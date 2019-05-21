Photo Epic: A Tale of Two Seasons - Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2019

A day makes a difference. A day makes a difference.

Dress appropriately.

Rain and Shine

Is there a better backdrop for some bike park action in May?

A couple of nuts getting their laps in.

First chair of 2019

Stoke level 100.

Mud level 1000.

Ain't going to lie, the last few laps got a bit nippy.

Which of course meant shorts and T-shirt weather for some.

Shower time!

No one minded longer line times on Saturday.

Skills with Phil at the GT Booth. They go beyond bikes people!

Not a bad office for the fine folks at SRAM!

Bikes on Display

Love on Display!

Lunch at Splitz grill is also a must do. (Legendary Burger with bacon and blue cheese, FTW.)

#LongLiveChainSaw

Nothing happens without the hard work and dedication of the build crews. Cheers folks, thank you!

Rain or shine, there is no bad day on a bike. I think we can agree on this.Whistmas 2019 covered the changing of seasons in a 24 hour period. What didn't change was the stoke level. With support from SRAM, GT, Starbucks, the Whistler Bike Park build crew (the true rock stars), Opening Day 2019 was a resounding success. A big shout out to SRAM hooking up local boy Benny Barrigan with a new drivetrain for camping overnight.If short lines and multiple laps by lunch are your jam, you were covered on Friday. If blue skies and hot temps are more up your alley, well, Saturday brought those.Friday had the stoke of opening day, unhampered by the temperatures, rain, or soupy riding conditions.With the first few laps in the books, riders came back covered in smiles and mud.So what is there to do but head back up and clock laps? If you got it, use it.Saturday, things heated up dramatically.