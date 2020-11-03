Photo Story: Behind the Scenes with Reed Boggs During the Incredible 'From Then to Now'

Nov 3, 2020
by Yeti Cycles  
Photo by Ian Collins
Photo Epic: Reed Boggs - "From then to Now". Images by Ian Collins

Photo by Ian Collins

Photo by Ian Collins
Photo by Ian Collins
Cork Seven to start the morning in loving memory of Jordie Lunn exactly one year from his passing

Photo by Ian Collins
Hop, skip, and a jump

Photo by Ian Collins

Photo by Ian Collins
When dirt art and riding art combine, great things happen

Photo by Ian Collins
Being a camera operator on a bike shoot involves a lot more than just using a camera

Photo by Ian Collins
Morning fold

Photo by Ian Collins
Backflip barpsin to tuck no-hander on the single crown SB165

Photo by Ian Collins
Photo by Ian Collins
Folded and tucked up on the right hip

Photo by Ian Collins
The final feature shot for the video, Reed's flat drop to step down line

Photo by Ian Collins
Photo by Ian Collins
Reed knew the speed into the step down would be fast following the 360 from the drop prior, but he couldn't have guessed just how deep he would end up landing after pulling the flip around.

Photo by Ian Collins
Teamwork makes the dream work. Reed Boggs and DJ Brandt session the right hip together in some prime Utah evening light

Photo by Ian Collins
Downhip aboard the SB165

Photo by Ian Collins
Photo by Ian Collins
Digger Ian Carpenter and fellow freeride Nicholi Rogatkin were also crucial parts of the team throughout the filming process. Ian kept all of the features in top shape and Nicholi provided the moral support.

Photo by Ian Collins
Modern day step down moves.

Photo by Ian Collins
Photo by Ian Collins
Perspective

Photo by Ian Collins
Paying homage to Mike Kinrade with this step down from his 2012 Rampage line

Photo by Ian Collins
Photo by Ian Collins
The energy was second to none when Reed stomped his step down flip. One of the biggest moves of the video, yet the second feature we filmed. Reed stepped up to the plate with this one.

Photo by Ian Collins
Good vibes with the crew while waiting for light

Photo by Ian Collins
Reed's ridge was high above the desert floor, an ambitious build no doubt. Rampage vibes were in the air when he called his drop in.

Photo by Ian Collins
No trees to stop you in Virgin, Utah...

Photo by Ian Collins
Photo by Ian Collins
Pure focus from the Utah local

Photo by Ian Collins
Photo by Ian Collins
Pre Ride vs Post Ride emotion

Photo by Ian Collins
Can't think of a better way to end the day

Photo by Ian Collins
Photo by Ian Collins
Fall sunsets throughout the shoot were spectacular

Photo by Ian Collins
Dual Crown build with the Marzocchi 58

Photo by Ian Collins
Single Crown build with the Marzocchi Z1 Coil

Photo by Ian Collins
Photo by Ian Collins
Details


Posted In:
Stories Yeti Reed Boggs


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Lousa World Cup DH 2020 - Round 3
93941 views
Final Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
89603 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 3
77602 views
Dangerholm vs. Kapfinger: The World's Finest DH Bike Challenge - Pinkbike Poll
66747 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
66600 views
This Aluminum Gearbox Hardtail Has No Seat Stays
63191 views
Pole Bicycles' CEO Resigns, Company Founder Leo Kokkonen to Take Leading Role
54932 views
Bike Check: Matt Lakin's Fully Rigid Stooge Cycles MK4 Enduro Race Bike
35790 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010597
Mobile Version of Website