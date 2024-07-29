Photo Report: Ardrock Enduro 2024

With just under 4,000 riders, Ardrock Enduro isn't just one of the biggest races in the UK, it's one of the biggest races in the world. Add to that all the demo bikes that are available, the music and the feel good atmosphere, it's a must do event for so many mountain bikers. At the same time, it goes to show you that Enduro racing isn't quite as dead as some people make out, well at least in the Yorkshire Dales anyway. Joe and his team put on one hell of an event every year, that just keeps making you want to come back for more.