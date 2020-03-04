Photo Epic: Air DH - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

While we were treated to an unusually dry Toa Enduro last weekend
, the same could not be said for the Air DH that kicked off a packed program of racing at Crankworx Rotorua. After more than 50 days without rain here in Rotorua, some seriously heavy showers saw racers sheltering in their pits until the last possible moments but when they did leave them, they were treated to the 32 jumps of Mr Black, Skyline's answer to A-Line.
Jill Kintner made a winning return to Crankworx competition after a year's sabbatical as she cantered to victory in the women's race by a comfortable margin. Anneke Beerten trailed by more than 4 seconds in second and last year's Queen of Crankwrox, Vaea Verbeeck, collected a healthy points total in third. In the men's race, Sam Blenkinsop emerged fastest of the bunch as he surpassed 4X legend Tomas Slavik and fellow Kiwi Matt Walker to top the podium.
There was plenty of style down the ranks. Paul Foley and Keiton MacDonald flow through the tables
4 Comments
Post a Comment