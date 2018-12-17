Photo Epic: Dan Milner Goes Beyond the Race Tape for an Adventure in Ainsa, Spain

Photo Epic ADVENTURE BEYOND THE RACE TAPE Ainsa, Spain Words & Photography by Dan Milner When the mist clears a real sense of adventure is driven home.

The Canal del Cinca is a classic long balcony traverse through the steep sided Cinca valley.

Rafa and Pablo rail some classic Ainsa local dirt that helped put it on the EWS map. Tronzadora beer is the riders brew. A percentage of the beer's profits goes towards local trail building projects.

Rafa and Pablo lost in a sea of rocks in the Sierra y Canones de Guara.

Bedrock outcrops flavour the riding in the Guara... and they taste sweet. Pablo knows how to earn his turns. Hiking is key to mining the gold on Comodoto and opening the area to adventure.

Rafa drops into the abyss on Comodoto.

The region is not short of climbs, but the scenery will help take your mind off the pain. And when it doesnt, there is beer.

Mid summer snow just adds traction to the otherwise dry and loose Sierra Negra descent.

Rafa and Pablo wait for the rain to ease before a 700 metre push up to the Sierra Negra trail.

No matter what your plan sometimes the mountains have other ideas. Luckily Rafa is a patient man. Abandoned village doorways make easy bivouac spots. Pablo scores an opportunity.

Pablo is as handy with a camp stove as he is with a bike... which is lucky if you're hungry for food or trails.

Heading up to the Sierra Negra plateau and into 1200 metres of descent as reward.

Evolution and tradition: Muleteer Alvaro Yaque's mules usually haul the overnight bags for trekkers on trails trodden for centuries. From the 2700m high Sierra Negra, Alvaro Yaque and Rafa Molina look out towards the Pico Arneto, the Pyrenees' highest summit.

Plenty of playtime options on the Salto del Roldan trail.

Tunnel vision at the bottom of Comodoto Peak descent. Dwarfed by enormous rocky outcrops, Rafa and Daniel begin the long, winding descent that is the Salto del Roldan trail.

Cloud 9 above Benasque.

Putting the VW's 4-motion capabilities to the test to reach a high trailhead.

Ainsa's local trails provide a warm up before diving deeper into the backcountry for Rafa and Pablo.

When wild camping, keep an eye on breakfast. This cheeky fellah ran off with the camp's muesli. The towers of Salto del Roldan are named after the legend of a guy leaping between them on his horse. Riding its namesake trail without grinning is no less believable.