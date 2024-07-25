Photo Epic: Air DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024

High up on the list of things the Whistler bike park is known for is A-Line. The legendary trail has a reputation for being one of the most lapable, trainable, high-speed flow trails around. With features like the Moon Booter and the Tombstone jump, whoever thought 'let's have a DH race on this trail' knew it would be a good time. Unlike your average tech DH race, riders have to keep speed on berms that have taken a beating throughout Crankworx week and scrub speed on jumps or risk going too big. While Air DH might be the only race where party trains and backflips are customary, it's still a race and riders must do a delicate dance between too much speed and not enough speed. Both men's and women's podiums saw some familiar faces in the race scene like Jill Kintner and Richie Rude. Full race results can be found here.