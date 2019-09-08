Photo Epic: Black Sage Fest 2019

Sep 7, 2019
by Trevor Lyden  
Jaxon won the coveted Best Whip award. He without a doubt boosted the highest of anyone today.
Photo Epic
High Desert Heroics
Black Sage Fest
Words & Photography by Trevor Lyden

Blue skies, brown dirt and Black Sage. The third year of Black Sage Fest was the biggest and best by far. With riders coming from all over the world there was no shortage of talent and ambition. The athletes put on an incredible show and the crowd was having a blast. Ice cold 10 Barrel Beer flowed like water to keep the fans cool in the hot summer sun. The riders threw down some incredible tricks and in typical fashion joined each other for a few mega trains. The Best Trick award went to Paul Genovese for an insane superman seatgrab flip. The best whip was awarded to young gun Jaxon Riddle. On the moto side of things, Tyler Bereman and Tarah Gieger returned and were joined by Jimmy Hill. With Proving Grounds following tomorrow we will be seeing a lot more action out here in Central Oregon.

Bas.
Event organizer Carson Storch on the van drop.
TVS flipping for the crowd.
William Robert came over from France to compete in Proving Grounds and joined in on the Black Sage fun.
Christian Rigal airing over Kirt Voreis.
How America does shuttles.
Party shuttles
Pressing hard into the berm to get speed.
R-Dog and Bas.
Plenty of trains throughout the day.
Local boys and roommates Carson and Matt.
Jimmy Hill made his way out to join the party.
Tarah Gieger talking with fellow rider and husband Dusty Wygle.
Bereman.
Choo Choo
You re number one in our book Tarah.
Carson and Casey on the big final feature.
FMX legend Tyler Bereman.
Lots of lines.
Full 90.
Dustin Gilding.
Cam Zink.
Ethan Nell killing time and slaying berms.
Casey Brown whipping one up.
Carson and Jaxon.
Handmade prizes by local ski and snowboard manufacturer Snoplanks.
Tyler flying above the crowd.
Spanish rider Bienvenido Aguado.
Pit Viper brought the good time van.
Young gun Jaxon Riddle.
Whip winner Jaxon.
Antoine Bizet.
McCaul brothers.
Stoked.
Host athlete and emcee KJ.
Local fish tacos were a hot ticket item throughout the day.
Cold beers provided by 10 Barrel Brewing.
BEER VAN.
Jordie Lunn with his signature 7. Unfortunately he took a pretty big slam on this attempt. Fingers crossed we see him tomorrow at Proving Grounds.
TVS.
Best trick winner Paul Genovese.
E-boy.
Bienvenido Aguado.
Bereman and Carson.
Cam McCaul.
Reece Wallace and film legend John Reynolds.
Tyler McCaul.
