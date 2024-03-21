Photo Epic: Air DH - Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Mar 21, 2024
by Cameron Mackenzie  

photo
Photo Epic

AirDH

Crankworx Rotorua 2024


Words by Crankworx & Photography // Cam Mackenzie

Winning the AirDH, Ryan Gilchrist was followed by fellow Aussie and last year’s winner Mick Hannah. Gilchrist attributed part of his win to the training he did with Hannah:

bigquotesWe really did a lot of practice together, and he taught me some of his secrets that he learned winning last year. I am honoured, honestly. It’s Mick Hannah. You can’t say he’s not a legend.Ryan Gilchrist, AirDH Winner

Canadian rider Jakob Jewett secured third place, making his second podium finish early in the 2024 Crankworx World Tour. In the women’s category, Martha Gill took home Gold, followed by local Shania Rawson, and US rider Kialani Hines. Gill, celebrating her first ever AirDH podium, is not only competing in Friday’s and Saturday’s events, but also plans to attend every stop of the 2024 Crankworx World Tour, positioning herself as a hot contender for this year’s Queen of Crankworx title. 

photo
Matthew Fairbrother

photo
Zotos

photo
Erice Van Leuven

photo
Trains

photo
Dan Booker

photo
Sam Gale

Ryan Gilchrist
Ryan Gilchrist

Mick Hannah
Mick Hannah

photo
Nils Heiniger

photo
Martha Gill

photo
Brook MacDonald

photo
Blenki

photo
Rhys Ellis chasing Dan Booker

photo

photo
Charlie Lester Rosson

photo
Martha Gill

photo
Nils Heiniger

photo
Jayden Fleeming

photo
Rhys Ellis

photo
Sam Gale

photo
Shania Rawson

photo
Sam Toohey

photo

photo
Elliot Jamieson

photo
Nils Heiniger

photo
Louis Hamilton

photo
Brook MacDonald

photo
Blenki

photo
Jakob Jewett

photo
Tuhoto Ariki Pene

photo
Your 2024 Crankworx Rotorua AirDH Podium.

photo
Sik Mik spraying champagne is a site we'll never get sick of.

photo
I suspect we'll see Gilly on the top step of a podium again later this week.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Crankworx 2024 Crankworx Rotorua 2024


Author Info:
cameronmackenzie avatar

Member since Mar 6, 2011
68 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Why Did Bernard Kerr's Prototype Frame Break at Crankworx Rotorua?
94978 views
First Ride: Atherton S170 - Long Travel & Lugged Aluminum
57781 views
Destination Showcase: Boise, Idaho [Updated for 2024]
55294 views
Review: Yeti's Back in the XC Game With the 2024 ASR
54364 views
Henry's Waffle House: All-Mountain Bikes Are Back, and They're More Pointless Than Ever
45172 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Rotorua 2024
42681 views
Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding in Eastern Idaho [Updated for 2024]
38823 views
Destination Showcase: McCall, Idaho [Updated for 2024]
33821 views

2 Comments
  • 2 0
 Is air DH a race down a jump line??
  • 2 0
 Yes, it's a jump line. The track is Mr Black







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.050292
Mobile Version of Website