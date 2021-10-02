Photo Epic: Air DH Silver Star - Crankworx BC 2021

Morning ice and frost fading as the sun comes up

Propane heaters at the start gate keeping the hands happy.

Seth tucked though the first corner.

Dylan Crane full speed.

Kirk McDowall getting the low lines dialled on the shark fins.

Garret Mechem doing slopestyle things during practice.

Mick Hannah putting in a strong performance for 2nd place.

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene

The build crew of Title Line came out to spectate the race.

Jackson Frew in 5th place today

Gracey Hemstreet charging off the drop. She claims 3rd today

Forrest Riesco scrubs off the drop

Another great finish for Casey in 2nd

George Brannigan sending his way in to 3rd.

Keegan Wright

Bas Van Steenbergen full speed.

He takes top spot and all but solidifies his crown in Rotorua

Vaea Verbeeck on a heater

She lands her self in a much deserved top spot on the podium

Racing's done, time to party!

Gracey Hemstreet (3), Casey Brown (2), Vaea Verbeeck (1)

George Brannigan (3), Mick Hannah (2), Bas Van Steenbergen (1)

And so it ends just as it begun. Bas and Vaea on top of the podiums and collect the most points to win the Crankworx BC tour. Next stop Rotorua

Eight events done and dusted and the athletes are spent. A race series like Crankworx BC is just as much a test of mental strength as it is physical. Riders dealt with injuries, mental blocks, exhaustion, and varying weather conditions and it all came to an end with the Air DH at Silver Star Mountain Resort. This year the race was held on Title Line, the mountain's newest jump trail featuring beautiful near-vert berms, large jumps, rollers, and views that would make anyone stop and take it in. The air was hovering around freezing for the first laps of the day and it certainly takes a bit to get the body up to race speed. It all went off without a hitch though and we saw some major air and fast times.Gracey Hemstreet takes another podium spot in 3rd, she is no doubt a force to recon with in years to come. Casey Brown in 2nd place. And Vaea Verbeeck in the top spot. For the men we saw George Brannigan in 3rd place, Mick Hannah in 2nd, and Bas Van Steenbergen in 1st.