Photo Epic: Air DH - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 14, 2019
by chris pilling  

Riders have to fight physics as they take off full speed on the moon booter. Stay low don t over shoot.
Photo Epic
MANY IMITATORS, ONE A-LINE
Air DH - Crankworx Whistler 2019
Words & Photography by Chris Pilling & Trevor Lyden


It's that time of year again. Hundreds of riders flock to sign up for the Air DH race held on the one and only A-Line. The rains have been coming and going all week leaving what has to be some of the best August conditions A- Line has seen in years. Racers play the anti-hero of sorts staying as low and fast as possible on a jump trail intended for just the opposite. On this, the 5th day of Crankworx, we do battle to find out who would be the warriors of flow and champions of scrub.

A bike park staple known across the world
Jumping skills required.
A bike park staple known across the world

42 jumps lay ahead once riders depart the start gate

Martyn Ahston and Blake Sampson sending it on the adaptive tandem bike.
Martyn Ashton and Blake Sampson sending it on the adaptive tandem bike.

Twice the riders twice the fun. Unfortunately Whistler Blackcomb hasn t quite gotten around to installing tandem bike racks.
This takes some serious cahones.
This takes some serious cahones

So many turns it ll make you re head spin
So many turns it'll make you're head spin

Georgia Astle playing both sides of the coin this week. After winning the Garbonzo DH she takes second place in the Air DH
Georgia Astle playing both sides of the coin this week. After winning the Garbonzo DH she takes second place in the Air DH

BMX racer Alaina Henderson proving she can do just as well with a big bike.
BMX racer Alaina Henderson proving she can do just as well with a big bike.

The inevitable Aline train rolls through with 20 riders riding tire to tire. Rdog in his element
Thomas Lemoine with a big ol whip during the mega train.
The inevitable A-Line train rolls through with 20+ riders riding tire to tire. R-Dog and Thomas Lemoine in their element

It was loose to say the least.
It was loose to say the least.

Fergus Ryan looking absolutely pinned
Fergus Ryan looking absolutely pinned.

Braaap
Braaap!!

Low rider Billy Meaclem coming in to mid Aline
Low rider Billy Meaclem coming in to mid A-Line

Aline has some of the finest curves of any trail
A-Line has some of the finest curves of any trail

Speedy.
Down the straight into the final leg of the race
Top to bottom pure exhilaration

Jordy Lunn didn t join the train so he could focus on a quick race run.
Jordy Lunn didn't join the train so he could focus on a quick race run.

Low and fast is the name of the game. It s a lot of work on a trail designed for maximum air time
A moment of solidarity

Noga Korem looking focused.
Noga Korem looking focused.

The Air DH is clearly up for interpretation. Race it how you want.
The Air DH is clearly up for interpretation. Race it how you want.

Garrett Macintosh powers down to the bottom
Garrett Macintosh powers down to the bottom.

Sam Blenkinsop sporting the King of Crankworx plate finishes in 3rd place
Sam Blenkinsop coming into the finish line.
Sam Blenkinsop sporting the King of Crankworx plate finishes in 3rd place

Vall Holl proving she can whip it the best of them.
Vali Holl proving she can whip it the best of them. She finishes 3rd on the day.

This corner is notorious for side outs. Riders must dance on the edge of traction to make the most their run
This corner is notorious for side outs. Riders must dance on the edge of traction to make the most their run.

Bas was close to the podium but just missed out and finished in 4th.
Bas was close to the podium, but just missed out and finished in 4th.

The one technical section on the course...
The one technical section on the course...

Another win for Jill Kitner.
Jill's winning time today was her fastest to date at 4:18 and marked her seventh consecutive Air DH win.

The man to take the top spot was Whistlers own Finn Iles finishing in 3 47.04 minutes. A blisteringly fast time to say the least.
The man to take the top spot was Whistler's own Finn Iles finishing in 3:47.04. A blisteringly fast time to say the least.

Start in the sun finish in the rain.
Start in the sun, finish in the rain.

Your Crankworx Air DH podium
Your Crankworx Air DH podium


Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Trails in Article
A-Line - Upper, A-Line - Lower

Posted In:
Racing and Events Finn Iles Jill Kintner Crankworx Crankworx Whistler 2019 DH Racing


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2020 Specialized Enduro is Bigger & Burlier Than Ever
102706 views
Spotted: Prototype Specialized Enduro? - Crankworx Whistler 2019
93542 views
First Ride: 2020 Giant Reign Advanced 29
90588 views
Final Results: Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
88226 views
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2019
71346 views
Results: Qualifying - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
66342 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2019
56109 views
First Ride: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer
54352 views

3 Comments

  • + 1
 was there a bike check article already? I love those for Air DH to see what people are choosing.
  • + 2
 Finn doesn't even need the new enduro
  • + 1
 Madness!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.017186
Mobile Version of Website