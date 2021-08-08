Race Day Photo Epic: Ard Rock 2021

Aug 8, 2021
by Tristan Tinn  


Photo Epic
RACE DAY
Ard Rock 2021
Words & Photography by Tristan Tinn with Additional Images Thanks to Mick Kirkman

Here we are in Reeth, England for the Santa Cruz Ard Rock Enduro, supported by Maxxis. The event takes place on 100% natural, rock-strewn and rough terrain only rideable in the event! The event has been cancelled the past two years for hiccups of biblical proportions - floods and a plague. But despite the weather warnings - they are back!

There’s zero trail centre kitty litter at Ard Rock, just ancient trails and paths with more flowing, steep and technical riding under your wheels than you can shake a stick at. The entire route will be purpose marked for the event and offers a ‘once only’ opportunity to hit up some unique natural rocky zones. But be warned, the Ard Rock stages contain a mixture of flat out fast gullies, off-road tracks, steep rocky chutes and technical single tracks that demand a good level of skill and fitness…

Saturday’s Ard Rock Enduro was the headline event for competent riders who really care about their position, and posting the fastest times! Let's see what went down...

Quaint location

The beast


Dan Hole on the racer's breakfast of choice

Biblical

Goggles will be required

Early bird gets the ... bird?

All the birds out at 7.45am

Pat Campbell Jenner laying it down on S1

Jono Jones, fastest senior elite, cruising past James Petit and Oli's magic cairn. Rumour has it Jono was piloting a new Pivot with ... you guessed it, room for a water bottle

Thanks to local MRT keeping us all safe

Inside for Mr Dale

Outside for Mr Scott

Into the darkness

Rock-strewn terrain keeping us on our toes

Locals providing the goods

Beer O'Clock for the Cotic Shirts

Fuelled by Hops on the next climb

Matt Jones has the shapes, but Jono has the speed!

Lots of riders got lured down this chasm on S3. Here Daisy just realised what's coming

'That' shot

Moods as high as the climbs

One wrong move and that pedal is going to tell you about it

Pull!

On the chase

Becci Skelton drops the anchor

Back up

Bleak spot for a puncture

50:01 lads brought the steeze

Benny Hill galore at the bottom of S7 after a shower

Keep them coming

Never gets old

Back in the village for some refreshments and beats

Pump to the music


Catering on point


Finally normality is resumed

Overall winners - Fergus Lamb and Bex Baraona

Female Senior Winners 1. Bex Baraona 2. Chloe Taylor 3. Polly Henderson

Mens Senior Winners 1. Jono Jones 2. Christopher Gallagher 3. Alex Storr

Results
18-29 Men

1st. Jono Jones: 19:54.52
2nd. Christopher Gallagher: 20:12.56
3rd. Alex Storr: 20:16.03
4th. Lachlan Blair: 20:17.22
5th. Mark Scott: 20:18.87

18-29 Women

1st. Bex Baraona: 22:19.36
2nd. Chloe Taylor: 22:37.56
3rd. Polly Henderson: 23:37.17
4th. Martha Gill: 23:49.36
5th. Sian Dillon: 24:07.15

30-39 Men

1st. Fergus Lamb: 19:29.79
2nd. Marc Beaumont: 19:51.22
3rd. Liam Moynihan: 19:57.45
4th. Reece Langhorn: 20:10.57
5th. Joe Barnes: 20:13.82

30-39 Women

1st. Helen Gaskell: 22:49.71
2nd. Katie Wakely: 23:24.11
3rd. Becky Cook: 23:47.56
4th. Jess Stone: 23:58.73
5th. Katy Sunter: 25:06.72

You can find the full results list here.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics Ard Rock Enduro Racing


5 Comments

  • 2 0
 Hell of a gap between 1st and the rest of the field. What was he riding - a magic carpet or dodgy timing?
  • 1 0
 Great weekend all round, can’t recommend it enough big thank you to all those who have worked so hard to make such a great event.
  • 1 0
 PB comment section be like "how on earth can Fergus Lamb win on that: outdated, heavy, ugly etc etc bike"
  • 1 0
 I'm surprised: no fullface helmets?
  • 1 1
 Looks a great event again.Was there an e bike class this year?

