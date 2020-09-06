Photo Epic: Big White Slopestyle Best Trick

Sep 6, 2020
by Clint Trahan  

If at first you don't succeed...
Words and Photos by Clint Trahan.

Sandwiched between the Open event yesterday, and the Pro event tonight, the Lots Of Fun Tour held a Best Trick Jam Session. 1 Hour. Mulch Jump. All are welcome. The mulch provided enough courage for riders to throw some attempts at bigger tricks. The results, well...





Awesome, Obviously.
*No riders were injured during Best Trick. #GoodMulch

Competing Quarterpipe.


Spot your landing ahead of time.


Hayden Z went big on the big bike.

Groms going big on the little bikes.

Front to Back.

Table is set.

Around she goes.

Myll High Cork



Lots of air time.


Scott Thornhill took best trick, successfully landing an Oppo-360 double tail whip.

And of course, we'll end with a few more crashes for good measure:


How are you feeling about everything Rex?

Us too kid, us too.


