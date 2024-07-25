Photo Epic: Air DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Martha Gill keeping her speed through the jumps.

DH doesn't mean you can't have style too.

Richie Rude looking fast in the fight for his podium spot.

Jenna Hastings boosting through her race lap.

Jill Kintner on her way to the top of the podium.

You can really feel how fast you have to go on A-Line in this one.

Bas Van Steenbergen riding straight into Whip-Off.

Jill Kintner's GAME FACE.

Gillie with the "enduro" lines...

If you look closely, you can almost hear Kyle Strait yelling 'FLIP IT' from behind Johnny Salido.

And when Kyle says flip it, you flip it, I don't make the rules.

This really seems like Kyle's flavor of racing.

Honestly, seems like a lot of folks' flavor of racing.

Blake Hansen's solo party lap. Every lap is a party with Blake.

Mmm Crankworx week.

Whips make you faster right?

Eyes on the ferns, I mean prize.

That Pivot Phoenix really pops in the forest light.

Asking for a friend, if your foot float on accident and it looks like it was on purpose can you count it?

Squids love Air DH.

Everybody loves Air DH.