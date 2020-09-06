Photo Epic: Big White Pro Slopestyle

The walk to the drop-in. I cannot imagine what the athletes think heading up...

The first hit, a flat drop.

Hit two - the big boner. Yeah, last year, sponsored by Trojan. It's big. (Maybe Viagra in 2021?)

Hit 2, the crank buster.

Hits three and four are dirt to dirt; just, a lot of dirt. There is plenty of airtime to trick things out. Double Backies were seen.

Plenty of style is possible midway through the course.

Hit 5. Nearing the end, stepping up onto the whaletail.

The finale - getting off the last feature in one piece

All smiles on the exit.

Your Men's Podium: 1st: Griffin Paulson, 2nd: Max Langille, 3rd: Marcel Hunt

1st Place: Griffin Paulson

2nd Place: Max Langille 3rd Place: Marcel Hunt

LOFT - The Lots of Fun Tour has made its final stop. The final event took place Sept 5th at Big White, British Columbia, just outside Kelowna; and yes, Lots of fun was had. If you regularly tune into the events at Big White, you'll be familiar with the Slopestyle course designed by Tom Van Steenbergen and built in 2018 by the LOFT crew. The gold course hosts Pros, whereas the bronze course, hosts open categories. Yesterday's event graduated Dawson Amann, Jake Fox, Chance Moore, Keon O'Brien and Jesse Munden to the big show.In the words of Keon, "This is the biggest thing I've ever ridden. I just want to make it down in one piece." Keon isn't kidding - the Pro course contains 6 trickable features that have challenged some of the best riders in the world. Local favorites Brayden Barrett-Hay and Tom Van Steenbergen opted out of riding today, nursing pre-existing injuries. Ben Thompson and Dawson Amann also missed the contest due to injuries from practice.To sign off, a note to Evan Robinson from the riders, staff, medics; heal up dude. You were thought of today.