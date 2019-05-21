PHOTOGRAPHY

Photo Epic: A Tale of Two Seasons - Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2019

May 21, 2019
by Clint Trahan  

Whistmas 2019
A Tale of Two Seasons

Rain or shine, there is no bad day on a bike. I think we can agree on this.

Whistmas 2019 covered the changing of seasons in a 24 hour period. What didn't change was the stoke level. With support from SRAM, GT, Starbucks, the Whistler Bike Park build crew (the true rock stars), Opening Day 2019 was a resounding success. A big shout out to SRAM hooking up local boy Benny Barrigan with a new drivetrain for camping overnight.

If short lines and multiple laps by lunch are your jam, you were covered on Friday. If blue skies and hot temps are more up your alley, well, Saturday brought those.

A day makes a difference.

Dress appropriately.

Rain and Shine

Is there a better backdrop for some bike park action in May?

A couple of nuts getting their laps in.

Friday had the stoke of opening day, unhampered by the temperatures, rain, or soupy riding conditions.


First chair of 2019

Stoke level 100.

With the first few laps in the books, riders came back covered in smiles and mud.







Mud level 1000.

So what is there to do but head back up and clock laps? If you got it, use it.




Ain't going to lie, the last few laps got a bit nippy.

Which of course meant shorts and T-shirt weather for some.

Shower time!

Saturday, things heated up dramatically.


No one minded longer line times on Saturday.

Skills with Phil at the GT Booth. They go beyond bikes people!










Not a bad office for the fine folks at SRAM!

Bikes on Display

Love on Display!

Lunch at Splitz grill is also a must do. (Legendary Burger with bacon and blue cheese, FTW.)

#LongLiveChainSaw

Nothing happens without the hard work and dedication of the build crews. Cheers folks, thank you!

MENTIONS: @WhistlerMountainBikePark / @ClintTrahan / @GTBicycles / @SramMedia


18 Comments

  • + 10
 I want to know how many trailbuilders needed counselling after seeing their hard work reduced to a boggy, rutted out swamp by Friday at noon.
  • + 6
 Yuck, what's all that brown stuff?
  • + 3
 Its POOP again!!
  • + 4
 @Boardlife69: He called the shit Poop!!
  • + 1
 @Boardlife69: Prime Poop!
  • + 5
 Not jealous at all... Beer
  • + 4
 Favorite time of the year ! Be safe everyone and keep it rad !!
  • + 4
 Gross. Glad I live so far away. I would hate to have to go there.
  • + 1
 My buddies and me hit whistler last year first day there was a light drizzle.Nobody turned up,literally had the whole park to ourselves
  • + 2
 Cant believe there isnt a pic of me sucking b@lls on the slalom course haha. Epic weekend, thanks whistler!
  • + 1
 I specifically put "get photos of Stik blowing it on the slalom course" in Clint's brief for this weekend. So disappointed.
  • + 1
 Groms going bigger than any adult on a single crown LOL! Can't wait to be back...with a proper DH bike!
  • + 1
 The reason I never got a DUI is so that I can make it to one of these before I catch a Westbound.
  • + 2
 Bikes, Beer, Babes, Burgers...wtf am I doing at work!
  • + 1
 Freaking Canadians putting their ketchup and mustard on the bottom bun.
  • + 1
 inb4 someone says Whis is overrated ...
  • + 1
 Best weekend ever...

Post a Comment



