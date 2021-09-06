Photo Epic: Big White Canadian Slopestyle 2021

Today's cloud cover calmed the winds and made for ideal riding conditions

Invited riders and a few wild cards from the "bronze" event will battle it out on the massive big white slope course

Tom making sure the jumps are in top shape before riders arrive for morning practice

Chance is one of the first pro riders on course and ready to throw down

The bronze event gets underway first after a windy evening postpones yesterdays event

Liam Irvine boosting high but hitting the eject button on both of his runs

Textbook 3 whip

The run starts off with a massive launch off the canon

Flip bar to one foot can

3 down whip in to the whale tail

Garret blasting off

Cork 720 off the whale tail landing himself in 5th place

Liam Baylis ends the day in second place

The canon is an absolute beast

Chance Moore chucking a perfect double flip for second place

Comfy place to catch all the action

Happy with his first run, Chance cruises to the bottom

The stoke was high

Griffin Paulson looked dialed the entire day

He takes home the win today

Natasha Miller takes the women's category. Look out for this shredder in the future

Jack Feick does it for the groms

Jacob Murray for in win in open men

Your Pro Men's winners. Griffin Paulson, Chance Moore, Liam Baylis, Ben Thompson, Garret Mechem

That's all, see you next year!

Slopestyle returns to Big White at the hands of Tom Van Steenbergen. The course got a revamp with taller landings for improved flow and the riders were stoked. With travel restrictions easing up, some friendly faces from down south were able to make it over the border to see if they still have what it takes. With this year's events not being included in the FMB, this gathering was truly for the love of the sport. Follow along and feast your eyes on some world-class slopestyle from a little Canadian mountain resort called Big White.