Photo Epic: Big White Canadian Slopestyle 2021

Slopestyle returns to Big White at the hands of Tom Van Steenbergen. The course got a revamp with taller landings for improved flow and the riders were stoked. With travel restrictions easing up, some friendly faces from down south were able to make it over the border to see if they still have what it takes. With this year's events not being included in the FMB, this gathering was truly for the love of the sport. Follow along and feast your eyes on some world-class slopestyle from a little Canadian mountain resort called Big White.
Tom making sure the jumps are in top shape before riders arrive for morning practice
Flip bar to one foot can
Natasha Miller takes the women's category. Look out for this shredder in the future
Jack Feick does it for the groms
