Photo Epic: Air DH Silver Star - Crankworx BC 2021

Eight events done and dusted and the athletes are spent. A race series like Crankworx BC is just as much a test of mental strength as it is physical. Riders dealt with injuries, mental blocks, exhaustion, and varying weather conditions and it all came to an end with the Air DH at Silver Star Mountain Resort. This year the race was held on Title Line, the mountain's newest jump trail featuring beautiful near-vert berms, large jumps, rollers, and views that would make anyone stop and take it in. The air was hovering around freezing for the first laps of the day and it certainly takes a bit to get the body up to race speed. It all went off without a hitch though and we saw some major air and fast times.
Gracey Hemstreet takes another podium spot in 3rd, she is no doubt a force to recon with in years to come. Casey Brown in 2nd place. And Vaea Verbeeck in the top spot. For the men we saw George Brannigan in 3rd place, Mick Hannah in 2nd, and Bas Van Steenbergen in 1st.
Propane heaters at the start gate keeping the hands happy.
The build crew of Title Line came out to spectate the race.
Racing's done, time to party!
0 Comments
Post a Comment