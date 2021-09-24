Photo Epic: Air DH - Crankworx BC 2021

What Air Downhill doesn't have a few party laps

George Brannigan finishes 5th today

Tuhoto Ariki Pene pitted through the G-force inducing corners

Diving into the shadows

Mikey Haderer bombing into the step up

Scott Thornhill in the golden light

Jackson Frew nailing his second place run

Kialani Hines keeping it smooth and consistent

She finishes the day in 5th place

Gracey Hemstreet landed herself in 3rd place. A great finish and more to come we're sure

Garret Mechem attack mode

Forrest Riesco not forgetting to have some fun on his lap

Harriet Burbidge-Smith sending big

Tuhoto Ariki Pene hanging it out both ways

Tegan Cruz hungry for a win after a strong performance in the slalom

Seth Sherlock having some fun

Mick Hannah low and fast in to 3rd place

Bas knows what it takes to get it done on this course

Casey Brown never not looking good and so close to a win today. She'll be back for more

Vaea up and over the big step up. She's done it again for the second time today

All smiles at the end of the day

Vaea Verbeeck (1), Casey Brown (2), Gracey Hemstreet (3)

Bas Van Steenbergen (1), Jackson Frew (2), Mick Hannah (3)

Another one in the books. See you tomorrow

Just a few short hours after the dual slalom podiums the racers hit the hill for some high flying air DH. The course took place on Steam Shovel, the flagship jump trail here at Sun Peaks. With times over 6 minutes for the best of them, this is no doubt a long and tiring race that keeps you on your toes until the end. Sik Mik picks up his second 3rd place of the day with Jackson Frew finishing just a couple of seconds faster. Bas Van Steenbergen drops the field with over 7 seconds for his second 1st place of the day. Gracey Hemstreet put down a solid lap to take 3rd. Two friendly faces to the BC tour take 1st and 2nd with Vaea winning by a short margin of .535 seconds. That's right, Bas and Vaea do it again, firmly setting the tone going forward. Friday brings the downhill race, can they keep it up?