Photo Story: Behind the Scenes with Reed Boggs During the Incredible 'From Then to Now'

Photo Epic: Reed Boggs - "From then to Now". Images by Ian Collins

Cork Seven to start the morning in loving memory of Jordie Lunn exactly one year from his passing

Hop, skip, and a jump

When dirt art and riding art combine, great things happen

Being a camera operator on a bike shoot involves a lot more than just using a camera

Morning fold

Backflip barpsin to tuck no-hander on the single crown SB165

Folded and tucked up on the right hip

The final feature shot for the video, Reed's flat drop to step down line

Reed knew the speed into the step down would be fast following the 360 from the drop prior, but he couldn't have guessed just how deep he would end up landing after pulling the flip around.

Teamwork makes the dream work. Reed Boggs and DJ Brandt session the right hip together in some prime Utah evening light

Downhip aboard the SB165

Digger Ian Carpenter and fellow freeride Nicholi Rogatkin were also crucial parts of the team throughout the filming process. Ian kept all of the features in top shape and Nicholi provided the moral support.

Modern day step down moves.

Perspective

Paying homage to Mike Kinrade with this step down from his 2012 Rampage line

The energy was second to none when Reed stomped his step down flip. One of the biggest moves of the video, yet the second feature we filmed. Reed stepped up to the plate with this one.

Good vibes with the crew while waiting for light

Reed's ridge was high above the desert floor, an ambitious build no doubt. Rampage vibes were in the air when he called his drop in.

No trees to stop you in Virgin, Utah...

Pure focus from the Utah local

Pre Ride vs Post Ride emotion

Can't think of a better way to end the day

Fall sunsets throughout the shoot were spectacular

Dual Crown build with the Marzocchi 58

Single Crown build with the Marzocchi Z1 Coil

Details