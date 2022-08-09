Photo Epic: Air DH - Whistler Crankworx 2022

Crankworx Whistler returns after a two year hiatus. Despite all that time, it feels like we haven't skipped a beat. The town, still buzzing after a fantastic EWS race, turns their attention to A-Line. One of the busiest trails in the world is about to see a little more traffic, and in true Crankworx fashion, it's hot and dusty.
A stacked pro field filled with newcomers and old guard alike made their way down the 50 odd jumps and countless berms. Some were there to stake their claim on the podium, while others were just there to get down with big air and whips, and that was pretty cool to watch as well. In the pro women's, field home town hero Georgia Astle put down a solid run for third. Kirsten Van Horne, following her second place podium finish in Silver Star, does it again here in Whistler. Top spot goes to none other than the reigning Queen of Crankworx herself, Vaea Verbeeck. In the men's division, Jackson Frew took third, Sam Blenkinsop, never one to count out here, took second, and Mick Hannah scrubbed his way to the top spot. Retirement is treating you well Mick!
