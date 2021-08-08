Race Day Photo Epic: Ard Rock 2021

Here we are in Reeth, England for the Santa Cruz Ard Rock Enduro, supported by Maxxis. The event takes place on 100% natural, rock-strewn and rough terrain only rideable in the event! The event has been cancelled the past two years for hiccups of biblical proportions - floods and a plague. But despite the weather warnings - they are back!
There’s zero trail centre kitty litter at Ard Rock, just ancient trails and paths with more flowing, steep and technical riding under your wheels than you can shake a stick at. The entire route will be purpose marked for the event and offers a ‘once only’ opportunity to hit up some unique natural rocky zones. But be warned, the Ard Rock stages contain a mixture of flat out fast gullies, off-road tracks, steep rocky chutes and technical single tracks that demand a good level of skill and fitness…
Saturday’s Ard Rock Enduro was the headline event for competent riders who really care about their position, and posting the fastest times! Let's see what went down...Results
18-29 Men
1st. Jono Jones: 19:54.52
2nd. Christopher Gallagher: 20:12.56
3rd. Alex Storr: 20:16.03
4th. Lachlan Blair: 20:17.22
5th. Mark Scott: 20:18.87
18-29 Women
1st. Bex Baraona: 22:19.36
2nd. Chloe Taylor: 22:37.56
3rd. Polly Henderson: 23:37.17
4th. Martha Gill: 23:49.36
5th. Sian Dillon: 24:07.15
30-39 Men
1st. Fergus Lamb: 19:29.79
2nd. Marc Beaumont: 19:51.22
3rd. Liam Moynihan: 19:57.45
4th. Reece Langhorn: 20:10.57
5th. Joe Barnes: 20:13.82
30-39 Women
1st. Helen Gaskell: 22:49.71
2nd. Katie Wakely: 23:24.11
3rd. Becky Cook: 23:47.56
4th. Jess Stone: 23:58.73
5th. Katy Sunter: 25:06.72
You can find the full results list here
.
