3pm.

Fresh moisture means it s a good time to pack and what better way then friends helping friends.
Fresh moisture means it's a good time to pack down your line, and what better way to do so than with a friend?

Slap slap slap.
As we arrived on site, the slap, slap, slap of shovels on dirt was the predominant sound.

The tools of the trade.
There were a couple of riders that took advantage of the moisture in the dirt to spend all afternoon on the tools.

The dirt was looking prime after a full night of rain.
The dirt was looking prime after a full night of rain.

Obligatory shot to show the condition of the dirt onsite as displayed on Zink s wheel in an artsy fartsy way.
Obligatory shot to show the condition of the dirt onsite as displayed on Zink's wheel in an artsy fartsy way.

As Ethan was working his way up to the top of his Lilly-Pad drop he could be heard singing Skee-Lo I wish I was a little bit taller I wish I was a baller...
No chairlifts here. As Ethan was working his way up to the top of his lily pad drop, he could be heard singing Skee-Lo; "I wish I was a little bit taller, I wish I was a baller..."

Szymon Godziek flipping the mid-course step down.
Szymon Godziek had a big session at the bottom section of the mountain, throwing tuck no-handers, flips, and more!

Ethan dropping in to the last big hit.
Ethan dropping in to the last big hit on his line.

Andreu pushing back up while sessioning the bottom feature.
Andreu pushing back up while sessioning the bottom feature. Andreu had a big crash higher up on the mountain later in the day and is rumoured to have broken his collarbone. We have reached out with him for more details and will update when we hear back.

Welcome to rampage 2021 Szymon.
Szymon Godziek shows why he was invited to Rampage once again.

Classic Andreau flatspin.
A classic Andreu flatspin.

Vinny T scoping his line.
Vinny T scoping his line.

Thomas Genon grabbing tire.
Thomas Genon grabbing tire.

When packing a landing requires a rappel you know it s a big feature.
When packing a landing requires a rappel, you know it's a big feature.
Landings so steep that you have to use rope access to rappel into them to make sure they re packed just right.
Landings so steep that you have to use rope access to rappel into them to make sure they're packed, just right.

Ethan testing out his lily pad feature. He sent it deep on the first couple hits but finally dialed it in.
Ethan testing out his lily pad feature. He sent it deep on one hit, but looks to have it pretty close to dialled in.

T-Mac airing out a big suicide no-hander.
T-Mac airing out a big suicide no-hander.

Jaxon s drop is slow and technical a big change up from the rest of his fast line.
Jaxson Riddle's drop is slow and technical, a big change up from the rest of his fast line.

Massive bottom feature for Tom.
Tom Van Steenbergen on his massive bottom feature.

Jaxon dropping in off the knoblin.
Jaxson dropping in off the Knoblin.

Sure doesn t look like a slopestyle course to me
Brage is planning on keeping his line raw.

This trick jump had Andreu grinning from ear to ear every time he boosted the lip...his style is something that we ve missed since the last Rampage and unfortunately due to his collar bone injury we re going to have to keep waiting.
This trick jump had Andreu grinning from ear to ear every time he boosted the lip... His style is something that we've missed since the last Rampage, and unfortunately sounds like we're going to have to keep waiting.

Szymon was making the most out of the short afternoon session making sure he s perfectly dialed in on the lower features. He made sure that his stantion made solid contact with his frame on this One-Foot Downside.
Szymon was making the most out of the short afternoon session, making sure he's perfectly dialed in on the lower features. He made sure that his stanchion made solid contact with his frame on this one-foot downside.

It took Ethan a couple of hits of his Lilly-Pad feature to dial in the speed needed to land perfectly on the pad but he took to it like a frog to water before the afternoon was a wrap.
It took Ethan a couple of hits of his lily pad feature to dial in the speed needed to land perfectly on the pad, but he took to it like a frog to water before the afternoon was a wrap.

Kurt showing Szymon what the downtube of his frame looks like. Szymon said She s real nice Clark real nice.
Kurt showing Szymon what the downtube of his frame looks like. Szymon said, "She's real nice Clark, real nice."

