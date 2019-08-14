Photo Epic: Air DH - Crankworx Whistler 2019

A bike park staple known across the world A bike park staple known across the world

42 jumps lay ahead once riders depart the start gate

Martyn Ashton and Blake Sampson sending it on the adaptive tandem bike.

This takes some serious cahones

So many turns it'll make you're head spin

Georgia Astle playing both sides of the coin this week. After winning the Garbonzo DH she takes second place in the Air DH

BMX racer Alaina Henderson proving she can do just as well with a big bike.

The inevitable A-Line train rolls through with 20+ riders riding tire to tire. R-Dog and Thomas Lemoine in their element

It was loose to say the least.

Fergus Ryan looking absolutely pinned.

Low rider Billy Meaclem coming in to mid A-Line

A-Line has some of the finest curves of any trail

Top to bottom pure exhilaration

Jordy Lunn didn't join the train so he could focus on a quick race run.

A moment of solidarity

Noga Korem looking focused.

The Air DH is clearly up for interpretation. Race it how you want.

Garrett Macintosh powers down to the bottom.

Sam Blenkinsop sporting the King of Crankworx plate finishes in 3rd place

Vali Holl proving she can whip it the best of them. She finishes 3rd on the day.

This corner is notorious for side outs. Riders must dance on the edge of traction to make the most their run.

Bas was close to the podium, but just missed out and finished in 4th.

The one technical section on the course...

Jill's winning time today was her fastest to date at 4:18 and marked her seventh consecutive Air DH win.

The man to take the top spot was Whistler's own Finn Iles finishing in 3:47.04. A blisteringly fast time to say the least.

Start in the sun, finish in the rain.

Your Crankworx Air DH podium

It's that time of year again. Hundreds of riders flock to sign up for the Air DH race held on the one and only A-Line. The rains have been coming and going all week leaving what has to be some of the best August conditions A- Line has seen in years. Racers play the anti-hero of sorts staying as low and fast as possible on a jump trail intended for just the opposite. On this, the 5th day of Crankworx, we do battle to find out who would be the warriors of flow and champions of scrub.