Photo Epic: Black Sage FEST 2018

Black Sage might be the flowiest stop of the FEST Series. The crew came to town in early May to start sampling the course built by organizers Kyle Jameson & Carson Storch. After a week of sessions and good times, the Oregon Dirt Park was opened to spectators for the public day on Saturday. The course was running perfectly, the wind was low, and those in attendance stayed well hydrated as they watched 20 of the world's best riders absolutely send it.
At the end of the day, the low-key atmosphere and consistent good vibes were capped off with a light sprinkling of rain to cool things down. But it might have just been local IPA.
The stoke was high in the crowd.
To celebrate Cinco de Mayo the crew brought a pinata out. What better way to open it up than a whip?
KJ and Carson put countless hours into the event, thanks for the great time boys!
