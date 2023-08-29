Photo Epic: Andorra XC World Cup 2023

The weather drama didn't end with the downhill racing in Andorra as some last-minute schedule and broadcast changes saw the U23 Men take on the slop first as Riley Amos would give a strong showing to best Adrien Boichis by 13 seconds. Noëlle Buri became the first rider to win a U23 Women's XC World Cup who isn't Sofia Pedersen as she crossed the line 24 seconds up on Ronja Blöchlinger.
Mona Mittwerwallner powered her way to her first Elite win as she bested Alessandra Keller in the later laps to cross the line 34 seconds in the lead. Pauline Ferrand Prevot was given a big advantage in the initial lap as a crash slowed most of the field but the newly crowned World Champ didn't have the legs to match Mona and Alessandra as she dropped back to third, nearly a minute and a half back.
Mathias Flückiger once again proved he is tough to beat in tricky conditions as he stormed across the line after a dominant performance. The early stages of the race saw a battle between Luca Schwarzbauer and Mathias Flückiger but it was the Swiss rider who continued to push hard as he built a lead on lap two and never looked back. The closing stages of the race saw Thomas Griot ride into the race as the gap got down to 10 seconds. A final push from Mathias carried him across the line 23 seconds ahead. Following 2nd-placed Thomas Griot was the newly crowned World Champ Tom Pidcock who came good in the second half of the race besting Jordan Sarrou in a final lap fight.
Riders now get a week off before the season continues with a return to Les Gets.