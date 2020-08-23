Photo Epic: A Decade of Memories from the Rough and Wild Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cups

2010 - World Championships

2012

Marcelo Gutierrez flying Solo for the CG Brigade

Neko and Gwin - Master and Apprentice

First place for Rachel Atherton

Another win for Gwin

2013

Myriam Nicole on the final section of the course

Charre was Charreging but just missed the podium by a second

Two big crashes for Rachel Atherton

Emmeline Ragot taking Rachel Atherton off the podium for the first time this season

Nigel Page trying his hand at photography

A wild crash from Brendan Fairclough which saw him blow his front tire after a drop before heading straight into a turn

2014

Tahnee Seagrave made herself the third British girl on the podium

Rachel Atherton closing in to Manon, but not quite enough to pull ahead

Manon drops into the final huge double to put herself well out in front for the overall World Cup title

Just 0.77 seconds would come to separate the three fastest girls down the mountain

Brendog sending through the dark of the lower rock section

Bruni warps off the giant yellow box to the line

2015

Just 0.2 seconds behind second place for Myriam Nicole

A fourth-place finish for Tahnee Seagrave

A mix of pain and pleasure on Atherton's face as she crossed the finish of Mont-Sainte-Anne's brutal track in 1st place

Loic tackles the bedrock in the middle woods

A top 20 finish for Luca Shaw

Another podium for Greg Minnaar

2016

Another World Cup and another dominant performance from Rachel Atherton... 11 seconds up and 12 wins in a row

Just off the podium for Minnaar after trouble in the lower rock garden

Aaron Gwin laying it all on the line in pursuit of his third win of the season

2017

Emilie Seigenthaler boosts the final jump to take 4th

Tahnee Seagrave takes her second World Cup win by 5.7 seconds

Tracey Hannah had been aggressive and pinned all weekend, and not even a flat tire at the end of her run could keep her from the podium

Mike Jones blurs it into the finish line just before the rain began to fall. The dry conditions would play to his advantage and he would end the day in 5th

Dean Lucas had a beast of a run in the damp and sketchy conditions before the real rain came down

Everyone thought Danny Hart had done it; finally we had the miracle run, mark two. Obscene and brilliant as it was, it would somehow be superseded

2018

Myriam Nicole's return to racing ended in a crash and a DNF.

Hannah ran into some mechanical troubles but managed to pull off a third place

A return to the podium for Marine Cabirou

Seagrave, the last woman down the mountain, went green at the first split, but couldn't keep pace with Atherton

Rachel Atherton rose to Seagrave's qualification challenge, storming to victory by a convincing, 5 seconds

New British National Champ Matt Walker took the Union Jack sleeve to a 12th place finish in its first outing

Luca Shaw at full tilt and keeping it upright, just missing out on the podium with 6th

Super Bruni about to take off

2019 - World Championships

Mille Johnset was one of many riders to take a big slam here in MSA but came back to take 2nd in juniors

Vali Höll took home her 2nd junior title

Myriam Nicole went down early and would have a long wait in the hot seat as she watched riders try and fail to beat her time

No decimation of the DH field this time and all the non-enduro racers breathe a collective sigh of relief

Finn Iles was the first to really send the times tumbling and occupied the hot seat until Minnaar came down

Troy smashed the previous times and looked to be unbeatable with only two riders to go

Mont-Sainte-Anne is the longest-standing World Cup Downhill venue with riders heading to the legendary venue since the 90s. A lot may have changed since the circuit first took to the slopes here but it always manages to provide exhilarating racing. From Stevie Smith's incredible win to the superhuman ride in the wet from Gwin back in 2017 there is no shortage of memorable moments from Mont-Sainte-Anne. With no racing at the legendary venue this weekend take a look back at some of the great moments from the past decade of racing.