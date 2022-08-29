Photo Epic: Balance Bike and Rippers Downhill at The Malverns Classic

During practice riders got the opportunity to race their parents down the track

The Rippers downhill course finished with a tight grassy turn into a finishing sprint straight

There was a great turnout for both the Balance bike and Rippers Downhill race on the final day of The Malverns Classic

Riders had until the count of 3 to prepare themselves on the start line

The views from the top of the Rippers Downhill track made the hike up the hill worth it

The Rippers started halfway down the adult Downhill track meaning they took on the same grassy tight turns and rutted straight their older competitors faced

The push up the hill was a steep one when you've only got little legs, a pull up by Dad and his e-bike made things much easier

Technique was definitely not an issue with riders getting their lean on around the corners

It was great to see riders from all categories coming out to cheer on their fellow riders

Family memories being created throughout the weekend at The Malverns Classic

Riders were clearly enjoying themselves in the Balance Bike Downhill

A sprint out the start gate for the balance bike riders, charging their way down the course

Riders in the balance bike downhill faced a similar course to the quad eliminator and it was clear the practice over the weekend really paid off with riders much more comfortable with the tight corners and jumps

Dad wanted to join in the Balance bike fun

Riders had to negotiate much tighter turns in the Balance Bike Downhill but this didn't phase any riders

A tutu and unicorn leggings were the riding kit choice of the day for this young rider

Full face and goggles - the must-have for any downhill rider

This young rider speed tucking over the final jump towards the finishing line showing he's already mastered his balance bike and ready for his jump up a category in the near future

The skill of these young riders is amazing, their ability to hit these flat grassy corners at will really demonstrates their bike control

The podiums descended into chaos for a short time whilst freebies were given out

Hannah Escott and Mophead provided the commentary this weekend, brilliant as ever

Thumbs up if you enjoyed the weekend

Families and friends were on hand to celebrate with their riders

There were some awesome celebrations on the podiums

Here are all your Balance Bike World Champions from the weekend

The final event in the Pinkbike Balance bike and Rippers World Championships culminated on Sunday with the Downhill races. It's been a real pleasure to witness the future of our sport played out right in front of us with these young girls and boys competing just as hard as their adult counterparts for their coveted World Champs jerseys. It's amazing to see just how excited they all get at just being able to ride their bike, let alone if they win. It's a real lesson for all of us in that the joy is in riding your bike not necessarily what comes from riding a bike.