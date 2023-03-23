Photo Epic: Air DH - Crankworx Rotorua 2023

Mar 23, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Photo Epic
Air DH
Rotorua, New Zealand
Photography by Clint Trahan

As we reach the midpoint in a week of competition some of the World's fastest riders take on the Mr Black trail to mark the return of the Crankworx Rotorua Air Downhill.

In the Women's racing reigning Queen of Crankworx, Caroline Buchanan, bested World Cup racers Louise Ferguson and Jenna Hastings to come out on top. Caroline said: "Everything just came together, and I took my first win - pretty hyped.

"Normally I am like mid 10s to 12th positions on Air DH, but since pre-Cairns last year, I started going to sprint classes with friends and started getting fitter. I think that’s really paid off that I had the ability to sprint, in addition to a really good bike setup."

Mick Hannah backed up his fourth placeat the RockShox Taniwha Downhill with an Air DH win. Mick took the win by over three seconds with 2022 King of Crankworx, Bas van Steenbergen in 2nd and Sam Blenkinsop close behind in third.

After his run Mick said: "My run and Air DH finals was awesome.

"The conditions were quite wet earlier in the week, so the course felt a little bit more sticky than it usually does. I had to maintain my forward momentum and keep grinding away."

Following the Air DH Mick Hannah and Jenna Hastings are in the lead of the King and Queen of Crankworx.

Mick Hannah
Mick Hannah

Kye A Hern
Kye A'Hern

Paula Zbisa
Paula Zbisa

Louis Hamilton
Louis Hamilton

LESTER-ROSSON Charlie
Charlie Lester-Rosson

HINES Kialani
Kialani Hines

Jackson Frew
Jackson Frew

Haz

Jess Blewitt
Jess Blewitt

CLEMETT Cameron
Cameron Clemett

Mick Hannah
Mick Hannah


Sam Blenkinsop
Sam Blenkinsop


Kialani Hines
Kialani Hines

Caroline Buchanan
Caroline Buchanan

Mick Hannah
Mick Hannah

Haz

Siel

Bas Van Steenbergen
Bas Van Steenbergen

Cous

AirDH Podium 1st Caroline Buchanan Mick Hannah 2nd Louise Ferguson Bas Van Steenbergen 3rd Jenna Hastings Sam Blekinsop
Podium: 1st: Caroline Buchanan, Mick Hannah, 2nd: Louise Ferguson, Bas Van Steenbergen, 3rd: Jenna Hastings, Sam Blekinsop

Caroline Buchanan
Mick Hannah


Posted In:
4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Did I miss that Mic is on Yeti?
  • 1 0
 Sir Mic, if you don't mind. And yeah....that also went under my radar...
  • 1 0
 Apparently. Too bad this wasn't broadcast - certainly better than Pump track.
  • 1 0
 Mick is on fire! Damn boy





