Photo Story: Behind the Scenes with Reed Boggs During the Incredible 'From Then to Now'

Cork Seven to start the morning in loving memory of Jordie Lunn exactly one year from his passing
Folded and tucked up on the right hip
Reed knew the speed into the step down would be fast following the 360 from the drop prior, but he couldn't have guessed just how deep he would end up landing after pulling the flip around.
Digger Ian Carpenter and fellow freeride Nicholi Rogatkin were also crucial parts of the team throughout the filming process. Ian kept all of the features in top shape and Nicholi provided the moral support.
Perspective
The energy was second to none when Reed stomped his step down flip. One of the biggest moves of the video, yet the second feature we filmed. Reed stepped up to the plate with this one.
Pure focus from the Utah local
Pre Ride vs Post Ride emotion
Fall sunsets throughout the shoot were spectacular
Details
