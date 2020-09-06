Photo Epic: Big White Slopestyle Best Trick

Competing Quarterpipe.

Spot your landing ahead of time.

Hayden Z went big on the big bike.

Groms going big on the little bikes.

Front to Back.

Table is set.

Around she goes.

Myll High Cork

Lots of air time.

Scott Thornhill took best trick, successfully landing an Oppo-360 double tail whip.

Us too kid, us too.

Sandwiched between the Open event yesterday, and the Pro event tonight, the Lots Of Fun Tour held a Best Trick Jam Session. 1 Hour. Mulch Jump. All are welcome. The mulch provided enough courage for riders to throw some attempts at bigger tricks. The results, well...Awesome, Obviously.*No riders were injured during Best Trick.And of course, we'll end with a few more crashes for good measure:How are you feeling about everything Rex?