Andreu didn t blink hitting this drop and then rolled into the trick jump and boosted it to the moon. Once he finally landed he said So much fun I forgot how much fun bikes were We made his comment PG.
Andreu didn't blink hitting this drop and then rolled into the trick jump and boosted it to the moon. Once he finally landed, he said, "So much fun!! I forgot how much fun bikes were!!" We made his comment PG.

Just a cheeky no-footer from Szymon through the legs of the water tower.
A cheeky no-footer from Szymon through the legs of the water tower.

Can Kurt make it a 4-peat
Kurt Sorge was the last rider to win at this site in 2017, can he make it a four-peat?

Jaxson Riddle kicks his legs around like a toddler that was just denied a McFlurry.
Jaxson Riddle kicks his legs around like a toddler that was just denied a McFlurry.

As Jaxson was playing in the dirt on his bike his team was playing in the dirt using the moist dirt to sculpt one of the final hits of Jaxson s run - we can t wait to see what Jaxson has in store for this lip.
As Jaxson was riding, his team was using the moist dirt to sculpt one of the final hits of Jaxson's run. We can't wait to see what Jaxson has in store for this lip.

The views especially after the storm we had sprinkled with some sunlight will make anyone stop for a second to appreciate mother earth.
The views, especially after the storm we had, sprinkled with some sunlight, will make anyone stop for a second to appreciate mother earth.

No spectators are onsite this early in the week however this is the perfect time for members of the production crew to take a couple minutes before the mayhem starts to take in the views.
No spectators are onsite this early in the week, however, this is the perfect time for members of the production crew to take a couple minutes before the mayhem starts to take in the views.

Jaxson seems to progress from test-run to tricking the feature in the blink of an eye aka the next hit he s going to do something sick.
Jaxson seems to progress from test-run to tricking the feature in the blink of an eye. The next hit, he's going to do something sick.

Final hits of the evening included Kurt Sorge making light work of the drop with possibly the best-looking landing out there...
Final hits of the evening included Kurt Sorge making light work of the drop with possibly the best-looking landing out there...

The sun managed to peek through the storm clouds for just a second at sunset to light up the start gate with a glow that makes the red rock pop like no other place.
The sun managed to peek through the storm clouds for just a second at sunset to light up the start gate with a glow that makes the red rock pop like no other place.

Just before we lost all light for the day Zink got this drop out of
Just before we lost all light for the day, Zink got this drop checked off.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2021


Must Read This Week
Tinker Juarez Announces Split with Cannondale in Now Deleted Social Media Post
78198 views
Spotted: New Grim Donut Prototype?
60262 views
Pon Holdings Buys GT, Cannondale, Schwinn & More in $810 Million Deal
56260 views
Trek Finds Carbon Frames Produce Nearly 3 Times the CO2 of Alloy in its First Sustainability Report
55863 views
Pivot Unveils Grim Donut 2 - Sea Otter 2021
55615 views
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy - Adaptability Meets Affordability
55120 views
First Look: 2022 Trek Top Fuel - A Classic Reimagined
52062 views
More Day 2 Randoms - Sea Otter 2021
48808 views

8 Comments

  • 9 3
 Looking at these pics Brage won’t win as this looks like a Nines/Fest series event in the desert but his is definitely the run I most want to see.
  • 1 0
 Maaaaan, please keep your fingers away from your keyboard
I guess you have never been to a rampage site, right? So therefore you have no right to be the internet thug who’s able to criticise the line choices. You do know who’s in the judging/organising team of rampage right? Pretty sure they would push rampage into a different direction, if it really became a slope event like all you keyboard warriors are complaining about.
Just let the riders do their thing and enjoy the show!
  • 2 1
 Works of art all over the place! Looks beyond amazing and a lot more pre-riding than in years past. The riders must be beyond stoked this year. Oh and nice work on the stellar images PB!
  • 1 0
 Well, I hope there weren't any good prizes for the Rampage Fantasy contest... Cuz my predictions are fucked now. Heal up, legend.
  • 2 1
 Shit Andreu. Now i have to make new fantasy team
  • 2 2
 Well, I guess I'm not winning a zeb
  • 2 1
 That takes me out the running as well. Broken or not I don’t know how hard he can hit now.
  • 1 0
 Brage

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009465
Mobile Version of Website