Photo Epic: Big White Whip Off & Best Trick

One. Sometimes one is all you need. One takeoff. One landing. One chance to lay it all on the line between the two.
That is the essence of Whip Off and Best Trick competitions held at Big White in Kelowna, British Columbia on July 12-13, 2019.
There were some serious skills on display. Before we get too far into this, a huge shout out to Dustin Gilding and the boys at Loft. None of this is possible without the builders. These guys have killed it in an unseasonably wet summer at Big White. Well done.
The venue. Everything is well within walking distance, making for an all encompassing experience.
Bas Van Steenbergen.
Reed Boggs was amped all night, winning Whip Off mere hours after finishing 12th in Slopestyle.
Kaylee Gibb is superwoman. Three little ones AND moves like this on a bike?
Reese Wallace buzzing the tower.
Lead in.
Lead out
The ladies out repping at Big White.
Target rich environment
Is Jackson's secret nickname "Boost"? It should be.
Reece Wallace pulled in a cool hundy for this front flip.
Who gave the dog a bone?
Ryan Taking a look.
Dewsey!
Really not a bad view.
I hope she has good zoom.
How's the course running Dusty?
More pictures Casey?
Trek on Trek.
Trevor Berg repping the Canuck Swag.
The Jube. Reed Boggs reacts after winning.
The Air.
Moving over to a little Best Trick Action. It was insane. Seriously.
Emil Johansson fine-tuned the money booter all night long. He cashed in, winning the Gold Slopestyle event.
Marcel Hunt setting huge tables all night.
Backflip -> Barspin -> Tailwhip -> Barspin -> Win for Rambo.
We could watch Nicholi ride all day long.
O-Bro going big.
Whip Off Winner Reed Boggs.
Best Trick Winner, Rambo.
No looking back now.
If you weren't here in 2018, didn't make 2019, put 2020 in the calendar right now. Big White is on to something.
We know who won it. We know the podiums. I'm curious about the full results.
