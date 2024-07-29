Photo Report: Ardrock Enduro 2024

Paul Appleton picking his way through the roots

Seton Tuning's Dan Slack took a slightly less delicate approach, the way only world cup riders can on his way to taking the win in the Bosch EMTB race

Alexia Desile took the win in the Masters Women's EMTB race

Party train with the boys

The reason for this crash could possibly be explained by the next photo

It's not easy for your average rider to put up with the pressure of knowing Josh Bryceland is charging his way down the hill behind you. But as always Josh gave everyone plenty of room

This was somewhat painful yet amazing save

Not everybody was so lucky

It takes a little bit of bravery to lean in with all the rocks on the tracks in the Dales

Peter Heyward setting it up out wide

Using all the travel

The Ardrock drop is a focal point for riders and spectators and signifies you're almost home

The crowd at the Ardrock drop are pretty relentless and unforgiving but they all mean well

Another year, another T-Mo win - it seems like Tracy just keeps getting faster

Carving your way through the dust is always fun

The entrance into Heckler's wood is no only tricky because of the track, but also the anticipation of what you're about to experience from outside the tape

Scott's Sean Luke was out having fun and racing in the sun on Saturday

With views this good you had to go on Instagram and the Go-pro

The exposure here at Ardrock makes things a little bit more interesting

Fastest man on the hill putting to good use all the World Cup experience he's gained this year was Will Brodie

Mollie Leverton could not stop smiling on her way through stage 5

There's always time for a bit of style

It's not all about the racing here at Ardrock, the party is pretty good too

Kids bikes, drinking and foam - what could possibly go wrong?!

Phil Atwill taking the win in Peaty's pub bike GP, well possibly - there was a lot of chaos and drinking but Phil did end up with a trophy

It was Peaty's 50th birthday - Happy birthday to the big man - it looked like plenty were raising a glass in his honour

Now there is a prize!

Stage 5 was all about pressing into those berms

With the race being in Yorkshire, there was a strong presence from local brand Hope. I'm not sure there were too many people left in their factory on Friday

This guy completed Ardrock bingo - not only was he rocking his party shirt, but he also was racing on the obligatory British race standard Orange

Ardrock has some of the best views in mountain bike racing

Ard on the breaks

Speed tucking for the win

Phil Atwill out having fun on the little bike

This flat out section had more stunning Yorkshire views, not that the riders got to see them

There were a few queues at the top of the stages, but the Ardrock team keep things running pretty slick

Neil Halcrow went out to do the full enduro loop on his e-bike on Saturday, which he didn't realise he wouldn't get a time for but Neil put the practice to good use taking him third in the e-bike Veteran men's the day after

Craig Evans squashing the jumps and swapping Hardline for Ardrock this weekend

Is it even Ardrock is there aren't any party shirts?

Party shirts aren't just for the boys, it's amazing to see so many women out smashing it at Ardrock

Coming in hot

Second place for Jess Stone this weekend in the Female Masters race

Someone was not having a great day

Jono showing Phil Atwill the way - not sure that Phil needed it

With just under 4000 riders then the staff and industry guys on stands, plus media, and mix in a few spectators who turn up on the day Ardrock more than doubles the local population

Local spectators were somewhat critical

Joe Barnes on the charge in one of the most colourful kits of the weekend

Hope Academy had a race all of their own on Sunday with the Fun-duro laid on for kids free of charge

It wasn't just a fun-duro though, Hope Academy had free-of-charge coaching sessions all weekend

That is when their track wasn't being invaded

George Swift all the way from New Zealand taking the win in both the 18-29 Enduro and E-MTB races

Marshalls didn't just have to stand on the hill with stages as spread out as Ardrock's, roaming marshals also got some laps in. Without volunteers like these racing just doesn't happen

The prize that everyone wanted to go home with

The fastest Male and Female Enduro racers this weekend were Will Brodie and Bex Baraona

With just under 4,000 riders, Ardrock Enduro isn't just one of the biggest races in the UK, it's one of the biggest races in the world. Add to that all the demo bikes that are available, the music and the feel good atmosphere, it's a must do event for so many mountain bikers. At the same time, it goes to show you that Enduro racing isn't quite as dead as some people make out, well at least in the Yorkshire Dales anyway. Joe and his team put on one hell of an event every year, that just keeps making you want to come back for more.