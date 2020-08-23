Photo Epic: A Decade of Memories from the Rough and Wild Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cups

Aug 22, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

3 consecutive gold medals for Loic Bruni at World Champs. This race seem to bring out the best in him.
Photography by Dave Trumpore, Nathan Hughes, Matthew Delorme, Ross Bell, Andy Vathis, Paris Gore, Colin Meagher and Fraser Britton



Mont-Sainte-Anne is the longest-standing World Cup Downhill venue with riders heading to the legendary venue since the 90s. A lot may have changed since the circuit first took to the slopes here but it always manages to provide exhilarating racing. From Stevie Smith's incredible win to the superhuman ride in the wet from Gwin back in 2017 there is no shortage of memorable moments from Mont-Sainte-Anne. With no racing at the legendary venue this weekend take a look back at some of the great moments from the past decade of racing.


2010 - World Championships









2012



Marcelo Gutierrez flying Solo for the CG Brigade





Neko and Gwin - Master and Apprentice




First place for Rachel Atherton

Another win for Gwin


2013

No one knows what it s like to be the bad man to be the sad man behind... the mustache. So they were all asking.

Luke Ellison had a serious moment just after this drop a sequence which involved a full rocket-air a no-foot-can a dual knee-drag down the roots a sprint alongside the bike and a leap back on... all in one swift probably unintentional maneuver. Still sweet for 12th.

Pom Pom on final approach for the DH final. The morning practice was fast and furious 1 15 to dial in the final line choices and second choices--sometimes the best laid plans go awry and what not .
Myriam Nicole on the final section of the course

This was the result Pugin was looking for here at Mt St Anne--last year she got a broken helmet the gnarliest black eye this side of a MMA double header and a mandatory 3 weeks off the bike... This year Third...

Charre was Charreging again but missed the podium by a second. Times are constricting in the ladies field as the season runs and more than few hit the gaping chasm that was the finish jump.
Charre was Charreging but just missed the podium by a second

The second of two stacks for the GT queen. Full head to slab contact was made but she rode off to the rapturous cowbell of the crowd.
Two big crashes for Rachel Atherton

Emmeline Ragot taking Rachel Atherton off the podium for the first time this season. Although Rachel crashed it s good to see the faces change.
Emmeline Ragot taking Rachel Atherton off the podium for the first time this season

Ragot s been knocking on a W all season long...

Nigel Page taking over for Fraser Britton and clearly giving him a run for his money.
Nigel Page trying his hand at photography

Bulldog s way back right now still struggling with shoulder problems. He still looks fierce as ever on track so you know he ll be back.

Brendan had a huge crash on his last practice of the day. He came off the hip hit the drop and blew out his front tyre. It ran straight off the rim he hit the turn flat-out
A wild crash from Brendan Fairclough which saw him blow his front tire after a drop before heading straight into a turn

More than one racer had an absolute shit final practice run Gee Atherton tried to reduce his ability to father a child Gwin tried to punch something mid ball up and Bren-dawg blew a front tire off in the high speed section below the hip.

Sam Hill creeping higher and higher up the podium.

Stevie warming up for his big Canadian debut.

Steve Smith setting down the landing gear... I saw the board was red indicating that he was running slower than the current leader s time on the final jump and said to myself Mother F-k crossed the finish line and looked back and it was green and said to myself Awesome .

I knew the top guys were all in the rain I knew it wasn t going to chop up and kept with the dry tires. The top was a bit mucky and just went into ruts earlier and just let it slide. I knew if I could just catch ruts I wouldn t crash.

Canadian Pride--100


2014

Finals Photo Epic - Mont St Anne DH World Cup 5

Finals Photo Epic - Mont St Anne DH World Cup 5
Tahnee Seagrave made herself the third British girl on the podium

Rachel Atherton closing in to Manon but not quite enough to pull a lead.
Rachel Atherton closing in to Manon, but not quite enough to pull ahead

Finals Photo Epic - Mont St Anne DH World Cup 5

Rachel Atherton was on a very fast run but would loose time to Manon through the lower woods. AN early season illness set her back a bit in training which makes these long tracks difficult but look for her to have no troubles with fatigue next week in Windham on a much shorter track.

