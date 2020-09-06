Photo Epic: Big White Pro Slopestyle

Sep 6, 2020
by Clint Trahan  

Big White Slopestyle Pro Category
All good Things
Words and Photos by Clint Trahan.


LOFT - The Lots of Fun Tour has made its final stop. The final event took place Sept 5th at Big White, British Columbia, just outside Kelowna; and yes, Lots of fun was had. If you regularly tune into the events at Big White, you'll be familiar with the Slopestyle course designed by Tom Van Steenbergen and built in 2018 by the LOFT crew. The gold course hosts Pros, whereas the bronze course, hosts open categories. Yesterday's event graduated Dawson Amann, Jake Fox, Chance Moore, Keon O'Brien and Jesse Munden to the big show.

In the words of Keon, "This is the biggest thing I've ever ridden. I just want to make it down in one piece." Keon isn't kidding - the Pro course contains 6 trickable features that have challenged some of the best riders in the world. Local favorites Brayden Barrett-Hay and Tom Van Steenbergen opted out of riding today, nursing pre-existing injuries. Ben Thompson and Dawson Amann also missed the contest due to injuries from practice.

Big White Slopestyle Pro Category

Big White Slopestyle Pro Category
The walk to the drop-in. I cannot imagine what the athletes think heading up...

Big White Slopestyle Pro Category

Big White Slopestyle Pro Category
Big White Slopestyle Pro Category

Big White Slopestyle Pro Category
The first hit, a flat drop.

Big White Slopestyle Pro Category

Big White Slopestyle Pro Category
Hit two - the big boner. Yeah, last year, sponsored by Trojan. It's big. (Maybe Viagra in 2021?)

Big White Slopestyle Pro Category
Big White Slopestyle Pro Category

Big White Slopestyle Pro Category

Big White Slopestyle Pro Category
Hit 2, the crank buster.

Big White Slopestyle Pro Category

Big White Slopestyle Pro Category
Hits three and four are dirt to dirt; just, a lot of dirt. There is plenty of airtime to trick things out. Double Backies were seen.

Big White Slopestyle Pro Category
Big White Slopestyle Pro Category

Big White Slopestyle Pro Category

Big White Slopestyle Pro Category
Plenty of style is possible midway through the course.

Hit 5. Nearing the end, stepping up onto the whaletail.

Big White Slopestyle Pro Category

Big White Slopestyle Pro Category
The finale - getting off the last feature in one piece

All smiles on the exit.

Big White Slopestyle Pro Category
Your Men's Podium: 1st: Griffin Paulson, 2nd: Max Langille, 3rd: Marcel Hunt

Big White Slopestyle Pro Category
1st Place: Griffin Paulson

Big White Slopestyle Pro Category
2nd Place: Max Langille
Big White Slopestyle Pro Category
3rd Place: Marcel Hunt

To sign off, a note to Evan Robinson from the riders, staff, medics; heal up dude. You were thought of today.
Big White Slopestyle Pro Category
Big White Slopestyle Pro Category


Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics Slopestyle


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Trek Slash - Now With Snack Storage
82909 views
Spotted: New Trek Slash
81032 views
Cane Creek Announces the DB Kitsuma Shock
66954 views
Must Watch: Tom Van Steenbergen Hits 3 World Firsts in 'Wild West'
62875 views
Review: Liteville 301 MK15 Enduro
56191 views
First Ride: Shimano's New Steps EP8 eMTB System
54180 views
Trailforks Introduces Paid Trailforks Pro Option
45054 views
2021 Marin Alpine Trail - Across the Pond Beaver
41717 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008519
Mobile Version of Website