Photo Epic: Bataille De France - French Downhill National Championships 2020

With the rainbow stripes of a male and female World Champ duo serving as a sharp reminder who's on top of the game right now, there's no doubt French DH racing is absolutely on fire. As up and coming names continue to push into the top 20 on the World Cup circuit, this will surely be remembered as a golden era for those of vertically-striped red, white and blue affiliation.
The 'Wolfpack' of Bruni-Pierron-Vergier have been forcing DH to new levels of speed and sportsmanship; three podium spots seem to be reserved as standard in elite mens series. Who exactly was the favourite for this race was anything but clear and with Myriam Nicole racing at full strength for an extended period and 2019 WC title challenger, Marine Cabirou fresh back from a shoulder injury the women's event was also far from a sure conclusion.
Always flat out, always brutally rough and rocky - French DH tracks are about as fierce as they come. Les Menuires was no less formidable. Long straights with some large gaps commenced proceedings before things steepened up just as the dust began to deepen. Numerous bus-stops with jump options quickly morphed into jagged rock gardens that had riders longing for the softer ruts of the course behind them. A couple of road gaps then spat racers out into several super-wide grass turns before a bridge and finish jump down to the line. Staying dry all weekend, the track was running at top speed, as fast and loose as the best of the World Cup tracks. Vive La France. Long live DH.
Awesome photos too.
Side note - Looks like both winners rode with smart phones in pockets of their pants? A bit surprising given that a lot of them seem to think even back protectors restrict movement. The aero loss must be immense!
Congrats to all, frenchies rule this sport. FOFFAF - Federation Of French Fast As F***s.
