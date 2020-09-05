Photo Epic: Big White Slopestyle - Open Event

Sep 5, 2020
by Clint Trahan  

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
Sending Slopestyle in September
Words and Photos by Clint Trahan.

Buckle up kids, there is a lot of ground to cover.

With the calendar flip, Big White, located just outside of Kelowna, British Columbia, held their annual Slopestyle Event, hosted by Tom Van Steenbergen. Given the current climate, this year's event is a much smaller affair and closed to the public. Three categories of riders threw down their best on the Bronze course; Open male, open female, and groms. Gromette's were included in the female category. Yeah. The event had a couple of 11-year-old female riders hitting the bronze course. SO good.

On the day, Big White ran three competitions in one; with the top 5 male open finishers gaining access to the Gold event, held Sept 5. The grom winners take home some goodies from Fox and CLIF, the open women and female categories take home cold hard cash, sponsored by Five Ten. Let's get to the photos and witty'ish captions.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
Sign in.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
Course Preview.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
Warning signs.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
Buddy Systems.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
Objects in mirror are still upside down.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
Stephanie flipping her way to the top of the women's podium.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
The Duece is wild. No Shirt, no problem.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
Even without arms, Mikey Delesalle managed his way to the top of the Groms podium.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
At what age were you capable of this? Yeah, me neither. Floyd Guy, finishing second place, flipping the log, and a mid air tire check.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
Max Wittenburg rounding out the groms. The future of slopestyle is looking hella healthy.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
The groms are alright.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
Tayte. 11. yeah, I'll just leave this here. She placed 3rd in the female catagory.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
Natasha. She placed second.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
Great to see cross discipline athletes like Daina Tuchscherer joining the fray.

Zoe. 11. Yeah. I know.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
Getting ready to drop in

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
Keon O'Brien worked his way to a top 5 finish, earning a place in the gold event.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
Jake Fry with a second place finish on the day, due in part to his fronty-tuck no-hander.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
Nothing left to Chance with his 3rd place finish on the day.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
Jesse Munden rounding out the top 5, earning a golden ticket.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
Big White Slopestyle Open Event.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
Quarter pipe love.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.


Non-Stop Action.

Shout out to Evan Robinson who went down hard on his first run. Heal up man - the entire event is behind you.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
Your Open Male Podium: 1st: Desmond Harrison, 2nd: Jake Fry, 3rd: Chance Moore.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
Your Open Female Podium: 1st: Stephanie Nychka, 2nd: Natasha Miller, 3rd: Tayte Proulx-Royds

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
Your Grom Podium: 1st: Michael Delesalle, 2nd: Floyd Guy, 3rd: Max Wittenburg.

Big White Slopestyle Open Event.
Poof, we out. Tune in tomorrow for the gold.


 So awsome to see these young kids and girls killing it out there! Very inspiring!
 Table drop is gold, also women slopestyle rules!!

