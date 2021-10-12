Photo Epic: A Condensed Session - Red Bull Rampage 2021

It was a late start to the day due to the overnight rainstorm. Riders were finally able to get on site around 3pm.

Fresh moisture means it's a good time to pack down your line, and what better way to do so than with a friend?

As we arrived on site, the slap, slap, slap of shovels on dirt was the predominant sound.

There were a couple of riders that took advantage of the moisture in the dirt to spend all afternoon on the tools.

The dirt was looking prime after a full night of rain.

Obligatory shot to show the condition of the dirt onsite as displayed on Zink's wheel in an artsy fartsy way.

No chairlifts here. As Ethan was working his way up to the top of his lily pad drop, he could be heard singing Skee-Lo; "I wish I was a little bit taller, I wish I was a baller..."

Szymon Godziek had a big session at the bottom section of the mountain, throwing tuck no-handers, flips, and more!

Ethan dropping in to the last big hit on his line.

Andreu pushing back up while sessioning the bottom feature. Andreu had a big crash higher up on the mountain later in the day and is rumoured to have broken his collarbone. We have reached out with him for more details and will update when we hear back.

Szymon Godziek shows why he was invited to Rampage once again.

A classic Andreu flatspin.

Vinny T scoping his line.

Thomas Genon grabbing tire.

When packing a landing requires a rappel, you know it's a big feature. Landings so steep that you have to use rope access to rappel into them to make sure they're packed, just right.

Ethan testing out his lily pad feature. He sent it deep on one hit, but looks to have it pretty close to dialled in.

T-Mac airing out a big suicide no-hander.

Jaxson Riddle's drop is slow and technical, a big change up from the rest of his fast line.

Tom Van Steenbergen on his massive bottom feature.

Jaxson dropping in off the Knoblin.

Brage is planning on keeping his line raw.

This trick jump had Andreu grinning from ear to ear every time he boosted the lip... His style is something that we've missed since the last Rampage, and unfortunately sounds like we're going to have to keep waiting.

Szymon was making the most out of the short afternoon session, making sure he's perfectly dialed in on the lower features. He made sure that his stanchion made solid contact with his frame on this one-foot downside.

It took Ethan a couple of hits of his lily pad feature to dial in the speed needed to land perfectly on the pad, but he took to it like a frog to water before the afternoon was a wrap.

Kurt showing Szymon what the downtube of his frame looks like. Szymon said, "She's real nice Clark, real nice."

Andreu didn't blink hitting this drop and then rolled into the trick jump and boosted it to the moon. Once he finally landed, he said, "So much fun!! I forgot how much fun bikes were!!" We made his comment PG.

A cheeky no-footer from Szymon through the legs of the water tower.

Kurt Sorge was the last rider to win at this site in 2017, can he make it a four-peat?

Jaxson Riddle kicks his legs around like a toddler that was just denied a McFlurry.

As Jaxson was riding, his team was using the moist dirt to sculpt one of the final hits of Jaxson's run. We can't wait to see what Jaxson has in store for this lip.

The views, especially after the storm we had, sprinkled with some sunlight, will make anyone stop for a second to appreciate mother earth.

No spectators are onsite this early in the week, however, this is the perfect time for members of the production crew to take a couple minutes before the mayhem starts to take in the views.

Jaxson seems to progress from test-run to tricking the feature in the blink of an eye. The next hit, he's going to do something sick.

Final hits of the evening included Kurt Sorge making light work of the drop with possibly the best-looking landing out there...

The sun managed to peek through the storm clouds for just a second at sunset to light up the start gate with a glow that makes the red rock pop like no other place.

Just before we lost all light for the day, Zink got this drop checked off.

Access to the venue was restricted this morning as we woke up to the pitter patter of rain and high winds. The dirt on the long, narrow shuttle road to the venue becomes slick and sticky when wet and so organizers had no choice but to delay the start of the day until the road dried out. The sun eventually came out mid-morning, but it wasn't until close to 3pm that riders were able to drive into the venue to get to work on their lines. In the distance, fresh snow coated the mountains and the nearby town where Ethan Nell lives was one of the places that received several inches of fresh snow.Although the day was cut short, we were treated to some mega sessions, and riders fit an impressive amount of riding into a short period of time before the sun set. While Brage Vestavik, Reed Boggs, and Brandon Semenuk took advantage of the moisture in the dirt to spend all afternoon on the tools, many other riders took the opportunity to tick of features on their lines and get comfortable on their bikes as the wind was light.There's nothing like approaching darkness to put the pressure on, and as the sun moved lower in the sky, we saw some major features ticked off. It was like fireworks going off around the site as Tom Van Steenbergen, Kurt Sorge, Cam Zink, Ethan Nell, and Jaxson Riddle all hit the major drops in their lines within the same hour.