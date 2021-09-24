Photo Epic: Air DH - Crankworx BC 2021

Sep 24, 2021
by chris pilling  

Lily Boucher
AT DUSK
Words & Photography // Chris Pilling & Clint Trahan

Just a few short hours after the dual slalom podiums the racers hit the hill for some high flying air DH. The course took place on Steam Shovel, the flagship jump trail here at Sun Peaks. With times over 6 minutes for the best of them, this is no doubt a long and tiring race that keeps you on your toes until the end. Sik Mik picks up his second 3rd place of the day with Jackson Frew finishing just a couple of seconds faster. Bas Van Steenbergen drops the field with over 7 seconds for his second 1st place of the day. Gracey Hemstreet put down a solid lap to take 3rd. Two friendly faces to the BC tour take 1st and 2nd with Vaea winning by a short margin of .535 seconds. That's right, Bas and Vaea do it again, firmly setting the tone going forward. Friday brings the downhill race, can they keep it up?

How many riders can you spot
What Air Downhill doesn't have a few party laps

George Brannigan finishes 5th today

Tuhoto Ariki Pene pitted through the G-force inducing corners

Camila Nogueira
Diving into the shadows

Mikey Haderer bombing into the step up

Scott Thornhill in the golden light

Jackson Frew
Jackson Frew nailing his second place run

Kialani Hines keeping it smooth and consistent

Kialani Hines ending the day right
She finishes the day in 5th place

Gracey Hemstreet landed herself in 3rd place. A great finish and more to come we're sure

Garret Mechem
Garret Mechem attack mode

Forrest Riesco
Forrest Riesco not forgetting to have some fun on his lap

Harriet Burbidge-Smith sending big

Tuhoto Ariki Pene
Tuhoto Ariki Pene hanging it out both ways

Tegan Cruz hungry for a win after a strong performance in the slalom

Seth Sherlock
Seth Sherlock having some fun

Mick Hannah low and fast in to 3rd place

Bas knows what it takes to get it done on this course

Casey Brown never not looking good and so close to a win today. She'll be back for more

Vaea up and over the big step up. She's done it again for the second time today

Bas van Steenbergen
All smiles at the end of the day

Vaea Verbeeck Casey Brown Gracey Hemstreet
Vaea Verbeeck (1), Casey Brown (2), Gracey Hemstreet (3)

Bas van Steenbergen Jackson Frew Mick Hannah
Bas Van Steenbergen (1), Jackson Frew (2), Mick Hannah (3)

Bas van Steenbergen Vaea Verbeeck
Another one in the books. See you tomorrow


Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Photo Epics Crankworx Bc


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
112929 views
Final Overall Standings for the 2021 DH World Cup Season
63653 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
62129 views
Spotted: Wireless Electronic Suspension from RockShox
61151 views
Video: Jack Moir's Trailside Wheel Repair from the Finale Ligure EWS
60522 views
The Story Behind Push Industries' Prototype Linkage Fork
54551 views
First Look: Transition Launch Alloy Scout and Sentinel
53295 views
Final Results from EWS Finale Ligure 2021
50138 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 After a VERY dusty summer the dirt in these photos looks amazing!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010054
Mobile Version of Website