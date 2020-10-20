Photo Story: Behind the Scenes with Vali Höll Filming in Austria

Almost to good to be true: a beautiful day in the Austrian Alps, and your job is to ride your favorite trails on your favorite bikes. That’s how Vali Höll found herself for the shoot of her latest video: It’s a vibe!Supported by a small crew she took almost the full range of YT Bikes to Saalbach & Leogang: The DIRT LOVE, the TUES, the CAPRA, the JEFFSY, and the latest innovation, the IZZO. Each one with a unique but also alike purpose: to ride what they are built for.The result displays almost all styles of MTB riding and gives you a true feeling of the great moments Vali and the team had – in other words: It’s a vibe!Photo: Isac PaddockVideo: Andy Alvarez