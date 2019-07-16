Photo Epic: Big White Whip Off & Best Trick

The venue. Everything is well within walking distance, making for an all encompassing experience. The venue. Everything is well within walking distance, making for an all encompassing experience. Bas Van Steenbergen. Bas Van Steenbergen.

Reed Boggs was amped all night, winning Whip Off mere hours after finishing 12th in Slopestyle. Reed Boggs was amped all night, winning Whip Off mere hours after finishing 12th in Slopestyle.

Kaylee Gibb is superwoman. Three little ones AND moves like this on a bike? Kaylee Gibb is superwoman. Three little ones AND moves like this on a bike? Reese Wallace buzzing the tower. Reese Wallace buzzing the tower.

Lead in. Lead in. Lead out Lead out

The ladies out repping at Big White. The ladies out repping at Big White.

Target rich environment Target rich environment

Is Jackson's secret nickname "Boost"? It should be. Is Jackson's secret nickname "Boost"? It should be.

Reece Wallace pulled in a cool hundy for this front flip. Reece Wallace pulled in a cool hundy for this front flip.

Who gave the dog a bone? Who gave the dog a bone? Ryan Taking a look. Ryan Taking a look.

Dewsey! Dewsey!

Really not a bad view. Really not a bad view.

I hope she has good zoom. I hope she has good zoom.

How's the course running Dusty? How's the course running Dusty? More pictures Casey? More pictures Casey?

Trek on Trek. Trek on Trek.

Trevor Berg repping the Canuck Swag. Trevor Berg repping the Canuck Swag.

The Jube. Reed Boggs reacts after winning. The Jube. Reed Boggs reacts after winning.

The Air. The Air.

Emil Johansson fine-tuned the money booter all night long. He cashed in, winning the Gold Slopestyle event. Emil Johansson fine-tuned the money booter all night long. He cashed in, winning the Gold Slopestyle event.

Marcel Hunt setting huge tables all night. Marcel Hunt setting huge tables all night.

Backflip -> Barspin -> Tailwhip -> Barspin -> Win for Rambo. Backflip -> Barspin -> Tailwhip -> Barspin -> Win for Rambo.

We could watch Nicholi ride all day long. We could watch Nicholi ride all day long.

Whip Off Winner Reed Boggs. Whip Off Winner Reed Boggs. Best Trick Winner, Rambo. Best Trick Winner, Rambo.

No looking back now. No looking back now.

One. Sometimes one is all you need. One takeoff. One landing. One chance to lay it all on the line between the two.That is the essence of Whip Off and Best Trick competitions held at Big White in Kelowna, British Columbia on July 12-13, 2019.There were some serious skills on display. Before we get too far into this, a huge shout out to Dustin Gilding and the boys at Loft. None of this is possible without the builders. These guys have killed it in an unseasonably wet summer at Big White. Well done.Moving over to a little Best Trick Action. It was insane. Seriously.O-Bro going big.If you weren't here in 2018, didn't make 2019, put 2020 in the calendar right now. Big White is on to something.