Mannon Carpenter getting low and aggressive on the lower stretch of the track.

Mannon Carpenter dropping into the finish line. Carpenter took another win today and now has the series locked up.
Manon drops into the final huge double to put herself well out in front for the overall World Cup title

Finals Photo Epic - Mont St Anne DH World Cup 5
Just 0.77 seconds would come to separate the three fastest girls down the mountain

Blenki riding stylish per usual and

Brendog smashing through the lower rock setcion. Although himself and many others are capable of pulling off a win here the course seems to suit little guys a bit better.
Brendog sending through the dark of the lower rock section

Steve Peat finally got his race kit after having worn some borrowed gear earlier this week while waiting for his bags to show up.

Brook MacDonald looked pinned all week but couldn t match his podium performance from the last round in Leogang.

Loic Bruni was pushing hard in practice this morning perhaps a bit too hard. Bruni finished in ninth surely not the result he was looking for.

Finals Photo Epic - Mont St Anne DH World Cup 5
Bruni warps off the giant yellow box to the line

Greg Minnaar had a massive crash today during practice and said he felt like 2 beers deep after the tumble. He scaped away just a bit banged up and was able to still put down an incredible run.

Finals Photo Epic - Mont St Anne DH World Cup 5

Troy Brosnan was flying this morning he just wasn t flying fast enough to take another win.

Bryceland may not have won today but he looked damn good in practice.

Bryceland digging deep on the home stretch. Ratty didn t take the top step but the season isn t over yet.

The last time Sam Hill won a major race it was 2010 World Champs at MSA. The last time he won a World Cup was here at MSA in 2009. It s only fitting that the same venue would end his dry spell.

Sam Hill picked up where he left off with his last win here in 2010. It s been four years since Sam has taken a win it seems only fitting he did so here.

The CRC team is a tight knit crew and Sam s teammates were the first on scene to congratulate his very long overdue win.

Finals Photo Epic - Mont St Anne DH World Cup 5


2015

Manon Carpenter had a strong top section and gave Rachel a solid run for her money to finish 2nd today.

Manon Carpenter wore a bit of MSA dirt this morning in practice but she faired better than Ragot who went to the hospital. Carpenter finished second.

A mighty fine return to the podium for Myriam and only 0.2 seconds from second place.
Just 0.2 seconds behind second place for Myriam Nicole

Tahnee can t miss the podium nowadays riding to 4th only 4.6 seconds back on Atherton over the marathon St Anne course.
A fourth-place finish for Tahnee Seagrave

A mix of pain and pleasure on Rachel Atherton s face as she crossed the finish of Mont Sainte Anne s brutal track in 1st place.
A mix of pain and pleasure on Atherton's face as she crossed the finish of Mont-Sainte-Anne's brutal track in 1st place

The familiar taste of a job well done.

Once you pop you can t stop...

Brendan Faircough had another strong race today to finish in the top 10 but still a few seconds off those elusive podium steps.

Loic Bruni sat in the hot seat for a good long while and we thought for a moment that this might be it. This time though it was just a hair s breadth away.
Loic tackles the bedrock in the middle woods

Luca Shaw the rocket man. Another top 20 for the young American.
A top 20 finish for Luca Shaw

Danny Hart trucked hard all weekend but in the end he couldn t get the strangle hold required to tame the beast and take his first win coming in 8th.

Mark Wallace had his best race ever to land 6th just 0.6 off the podium. No doubt his blistering pace through the rocks played a big roll for the young Canadian.

Greg Minnaar was certainly on the short list for winners here at MSA but today he would have to settle for fourth.
Another podium for Greg Minnaar

Loic Bruni looked to be on an unstoppable time but a mechanical cost him in the end and he would finish just 0.20 back.

Loic Bruni in the middle of his hard time spent in the hotseat.

He returns Ratty pulled out his first win of the season. Could this mark the beginning of a winning streak

Josh the Ratboy Bryceland on his way to his first victory since Windham last year.

Back. On. Top.

Drown the rat

A quick podium shower to rinse off the mud and sweat and Ratboy was ready for the party.


2016

Ex-Canadian national champ Vaea Verbeeck storms across the last of the exposed rock for a top ten.

