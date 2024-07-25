Powered by Outside

Photo Epic: Air DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Jul 25, 2024
by Izzy Lidsky  

photo
Crankworx Whistler
AIR DH
photography by Cameron Mackenzie & Izzy Lidsky

High up on the list of things the Whistler bike park is known for is A-Line. The legendary trail has a reputation for being one of the most lapable, trainable, high-speed flow trails around. With features like the Moon Booter and the Tombstone jump, whoever thought 'let's have a DH race on this trail' knew it would be a good time. Unlike your average tech DH race, riders have to keep speed on berms that have taken a beating throughout Crankworx week and scrub speed on jumps or risk going too big. While Air DH might be the only race where party trains and backflips are customary, it's still a race and riders must do a delicate dance between too much speed and not enough speed. Both men's and women's podiums saw some familiar faces in the race scene like Jill Kintner and Richie Rude. Full race results can be found here.

photo
Martha Gill keeping her speed through the jumps.


photo
DH doesn't mean you can't have style too.

photo
Richie Rude looking fast in the fight for his podium spot.


photo
Jenna Hastings boosting through her race lap.


photo
Jill Kintner on her way to the top of the podium.


photo
You can really feel how fast you have to go on A-Line in this one.

photo
Bas Van Steenbergen riding straight into Whip-Off.

photo
Jill Kintner's GAME FACE.


Gillie with the "enduro" lines...


photo
If you look closely, you can almost hear Kyle Strait yelling 'FLIP IT' from behind Johnny Salido.

photo
And when Kyle says flip it, you flip it, I don't make the rules.


photo
This really seems like Kyle's flavor of racing.


photo
Honestly, seems like a lot of folks' flavor of racing.

photo
Blake Hansen's solo party lap. Every lap is a party with Blake.


photo
Mmm Crankworx week.


photo
Whips make you faster right?


photo
Eyes on the ferns, I mean prize.


photo
A-Line *chef's kiss*


photo
That Pivot Phoenix really pops in the forest light.


photo
Asking for a friend, if your foot float on accident and it looks like it was on purpose can you count it?


photo
Squids love Air DH.


photo
Everybody loves Air DH.


