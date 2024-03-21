Photo Epic: Air DH - Crankworx Rotorua 2024

We really did a lot of practice together, and he taught me some of his secrets that he learned winning last year. I am honoured, honestly. It’s Mick Hannah. You can’t say he’s not a legend. — Ryan Gilchrist, AirDH Winner

Matthew Fairbrother

Zotos

Erice Van Leuven

Trains

Dan Booker

Sam Gale

Ryan Gilchrist

Mick Hannah

Nils Heiniger

Martha Gill

Brook MacDonald

Blenki

Rhys Ellis chasing Dan Booker

Charlie Lester Rosson

Martha Gill

Nils Heiniger

Jayden Fleeming

Rhys Ellis

Sam Gale

Shania Rawson

Sam Toohey

Elliot Jamieson

Nils Heiniger

Louis Hamilton

Brook MacDonald

Blenki

Jakob Jewett

Tuhoto Ariki Pene

Your 2024 Crankworx Rotorua AirDH Podium.

Sik Mik spraying champagne is a site we'll never get sick of.

I suspect we'll see Gilly on the top step of a podium again later this week.

Winning the AirDH, Ryan Gilchrist was followed by fellow Aussie and last year’s winner Mick Hannah. Gilchrist attributed part of his win to the training he did with Hannah:Canadian rider Jakob Jewett secured third place, making his second podium finish early in the 2024 Crankworx World Tour. In the women’s category, Martha Gill took home Gold, followed by local Shania Rawson, and US rider Kialani Hines. Gill, celebrating her first ever AirDH podium, is not only competing in Friday’s and Saturday’s events, but also plans to attend every stop of the 2024 Crankworx World Tour, positioning herself as a hot contender for this year’s Queen of Crankworx title.