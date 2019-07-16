Photo Epic: Big White Whip Off & Best Trick

Jul 16, 2019
by Clint Trahan  

Photo Epic
ONE HIT WONDERS
Big White Whip Off & Best Trick
Words & Photography by Clint Trahan

One. Sometimes one is all you need. One takeoff. One landing. One chance to lay it all on the line between the two.

That is the essence of Whip Off and Best Trick competitions held at Big White in Kelowna, British Columbia on July 12-13, 2019.

There were some serious skills on display. Before we get too far into this, a huge shout out to Dustin Gilding and the boys at Loft. None of this is possible without the builders. These guys have killed it in an unseasonably wet summer at Big White. Well done.



The venue. Everything is well within walking distance, making for an all encompassing experience.
Bas Van Steenbergen.

Reed Boggs was amped all night, winning Whip Off mere hours after finishing 12th in Slopestyle.

Kaylee Gibb is superwoman. Three little ones AND moves like this on a bike?
Reese Wallace buzzing the tower.

Lead in.
Lead out



The ladies out repping at Big White.

Target rich environment

Is Jackson's secret nickname "Boost"? It should be.

Reece Wallace pulled in a cool hundy for this front flip.

Who gave the dog a bone?
Ryan Taking a look.

Dewsey!

Really not a bad view.

I hope she has good zoom.

How's the course running Dusty?
More pictures Casey?

Trek on Trek.

Trevor Berg repping the Canuck Swag.

The Jube. Reed Boggs reacts after winning.

The Air.

Moving over to a little Best Trick Action. It was insane. Seriously.

Emil Johansson fine-tuned the money booter all night long. He cashed in, winning the Gold Slopestyle event.

Marcel Hunt setting huge tables all night.

Backflip -> Barspin -> Tailwhip -> Barspin -> Win for Rambo.

We could watch Nicholi ride all day long.

O-Bro going big.





Whip Off Winner Reed Boggs.
Best Trick Winner, Rambo.

No looking back now.

If you weren't here in 2018, didn't make 2019, put 2020 in the calendar right now. Big White is on to something.

Regions in Article
Big White

Posted In:
Racing and Events Big White Slopestyle 2019


Must Read This Week
Video: Yet Another Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton
112983 views
Final Results: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
110557 views
First Ride: The 2020 Scott Gambler DH Bike is Light & Ultra-Adjustable
64521 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
63959 views
Results: Qualifying - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
60312 views
Rachel Atherton Out of Les Gets World Cup with Ruptured Achilles Tendon
58489 views
Freeride's Alive - Riding the 2020 Yeti SB165
48615 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Midpoint
46637 views

3 Comments

  • + 1
 Is anyone going to post results for the event?

We know who won it. We know the podiums. I'm curious about the full results.
  • + 1
 It took awhile to figure out where the dog was in that pic.
  • + 1
 Marcel hunt must be ready for dinner.....

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030335
Mobile Version of Website