Photo Epic: Air DH - Crankworx BC 2021

Just a few short hours after the dual slalom podiums the racers hit the hill for some high flying air DH. The course took place on Steam Shovel, the flagship jump trail here at Sun Peaks. With times over 6 minutes for the best of them, this is no doubt a long and tiring race that keeps you on your toes until the end. Sik Mik picks up his second 3rd place of the day with Jackson Frew finishing just a couple of seconds faster. Bas Van Steenbergen drops the field with over 7 seconds for his second 1st place of the day. Gracey Hemstreet put down a solid lap to take 3rd. Two friendly faces to the BC tour take 1st and 2nd with Vaea winning by a short margin of .535 seconds. That's right, Bas and Vaea do it again, firmly setting the tone going forward. Friday brings the downhill race, can they keep it up?
Diving into the shadows
Tuhoto Ariki Pene hanging it out both ways
1 Comment
Post a Comment