Miranda Miller was onto a stormer and a possible second place performance before she slipped a pedal and couldn t fix it through the main rock slab section. Fifth would have to do.

Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2016

Tracey Hannah got a move on today to take second place.

Another World Cup and another dominant performance from Rachel Atherton.
Another World Cup and another dominant performance from Rachel Atherton... 11 seconds up and 12 wins in a row

Gee hearts Pinkbike...

George Brannigan has been making steady gains all season. The Kiwi smashed out a seventh place run today. Now he s looking to Andorra and another move up in the rankings.

So close but still so far for Greg Minnaar who finished just off the podium.
Just off the podium for Minnaar after trouble in the lower rock garden

After what has been a tough start to the season the Bulldog has hit his stride. 8th place for the man that makes rocks tremble.

Troy Brosnan makes himself an S as he navigates the big rock garden.

Loic said he was t feeling super confident and that he had lost a bit if his touch for the bike after not riding for may weeks. We would hate to see his style when he gets that touch back.

Scrubbing off one box to get to the top of another.

After a practice run crash Aaron Gwin found Danny Hart s time just out of reach once again.
Aaron Gwin laying it all on the line in pursuit of his third win of the season


2017

Second at the first two splits Rachel Atherton slipped back down the ranks with her skethcy moment but hung onto the last spot on the podium.

Emilie Seigenthaler boosts the final jump to take 4th in the Women s final.
Emilie Seigenthaler boosts the final jump to take 4th

Miranda Miller on the hunt for a repeat of her podium here last year but 7th would have to do this time around.

After a flat in the qualies Vaea Verbeeck bit back and sent it to 8th for team Canada.

Tahnee Seagrave rode with renewed speed and confidence today and left all of the other women in her wake. Another win for the young British rider who will be one to watch for many years to come.

Tahnee Seagrave roaring to victory for the second time in her young career. 5.7 seconds is a big one.
Tahnee Seagrave takes her second World Cup win by 5.7 seconds

Tracey Hannah had been aggressive and pinned all weekend and not even a flat tire at the end of her run could keep her from the podium.
Tracey Hannah had been aggressive and pinned all weekend, and not even a flat tire at the end of her run could keep her from the podium

While not on the winning pace a flat tire near the finish may have cost Tracey Hannah the second spot on the podium.

Myriam Nicole pushing to hold second place and stay ahead of the pack headed to Italy.

Scrub of the day before the rains came... by Isak Leivsson.

Rounding out the top 10 was Eliot Jackson.

Mike Jones blurs it into the finish line just before the rain began to fall. The dry conditions would play to his advantage and he would end the day in 5th.
Mike Jones blurs it into the finish line just before the rain began to fall. The dry conditions would play to his advantage and he would end the day in 5th

After 2 days of flat tyres Dean Lucas had a beast of a run in the damp and sketchy conditions before the real rain came down.
Dean Lucas had a beast of a run in the damp and sketchy conditions before the real rain came down

Graeme Mudd was one of the first to tackle the muddy track after the deluge started.

Amaury Pierron was 20th before this weekends race but after a disastrous 54th in MSA he will no longer be protected at the final round in Val di Sole.

Everyone thought Danny Hart had done it finally we had the miracle run mark two. Obscene and brilliant as it was it would somehow be superseded.
Everyone thought Danny Hart had done it; finally we had the miracle run, mark two. Obscene and brilliant as it was, it would somehow be superseded

Danny Hart is a true mud specialist and when he played down a near perfect but slower run many began to doubt anyone would be able to knock Dean Lucas off the top step.

The crowd was electric as Gwin roared into the finish arena on what looked to be an impossible and wining run.

What a twist f fate for Aaron Gwin. After a puncture ruined his winning run last round in Lenzerheide it looked as if the weather was going to derail his plans again in Mont Sainte Anne. Gwin however was having none of it and put down one of the greatest runs of all time to do the impossible.

Cometh the hour cometh the superhuman the freak... the goddam bicycle wizard.


2018

Myriam Nicole s return to racing ended in a crash and a DNF. She s healthy though and can focus on taking a win at home next time out.
Myriam Nicole's return to racing ended in a crash and a DNF.

