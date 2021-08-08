Race Day Photo Epic: Ard Rock 2021

Quaint location

The beast

Dan Hole on the racer's breakfast of choice

Biblical

Goggles will be required

Early bird gets the ... bird?

All the birds out at 7.45am

Pat Campbell Jenner laying it down on S1

Jono Jones, fastest senior elite, cruising past James Petit and Oli's magic cairn. Rumour has it Jono was piloting a new Pivot with ... you guessed it, room for a water bottle

Thanks to local MRT keeping us all safe

Inside for Mr Dale

Outside for Mr Scott

Into the darkness

Rock-strewn terrain keeping us on our toes

Locals providing the goods

Beer O'Clock for the Cotic Shirts

Fuelled by Hops on the next climb

Matt Jones has the shapes, but Jono has the speed!

Lots of riders got lured down this chasm on S3. Here Daisy just realised what's coming

'That' shot

Moods as high as the climbs

One wrong move and that pedal is going to tell you about it

On the chase

Becci Skelton drops the anchor

Back up

Bleak spot for a puncture

50:01 lads brought the steeze

Benny Hill galore at the bottom of S7 after a shower

Keep them coming

Never gets old

Back in the village for some refreshments and beats

Pump to the music

Catering on point

Finally normality is resumed

Overall winners - Fergus Lamb and Bex Baraona

Female Senior Winners 1. Bex Baraona 2. Chloe Taylor 3. Polly Henderson

Mens Senior Winners 1. Jono Jones 2. Christopher Gallagher 3. Alex Storr

Results

18-29 Men



1st. Jono Jones: 19:54.52

2nd. Christopher Gallagher: 20:12.56

3rd. Alex Storr: 20:16.03

4th. Lachlan Blair: 20:17.22

5th. Mark Scott: 20:18.87



18-29 Women



1st. Bex Baraona: 22:19.36

2nd. Chloe Taylor: 22:37.56

3rd. Polly Henderson: 23:37.17

4th. Martha Gill: 23:49.36

5th. Sian Dillon: 24:07.15



30-39 Men



1st. Fergus Lamb: 19:29.79

2nd. Marc Beaumont: 19:51.22

3rd. Liam Moynihan: 19:57.45

4th. Reece Langhorn: 20:10.57

5th. Joe Barnes: 20:13.82



30-39 Women



1st. Helen Gaskell: 22:49.71

2nd. Katie Wakely: 23:24.11

3rd. Becky Cook: 23:47.56

4th. Jess Stone: 23:58.73

5th. Katy Sunter: 25:06.72

