Photo Epic: Air DH - Whistler Crankworx 2022

A new addition to the course in recent years. The course now snakes its way though a ski run before dropping in to the top section, adding three new jumps.

The berms on the A-Line are big enough to catch a run-a-way semi-truck.

Fabian "Couscous" Cousinie boosting the top hip.

Kera Linn with her eyes on the end of the berm you can rail at mach ten.

Love the pants Angie!

Casey Brown leads the party train on the Air DH.

Casey Brown prioritizing good times over fast times. Can't blame her!

Georgia Astle with the steeze off the drop right before she took home third place in the Air DH.

Astle keeping it cool mid air.

Vaea knows what it takes to get it done out there.

If its not concrete hard, it's dust and pebbles

Impress the crowd or go for gold?

Billy Meaclem making moves in the woods.

Look closely and you can see where Damian Hernandez saw the squids with their fisheyes on top of the moon booter and said, "watch this...".

Hanging it out there.

Who's man is this?

The fans were stoked to cheer on all of the athletes that boosted the moon booter!

One way to ride the S-berm.

How not to ride the S-berm! Easy to do with the dry conditions.

Amy Morrison sailing through the crisp green leaves of Whistler.

Aussie Sam Blenkinsop scrubbing the table after the moon booter - keeping the bike low and fast paid off as he finished the day on the second step of the podium, despite getting off the plane from Mont-Sainte-Anne within the past 24 hours.

Frew up and over into third place.

Kerr dropping in to the final jump.

Blinky back by 2.3 seconds for second place.

Bas just out of touch of the podium. We'll be looking to see what the 2021 King of Crankworx can do in Dual Slalom tomorrow.

Mick skirts the side of the lip. Mastering the fine balance between low speed and still enough height to clear the knuckle would earn him the win.

Crankworx Whistler returns after a two year hiatus. Despite all that time, it feels like we haven't skipped a beat. The town, still buzzing after a fantastic EWS race, turns their attention to A-Line. One of the busiest trails in the world is about to see a little more traffic, and in true Crankworx fashion, it's hot and dusty.A stacked pro field filled with newcomers and old guard alike made their way down the 50 odd jumps and countless berms. Some were there to stake their claim on the podium, while others were just there to get down with big air and whips, and that was pretty cool to watch as well. In the pro women's, field home town hero Georgia Astle put down a solid run for third. Kirsten Van Horne, following her second place podium finish in Silver Star, does it again here in Whistler. Top spot goes to none other than the reigning Queen of Crankworx herself, Vaea Verbeeck. In the men's division, Jackson Frew took third, Sam Blenkinsop, never one to count out here, took second, and Mick Hannah scrubbed his way to the top spot. Retirement is treating you well Mick!