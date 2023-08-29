Photo Epic: Andorra XC World Cup 2023

Riley Amos ready to lay down the ride of his life.

The U23 men kick off the day's action.

Riley Amos went to the front early on and didn't look back.

Luca Martin with a great ride into third.

Adrien Boichis has been the consistent force in the U23 men's field but would have to settle for second today.

It's been a few years since his last win in Les Gets so Riley Amos let all that built-up emotion pour out.

What a ride for Riley Amos.

Riley Amos takes the U23 in in Andorra.

Ronja Blochlinger lines up in the coldest race we've seen in probably forever.

Noelle Buri keeps warm before the going gets hot.

U23 Women up the first climb.

Buri stalks Blochinger up the fire road, eventually leading to a pass.

Noelle Buri's coast was clear after Samara Maxwell ran out of gas by mid-race.

Third for Noemi Garnier in the tough conditions.

Noelle Buri takes the win here in Andorra.

Gassed, cold, but satisfied.

U23 Women's podium - Noelle Buri, Ronja Blochlinger

Cold champagne for an even colder day.

Loana Lecomte was in good spirits at the start line.

Mona Mitterwallner takes to the line for a massive afternoon.

Loana Lecomte, as always, would be a threat for the win.

No matter the course or altitude, Alessandra Keller is always up for a challenge.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot warms up to the idea of going racing in near freezing temps.

Evie Richards always goes well in the wet and muddy conditions and today was no different.

Martina Berta led the pack in the early exchanges.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot leads on the first lap.

Puck Pieterse on her way to 7th place.

9th place for Savilia Blunk.

Loana Lecomte dancing over the slippery rocks and roots of the technical Andorra course.

Mona Mitterwallner found her way to the front and didn't look back once she got there.

Evie Richards ripping down the slippery descent on the ski piste.

An early lead for Pauline as she put in time between herself and the rest of the field on lap one.

Another solid showing from Martina Berta. She'd come in just off the podium.

Earning the final step of the podium was Evie Richards.

Eighth place for Anne Terpstra.

Lecomte kept her composure in these hellish conditions enough for a spot on the podium.

Mitterwallner stepped on the gas on the third lap and went on a passing rampage.

Mitterwallner hammering until the very end.

Mitterwallner chases and eventually passes Keller with only a few kms to go.

Mona Mitterwallner takes her first elite World Cup win.

An incredible ride to take her first Elite win.

A hard-fought second place for Alessandra Keller.

Evie Richards happy with her days work.

Mona Mitterwallner takes the win in front of Alessandra Keller, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Loana Lecomte and Evie Richards.

A very well deserved champagne spray.

Tom Pidcock had some work to do from a few rows back.

Mathias Flückiger with his eyes on the prize.

Mathias Fluckiger has the speed and experience for a track in these conditions.

Don't count Sarrou out for a good performance on a day like this.

Men's Elite start.

The elite men get the final action of the day underway.

Vlad Dascalu powering up the long and seemingly never ending climb.

A strong ride for Thomas Litscher into 8th.

A top 10 for Vital Albin.

Sarrou laying into the pedals. He'd end his day in fourth.

The battle for position between Griot, Schwarzbauer, and Sarrou raged on up the centre climb.

Seventh for Titouan Carod.

Thomas Pidcock started on the third row and had a proper task at hand to get himself onto the podium.

Luca Schwarzbauer puts in the watts trying keep Fluckiger at bay.

Mathias Flückiger thrives in these sort of conditions.

Fluckiger cranking hard to stay out of harms way.

XCC winner Luca Schwarzbauer went hard at the start and would lead before finishing a strong 5th, another great weekend for the German.

Another podium for BMC's Jordan Sarrou.

What a ride from Thomas Griot to snatch second place.

Tom Pidcock fighting his way through the pack and onto the podium.

Mathias Fluckiger takes it in dramatic fashion in Andorra.

Fluckiger put on one hell of a performance.

An impressive third-place finish for Pidcock but we all know he wanted more.

Mathias Flückiger back where he belongs.

Teammates Thomas Griot and Luca Schwarzbauer congratulate each other on their podium performances.

Vlad Dascalu battled his way into the top 10.

Your Men's Elite Podium: Mathias Fluckiger, Thomas Griot, Tom Pidcock, Jordan Sarrou, and Luca Schwarzbauer

Mathias Flückiger gets to spray that winner's champagne once again.

The last shower of the day.

The weather drama didn't end with the downhill racing in Andorra as some last-minute schedule and broadcast changes saw the U23 Men take on the slop first as Riley Amos would give a strong showing to best Adrien Boichis by 13 seconds. Noëlle Buri became the first rider to win a U23 Women's XC World Cup who isn't Sofia Pedersen as she crossed the line 24 seconds up on Ronja Blöchlinger.Mona Mittwerwallner powered her way to her first Elite win as she bested Alessandra Keller in the later laps to cross the line 34 seconds in the lead. Pauline Ferrand Prevot was given a big advantage in the initial lap as a crash slowed most of the field but the newly crowned World Champ didn't have the legs to match Mona and Alessandra as she dropped back to third, nearly a minute and a half back.Mathias Flückiger once again proved he is tough to beat in tricky conditions as he stormed across the line after a dominant performance. The early stages of the race saw a battle between Luca Schwarzbauer and Mathias Flückiger but it was the Swiss rider who continued to push hard as he built a lead on lap two and never looked back. The closing stages of the race saw Thomas Griot ride into the race as the gap got down to 10 seconds. A final push from Mathias carried him across the line 23 seconds ahead. Following 2nd-placed Thomas Griot was the newly crowned World Champ Tom Pidcock who came good in the second half of the race besting Jordan Sarrou in a final lap fight.Riders now get a week off before the season continues with a return to Les Gets.