Photo Epic: Air DH - Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Winning the AirDH, Ryan Gilchrist was followed by fellow Aussie and last year’s winner Mick Hannah. Gilchrist attributed part of his win to the training he did with Hannah:
|We really did a lot of practice together, and he taught me some of his secrets that he learned winning last year. I am honoured, honestly. It’s Mick Hannah. You can’t say he’s not a legend.—Ryan Gilchrist, AirDH Winner
Canadian rider Jakob Jewett secured third place, making his second podium finish early in the 2024 Crankworx World Tour. In the women’s category, Martha Gill took home Gold, followed by local Shania Rawson, and US rider Kialani Hines. Gill, celebrating her first ever AirDH podium, is not only competing in Friday’s and Saturday’s events, but also plans to attend every stop of the 2024 Crankworx World Tour, positioning herself as a hot contender for this year’s Queen of Crankworx title.