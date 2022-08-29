Photo Epic: Balance Bike and Rippers Downhill at The Malverns Classic

The final event in the Pinkbike Balance bike and Rippers World Championships culminated on Sunday with the Downhill races. It's been a real pleasure to witness the future of our sport played out right in front of us with these young girls and boys competing just as hard as their adult counterparts for their coveted World Champs jerseys. It's amazing to see just how excited they all get at just being able to ride their bike, let alone if they win. It's a real lesson for all of us in that the joy is in riding your bike not necessarily what comes from riding a bike.
