Photo Epic: Balance Bike and Rippers Downhill at The Malverns Classic

Aug 29, 2022
by Nick Bentley  

Photo Epic
Balance Bike and Rippers Downhill
from The Malverns Classic
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)

The final event in the Pinkbike Balance bike and Rippers World Championships culminated on Sunday with the Downhill races. It's been a real pleasure to witness the future of our sport played out right in front of us with these young girls and boys competing just as hard as their adult counterparts for their coveted World Champs jerseys. It's amazing to see just how excited they all get at just being able to ride their bike, let alone if they win. It's a real lesson for all of us in that the joy is in riding your bike not necessarily what comes from riding a bike.

During practice riders got the opportunity to race their parents down the track
The Rippers downhill course finished with a tight grassy turn into a finishing sprint straight
There was a great turn out for both the Balance bike and Rippers Downhill race on the final day of The Malverns Classic
Riders had until the count of 3 to prepare themselves on the start line
The views from the top of the Rippers Downhill track made the hike up the hill worth it
The Rippers started halfway down the adult Downhill track meaning they took on the same grassy tight turns and rutted straight their older competitors faced
The push up the hill was a steep one when you ve only got little legs a pull up by Dad and his e-bike made things much easier
Technique was definitely not an issue with riders getting their lean on around the corners
It was great to see riders from all categories coming out to cheer on their fellow riders
Family memories being created throughout the weekend at The Malverns Classic
Riders were clearly enjoying themselves in the Balance Bike Downhill
A sprint out the start gate for the balance bike riders charging their way down the course
Riders in the balance bike downhill faced a similar course to the quad eliminator and it was clear the practice over the weekend really paid off with riders much more comfortable with the tight corners and jumps
Dad wanted to join in the Balance bike fun
Riders had to negotiate much tighter turns in the Balance Bike Downhill but this didn t phase any riders
A tutu and unicorn leggings were the riding kit choice of the day for this young rider
Full face and goggles - the must have for any downhill rider
This young rider speed tucking over the final jump towards the finishing line showing he s already mastered his balance bike and ready for his jump up a category in the near future
The skill of these young riders is amazing their ability to hit these flat grassy corners at will really demonstrates their bike control
The podiums descended into chaos for a short time whilst freebies were given out
Hannah Escott and Mophead provided the commentary this weekend brilliant as ever
Thumbs up if you enjoyed the weekend
Family s and friends were on hand to celebrate with their riders
There were some awesome celebrations on the podiums
Here are all your Balance Bike World Champions from the weekend
