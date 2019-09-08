Photo Epic: Black Sage Fest 2019

Blue skies, brown dirt and Black Sage. The third year of Black Sage Fest was the biggest and best by far. With riders coming from all over the world there was no shortage of talent and ambition. The athletes put on an incredible show and the crowd was having a blast. Ice cold 10 Barrel Beer flowed like water to keep the fans cool in the hot summer sun. The riders threw down some incredible tricks and in typical fashion joined each other for a few mega trains. The Best Trick award went to Paul Genovese for an insane superman seatgrab flip. The best whip was awarded to young gun Jaxon Riddle. On the moto side of things, Tyler Bereman and Tarah Gieger returned and were joined by Jimmy Hill. With Proving Grounds following tomorrow we will be seeing a lot more action out here in Central Oregon.
Whip winner Jaxon.
0 Comments
Post a Comment