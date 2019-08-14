Photo Epic: Air DH - Crankworx Whistler 2019

It's that time of year again. Hundreds of riders flock to sign up for the Air DH race held on the one and only A-Line. The rains have been coming and going all week leaving what has to be some of the best August conditions A- Line has seen in years. Racers play the anti-hero of sorts staying as low and fast as possible on a jump trail intended for just the opposite. On this, the 5th day of Crankworx, we do battle to find out who would be the warriors of flow and champions of scrub.
A bike park staple known across the world
This takes some serious cahones
The inevitable A-Line train rolls through with 20+ riders riding tire to tire. R-Dog and Thomas Lemoine in their element
Top to bottom pure exhilaration
Sam Blenkinsop sporting the King of Crankworx plate finishes in 3rd place
