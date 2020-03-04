Photo Epic: Air DH - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Rain dampened the party in the woods for the Air DH. The hardpack held up well though save for a few scattered puddles.

Jumps for show, turns for dough. The jumps may be the star of this race but plenty of time can be made in the end-of-season, braking-bumped turns.

There's no mistaking where we're racing.

There was plenty of style down the ranks. Paul Foley and Keiton MacDonald flow through the tables

Will they be in every photo epic we post from Rotorua? Let's hope so.

Harriet Burbage Smith was the first of the pro-women to drop and set a bar that saw her round out the top ten.

Ashley Bond on the power as soon as her wheels touch the ground.

Anneke Beerten made a strong start to her Crankworx campaign with a silver medal. Expect to see her pack out her schedule with pretty much every event possible this week.

Back to claim her crown, it's like Jill has never been away as she fired herself to the top step once again.

Kyle Strait put daylight between himself and some of the EWS and World Cup cream of the crop bringing back memories of his own World Cup racing days a decade ago.

Tomas Slavik's 4X muscle memory must surely have come into play as he flew to second place, just three-quarters of a second off the win.

R-Dog finished back in 42nd but he looked damn good doing so.

George Brannigan in his first big race in Propain colors on his way to bringing home a top ten.

Blenkinsop keeps it super low as he approaches the finish line.