Another fresh face to the podium this year. Mariana Salazar has been knocking on the door for a while and finally things came together for her.

Tracey Hannah ran into some mechanical troubles however managed to pull off a third place.
Hannah ran into some mechanical troubles but managed to pull off a third place

Hannah pumping her way down to the finish arch without a chain.

A return to the podium for Marine Cabirou which bodes well with the final round coming up at home in France in a few weeks.
A return to the podium for Marine Cabirou

Seagrave last woman down the mountain went green at the first split but couldn t keep pace with Atherton.
Seagrave, the last woman down the mountain, went green at the first split, but couldn't keep pace with Atherton

Rachel Atherton rose to Seagrave s qualie challenge taking the win by a convincing 5 seconds.
Rachel Atherton rose to Seagrave's qualification challenge, storming to victory by a convincing, 5 seconds

Atherton Seagrave Hannah Cabirou and Salazar on top of the box.

Bruni looked convincing from the get-go here in Quebec and looked deadly in morning practice.

Finn Iles was up by a sizeable margin until split 3 in his run. He made a costly mistake but being nearly 2.4 seconds up just shows what he s capable of.

Gee Atheton is back and it s quite possible he plans to stick around in the top ten or a while longer.

New British National Champ Matt Walker took the Union Jack sleeve to a 12th place finish in its first outing.
New British National Champ Matt Walker took the Union Jack sleeve to a 12th place finish in its first outing

Hugo Frixtalon keeping it low for another strong finish. One to watch for the future.

Luca Shaw kept it upright but missed out on the podium in 6th.
Luca Shaw at full tilt and keeping it upright, just missing out on the podium with 6th

Vergier proving style is fast afterall.

Bruni giving it the Blenkinsop treatment full bore down to the line through the huge MSA crowds.

Super Bruni about to take off.
Super Bruni about to take off

3 Frenchmen a Brit and an Aussie soaking up the podium spots here in Quebec.


2019 - World Championships

Mille took a big slam but came back to take 2nd in juniors
Mille Johnset was one of many riders to take a big slam here in MSA but came back to take 2nd in juniors

Vali Holl took home her 2nd junior title
Vali Höll took home her 2nd junior title

Vali Holl securing the rainbow stripes for yet another year. Bring on Elites.

Tracey Hannah was pushing hard in training and found the edge.

Finn Iles set the first fast time of the day and gave Canada brief hope of a medal

Aaron Gwin crushing rocks on his last practice run

Fire in the hole. Myriam Nicole prepares to drop for her first run on the day she would go on to take gold in one of the greatest comebacks on women s DH history.

Myriam Nicole went down early and would have a lengthy wait in the hot seat as she watched rider try and fail to beat her time.
Myriam Nicole went down early and would have a long wait in the hot seat as she watched riders try and fail to beat her time

Seagrave in her GB glad-rags romping towards a silver medal after her time out with injury.

A winning run win her first race of the season for Myriam Nicole

Luca Shaw keeps it low into the finish area on his way to 10th.

No decimation of the DH field this time and the non-enduros breathe a collective sigh of relief.
No decimation of the DH field this time and all the non-enduro racers breathe a collective sigh of relief

Loris Vergier throws down some style after some mishaps up top in his run.

Finn Iles was the fist to really send the times tumbling and occupied the hot seat until Minnaar came down.
Finn Iles was the first to really send the times tumbling and occupied the hot seat until Minnaar came down

For a minute it looked like the Goat might be well into the medals again. He was absolutely charging on course on his final training lap.

Amaury Pierron was disappointed in his run after making two big mistakes and being so close to the win

Troy smashed the previous times and looked to be unbeatable with only two riders to go
Troy smashed the previous times and looked to be unbeatable with only two riders to go

Loic Bruni into the finish on his gold medal run

One box ticked. Now focus turns to the World Cup overall at the final round in Snowshoe this coming weekend.

Myriam Nicole pops of the champagne to celebrate her return to racing and a World title

Myriam Nicole Tahnee Seagrave and Marine Cabirou taking home the hardware

Loic Bruni Troy Brosnan and Amaury Pierron taking home the medals at World Champs

The golden boy Loic Bruni



