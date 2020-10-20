Photo Story: Behind the Scenes with Vali Höll Filming in Austria

Oct 20, 2020
by YT Industries  
Shot by Isac Paddock


Almost to good to be true: a beautiful day in the Austrian Alps, and your job is to ride your favorite trails on your favorite bikes. That’s how Vali Höll found herself for the shoot of her latest video: It’s a vibe!

Supported by a small crew she took almost the full range of YT Bikes to Saalbach & Leogang: The DIRT LOVE, the TUES, the CAPRA, the JEFFSY, and the latest innovation, the IZZO. Each one with a unique but also alike purpose: to ride what they are built for.

The result displays almost all styles of MTB riding and gives you a true feeling of the great moments Vali and the team had – in other words: It’s a vibe!


Shot by Isac Paddock
Shot by Isac Paddock

Shot by Isac Paddock

Shot by Isac Paddock

Shot by Isac Paddock

Shot by Isac Paddock
Shot by Isac Paddock

Shot by Isac Paddock

Shot by Isac Paddock

Shot by Isac Paddock
Shot by Isac Paddock

Shot by Isac Paddock

Shot by Isac Paddock

Shot by Isac Paddock

Shot by Isac Paddock

Shot by Isac Paddock

Shot by Isac Paddock
Shot by Isac Paddock

Shot by Isac Paddock

Shot by Isac Paddock

Shot by Isac Paddock

Shot by Isac Paddock


Shot by Isac Paddock
Shot by Isac Paddock

Shot by Isac Paddock

Shot by Isac Paddock

Shot by Isac Paddock
Shot by Isac Paddock

Shot by Isac Paddock

Shot by Isac Paddock

Shot by Isac Paddock

Shot by Isac Paddock
Shot by Isac Paddock

Shot by Isac Paddock


Photo: Isac Paddock
Video: Andy Alvarez

Posted In:
Stories YT Industries Vali Holl


Must Read This Week
First Look: Specialized's New Carbon Stumpjumper Ditches the Horst Link
120393 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 1
86152 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 Round 2
84319 views
Spotted: Prototype Shimano DH Derailleur
70956 views
Bike Check: Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo
69506 views
First Ride: 2021 Norco Shore - Freeride's Alive
69192 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020
67027 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 2
60870 views

1 Comment

  • 4 0
 Next up:
The Documentary: Behind the Scenes with Vali Höll getting Photos Taken while Filming in Austria

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009212
Mobile Version of Website