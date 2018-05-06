Photo Epic: Black Sage FEST 2018

The landings don't build themselves. The landings don't build themselves.

Local boy, event organizer, and crowd favorite, Carson Storch. Local boy, event organizer, and crowd favorite, Carson Storch.

Sam Reynolds put down the first flair on the quarter pipe. Sam Reynolds put down the first flair on the quarter pipe. Damon Iwanaga consistently boosts above everyone else, but people can't quite figure out how. Damon Iwanaga consistently boosts above everyone else, but people can't quite figure out how.

Nico Vink scrubbing the "superboob". Nico Vink scrubbing the "superboob". Bas van Steenbergen whipping his way through the wavy section. Bas van Steenbergen whipping his way through the wavy section.

Soon to be Oregon local Reed Boggs getting comfortable on what will become home soil. Soon to be Oregon local Reed Boggs getting comfortable on what will become home soil.

Dustin Gilding rode nearly non-stop on Saturday. Dustin Gilding rode nearly non-stop on Saturday.

Dustin flip canning the biggest jump on course. Dustin flip canning the biggest jump on course.

The boys wait for a shuttle at the bottom of the course. The boys wait for a shuttle at the bottom of the course.

Alta Racks provided a vertical six bike carrier to help with the shuttle. Alta Racks provided a vertical six bike carrier to help with the shuttle. Mini-bike chairlift. Mini-bike chairlift.

I had someone ask me if Tarah Geiger could really ride or if she was "just a cute moto girl." My response to that question was "look up". I had someone ask me if Tarah Geiger could really ride or if she was "just a cute moto girl." My response to that question was "look up".

Dustin follows Brendan off the free candy van. Dustin follows Brendan off the free candy van.

Brendah Howey sending a massive flip over the big bertha feature. Brendah Howey sending a massive flip over the big bertha feature.

The crowd was lined up and ready for some action. The crowd was lined up and ready for some action.

A true legend of the FMX world, Robbie Madison came out to put on a great show for the fans. A true legend of the FMX world, Robbie Madison came out to put on a great show for the fans.

Kirt Vories might be a bit crazy, but he was the only person hitting the course on 29er. And a single crown. And an Eagle drivetrain. And with a water bottle. Kirt Vories might be a bit crazy, but he was the only person hitting the course on 29er. And a single crown. And an Eagle drivetrain. And with a water bottle.

We're more familiar with watching Dusty Wygle ride various contraptions on the Nitro Circus tour, but he reminded us all that he can hang with the best freeriders too. We're more familiar with watching Dusty Wygle ride various contraptions on the Nitro Circus tour, but he reminded us all that he can hang with the best freeriders too.

Giant Jenga is always a crowd pleaser. Giant Jenga is always a crowd pleaser. Cam McCaul putting his real talents to use. Look at that intensity. Cam McCaul putting his real talents to use. Look at that intensity.

Cam flying high. Cam flying high.

Bas leads a train down the upper section of the course. I don't think anyone put down more top-to-bottom runs all week than Bas. Bas leads a train down the upper section of the course. I don't think anyone put down more top-to-bottom runs all week than Bas.

Kyle Strait saying hey. Kyle Strait saying hey.

KJ staying stylish. KJ staying stylish.

T-Mac was the only person I saw pulling back for the no-can flip. T-Mac was the only person I saw pulling back for the no-can flip.

The boys making use of Carson's phallic shuttle truck "Bentley". The boys making use of Carson's phallic shuttle truck "Bentley".

Aggy was riding in his own personal best whip contest. Aggy was riding in his own personal best whip contest.

Aggy's delayed whips are so damn satisfying. Aggy's delayed whips are so damn satisfying.

The stoke was high in the crowd. The stoke was high in the crowd.

10 Barrel Brewing, the title sponsor for the event, had their mobile pub pouring ice cold brews all day long. 10 Barrel Brewing, the title sponsor for the event, had their mobile pub pouring ice cold brews all day long. Bend based dispensary and clothing company Oregrown was another large sponsor for the event. Yep, weed sponsorships. What a time to be alive. Bend based dispensary and clothing company Oregrown was another large sponsor for the event. Yep, weed sponsorships. What a time to be alive.

The fans were loving the last few features of the course. The fans were loving the last few features of the course.

When The Claw rides, it always draws a crowd. Huge 360 tables are just one of his signature tricks. When The Claw rides, it always draws a crowd. Huge 360 tables are just one of his signature tricks.

Fasthouse teammates R-Dog and Bereman getting that timing right. Fasthouse teammates R-Dog and Bereman getting that timing right. Carson and Maddo with synchronized aerial treats. Carson and Maddo with synchronized aerial treats.

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo the crew brought a pinata out. What better way to open it up than a whip? To celebrate Cinco de Mayo the crew brought a pinata out. What better way to open it up than a whip?

Event organizer KJ kicking it off to the side. Event organizer KJ kicking it off to the side.

Carson was blasting the quarter/hip bigger than anyone else. Carson was blasting the quarter/hip bigger than anyone else. DJ Brandt put down a sick 270 alleyoop table that had the crew cheering. DJ Brandt put down a sick 270 alleyoop table that had the crew cheering.

DJ was absolutely killing it all week and had some of the biggest and most unique tricks of any rider out there. DJ was absolutely killing it all week and had some of the biggest and most unique tricks of any rider out there.

Underflip from DJ. Underflip from DJ.

R-doggy with his signature dumped 3 into the sunset. R-doggy with his signature dumped 3 into the sunset.

BC based Alex Volkov made the trip down to the states and put down some massive tricks. BC based Alex Volkov made the trip down to the states and put down some massive tricks.

Ethan Nell with the moto lookback 3. Ethan Nell with the moto lookback 3.

Moto legend Tyler Bereman is a major inspiration for a lot of the riders. Hard to tell why... Moto legend Tyler Bereman is a major inspiration for a lot of the riders. Hard to tell why...

Lyle's personalized suicide no-handers are hard to beat. Lyle's personalized suicide no-handers are hard to beat.

Three-time Rampage champion Kurt Sorge shows everyone how he earned those titles. Three-time Rampage champion Kurt Sorge shows everyone how he earned those titles.

Ethan Nell brought his DH rig and his moto, proving that he has just as much skill with or without and engine. Ethan Nell brought his DH rig and his moto, proving that he has just as much skill with or without and engine.

Jordie Lunn and his huge cork 7. Jordie Lunn and his huge cork 7.

The rotation on this cork 7 is so slow, it's amazing to watch. The rotation on this cork 7 is so slow, it's amazing to watch.

Aggy airs it out late into the evening. Aggy airs it out late into the evening.

KJ and Carson put countless hours into the event, thanks for the great time boys! KJ and Carson put countless hours into the event, thanks for the great time boys!

Black Sage might be the flowiest stop of the FEST Series. The crew came to town in early May to start sampling the course built by organizers Kyle Jameson & Carson Storch. After a week of sessions and good times, the Oregon Dirt Park was opened to spectators for the public day on Saturday. The course was running perfectly, the wind was low, and those in attendance stayed well hydrated as they watched 20 of the world's best riders absolutely send it.At the end of the day, the low-key atmosphere and consistent good vibes were capped off with a light sprinkling of rain to cool things down. But it might have just been local IPA.