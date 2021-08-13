Photo Epic: Bone Dry for Practice - Maribor World Cup DH 2021

It is very warm in Maribor this time around. Arguably the hottest and dustiest World Cup we've had in a few years.

Loose dust on rocks just to keep things spicy.

It's rough out there.

Dean 'Yolo' Lucas is yolo-ing harder than anyone these days and it's great to see.

Fantastic to see Charlie Harrison back in the mix at one of his favourite tracks on the circuit.

Guess whose bike.

Lots of suspension work going on this week and riders try to manage the loose dirt, high speeds, and huge impacts.

Brake pads are getting a workout here on a super fast track with many hard braking zones throughout.

Brook is getting right back to his rampant Bulldog ways here in Slovenia.

Prepped and ready for action.

Pure goooold for World Champ Wilson.

It's a small climb from the pits to the lift, but in the heat, riders will take any help they can get to save energy.

Camille Balanche gearing up for the day ahead in which she'd lay down the fastest timed training run.

Vali Holl all smiles at the start of practice this morning.

Tough day for Rafael Gutierrez. He joined the long list of riders sitting out this weekend after suffering a broken collarbone.

Benoit Coulanges was an animal on the dusty, bombed out track today.

Luke Meier-Smith getting buck in practice.

Greg Minnaar keeping it low but far from slow in the opening meters of the track.

Loris Vergier came here to cut his number plate right down to size... fastest in TT.

Kade Edward throwing some style off the first jump.

Kaos Seagrave out of the top woods and into the open ski slope

Kaos things.

Chris Grice getting loose in the first woods.

Phil Atwill fighting to stay above the loose dirt.

Dust new bits of track have been added in between some of the older, hard packed, and rooted bits of track used in past years.

Monika Hrastnik and some massive roots.

Monika Hrastnik shut down the Euro champs and was looking dangerous on track this afternoon.

Brook MacDonald, full throttle into the first compression in the top woods.

Neko Mullaly holding the Intense fort in the absence of the Gwinner.

Loic Bruni out in the hazy heat lingering over Maribor.

Tahnee Seagrave found the winning pace once again in Les Gets and is looking to carry that momentum into this round as well as World Champs in two weeks time.

Onni Rainio from Finland cutting through the dust

Danny Hart with pinpoint precision through the rock garden.

Fair play to Jackson Goldstone for casually brushing this one off.

Myriam Nicole making quick work of the rocks in timed training.

Troy Brosnan with the committed straight line down the middle of the rocks.

It's a case of when for Vali Holl, that first elite World Cup win is right there for the taking.

Matt Walker carving some rock hard berms near the top of the track.

Mick Hannah on the gas.

Charlie Hatton leaning it in.

Can Thibaut Daprela carry the number 1 plate for the rest of the season?

Brendan Fairclough find a brief moment of smooth through the rough and rutted out Maribor track.

Kade Edwards never takes a 'chill' lap.

Danny Hart, full throttle into the first compression in the top woods.

Brosnan with the 'two' where only a 'one' will do after all the years coming so close to the overall.

Remi Thirion was as exciting as ever to watch trackside, it translates to track speed too. 3rd place for the flying Frenchman.

Angel Suarez making sure all his tire knobs are intact.

Loic Bruni was the only rider to pop around the tree in the background here, as trying different lines was the name of the game in many of the fresh cut new sections.

Let's not forget Bruni had the last word here in 2020.

Seth Sherlock just above the rock garden

Dyan Levesque almost losing an arm on the way to a top ten timed training run.

Loris Vergier is certainly up to speed here in Maribor. Can he get his first win aboard his new Trek Session?

Chill time... many teams have brought out the pools in the pits this week as a way to cool down and escape the heat.

Kade Edwards cooling off after another scorcher in Slovenia.

Plenty of big clouds, but no rain on the menu for the next days. Get ready for the dust.

In quite the contrast to the first two World Cup DH races of the season, ones in which mud, rain, and changing track conditions played a massive role in the outcome, Maribor is bone dry, fast, and looking like it will for sure be staying the way.Scorching temps and sunshine have backed the course into a mix of hard pack and loose dust, and with no rain at all in the forecast (yet), it looks like racers for the first time all season will get to settle into building their pace each run, finding their flow, and giving it full effort top to bottom in race day.While the track in Maribor follows the same basic path down the mountain as previous years, much of it had been taped left or right of the main line for this round to change up the flow of things. A nice mix of loose fresh loamy sections help to balance out the older rougher bits and keep riders on their toes who have already been racing here at the IXS Cup or Euro Champs. And of course the infamous rock garden is still being used and is as rough as ever.With World Champs just two weeks away, this is the race that will certainly show who's on form after the mid-season break and who's ready to charge full speed after the coveted rainbow stripes.