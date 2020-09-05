Photo Epic: Big White Slopestyle - Open Event

Sign in.

Course Preview.

Warning signs.

Buddy Systems.

Objects in mirror are still upside down.

Stephanie flipping her way to the top of the women's podium.

The Duece is wild. No Shirt, no problem.

Even without arms, Mikey Delesalle managed his way to the top of the Groms podium.

At what age were you capable of this? Yeah, me neither. Floyd Guy, finishing second place, flipping the log, and a mid air tire check.

Max Wittenburg rounding out the groms. The future of slopestyle is looking hella healthy.

The groms are alright.

Tayte. 11. yeah, I'll just leave this here. She placed 3rd in the female catagory.

Natasha. She placed second.

Great to see cross discipline athletes like Daina Tuchscherer joining the fray.

Zoe. 11. Yeah. I know.

Getting ready to drop in

Keon O'Brien worked his way to a top 5 finish, earning a place in the gold event.

Jake Fry with a second place finish on the day, due in part to his fronty-tuck no-hander.

Nothing left to Chance with his 3rd place finish on the day.

Jesse Munden rounding out the top 5, earning a golden ticket.

Quarter pipe love.

Non-Stop Action.

Shout out to Evan Robinson who went down hard on his first run. Heal up man - the entire event is behind you.

Your Open Male Podium: 1st: Desmond Harrison, 2nd: Jake Fry, 3rd: Chance Moore.

Your Open Female Podium: 1st: Stephanie Nychka, 2nd: Natasha Miller, 3rd: Tayte Proulx-Royds

Your Grom Podium: 1st: Michael Delesalle, 2nd: Floyd Guy, 3rd: Max Wittenburg.

Poof, we out. Tune in tomorrow for the gold.

Buckle up kids, there is a lot of ground to cover.With the calendar flip, Big White, located just outside of Kelowna, British Columbia, held their annual Slopestyle Event, hosted by Tom Van Steenbergen. Given the current climate, this year's event is a much smaller affair and closed to the public. Three categories of riders threw down their best on the Bronze course; Open male, open female, and groms. Gromette's were included in the female category. Yeah. The event had a couple of 11-year-old female riders hitting the bronze course. SO good.On the day, Big White ran three competitions in one; with the top 5 male open finishers gaining access to the Gold event, held Sept 5. The grom winners take home some goodies from Fox and CLIF, the open women and female categories take home cold hard cash, sponsored by Five Ten. Let's get to the photos and witty'ish captions.