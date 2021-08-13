Photo Epic: Bone Dry for Practice - Maribor World Cup DH 2021

In quite the contrast to the first two World Cup DH races of the season, ones in which mud, rain, and changing track conditions played a massive role in the outcome, Maribor is bone dry, fast, and looking like it will for sure be staying the way.
Scorching temps and sunshine have backed the course into a mix of hard pack and loose dust, and with no rain at all in the forecast (yet), it looks like racers for the first time all season will get to settle into building their pace each run, finding their flow, and giving it full effort top to bottom in race day.
While the track in Maribor follows the same basic path down the mountain as previous years, much of it had been taped left or right of the main line for this round to change up the flow of things. A nice mix of loose fresh loamy sections help to balance out the older rougher bits and keep riders on their toes who have already been racing here at the IXS Cup or Euro Champs. And of course the infamous rock garden is still being used and is as rough as ever.
With World Champs just two weeks away, this is the race that will certainly show who's on form after the mid-season break and who's ready to charge full speed after the coveted rainbow stripes.
