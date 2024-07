Photo Epic: Air DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Martha Gill keeping her speed through the jumps.

DH doesn't mean you can't have style too.

Richie Rude looking fast in the fight for his podium spot.

Jenna Hastings boosting through her race lap.

Jill Kintner on her way to the top of the podium.

You can really feel how fast you have to go on A-Line in this one.

Bas Van Steenbergen riding straight into Whip-Off.

Jill Kintner's GAME FACE.

Gillie with the "enduro" lines...

If you look closely, you can almost hear Kyle Strait yelling 'FLIP IT' from behind Johnny Salido.

And when Kyle says flip it, you flip it, I don't make the rules.

This really seems like Kyle's flavor of racing.

Honestly, seems like a lot of folks' flavor of racing.

Blake Hansen's solo party lap. Every lap is a party with Blake.

Mmm Crankworx week.

Whips make you faster right?

Eyes on the ferns, I mean prize.

That Pivot Phoenix really pops in the forest light.

Asking for a friend, if your foot float on accident and it looks like it was on purpose can you count it?

Squids love Air DH.

Everybody loves Air DH.

High up on the list of things the Whistler bike park is known for is A-Line. The legendary trail has a reputation for being one of the most lapable, trainable, high-speed flow trails around. With features like the Moon Booter and the Tombstone jump, whoever thought 'let's have a DH race on this trail' knew it would be a good time. Unlike your average tech DH race, riders have to keep speed on berms that have taken a beating throughout Crankworx week and scrub speed on jumps or risk going too big. While Air DH might be the only race where party trains and backflips are customary, it's still a race and riders must do a delicate dance between too much speed and not enough speed. Both men's and women's podiums saw some familiar faces in the race scene like Jill Kintner and Richie Rude. Full race results can be found here.